Molecular Spectroscopy and Quantum Dynamics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128172346

Molecular Spectroscopy and Quantum Dynamics

1st Edition

Editors: Roberto Marquardt Martin Quack
Paperback ISBN: 9780128172346
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st September 2019
Page Count: 380
Description

Molecular Spectroscopy and Quantum Dynamics, an exciting new work edited by Professors Martin Quack and Roberto Marquardt, contains comprehensive information on the current state-of-the-art experimental and theoretical methods and techniques used to unravel ultra-fast phenomena in atoms, molecules and condensed matter, along with future perspectives on the field.

Key Features

  • Contains new insights into the dynamics and spectroscopy of electronic and nuclear motion
  • Presents the most recent developments in the detection and interpretation of ultra-fast phenomena
  • Includes a conversation on the importance of these phenomena for the understanding of chemical reaction kinetics and the variation of molecular structure

Readership

Undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral students and industry professionals working in the field of molecular spectroscopy and quantum dynamics

Table of Contents

1. Foundations of Time Dependent Quantum Dynamics of Molecules under Isolation and in Coherent Electromagnetic Fields
2. 2D Strong Field Spectroscopy to Elucidate Impulsive and Adiabatic Ultrafast Electronic Control Schemes in Molecules
3. Attosecond Molecular Dynamics and Spectroscopy
4. Electronic Decay Cascades in Environment
5. Approximate and Exact Methods for Time Dependent Molecular Quantum Dynamics
6. Atomic and Molecular Tunneling in Spectroscopy and Chemical Reactions
7. Femtosecond and Attosecond Dynamics of Nuclear and Electronic Motion in Small Molecules
8. The Theory of Electronic Wave Packets: From their Generation to their Observation
9. Exact Numerical Methods for Stationary State Quantum Dynamics of Polyatomic Molecules
10. Quantum Dynamics of Water Clusters

About the Editor

Roberto Marquardt

Laboratoire de Chimie Quantique, Institut de Chimie, Université de Strasbourg, Strasbourg Cedex, France

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratoire de Chimie Quantique, Institut de Chimie, Universite de Strasbourg, Strasbourg Cedex, France

Martin Quack

ETH Zürich, Laboratorium für Physikalische Chemie, Zürich

Affiliations and Expertise

ETH Zurich, Laboratorium fur Physikalische Chemie, Zurich

