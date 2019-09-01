Molecular Spectroscopy and Quantum Dynamics
1st Edition
Description
Molecular Spectroscopy and Quantum Dynamics, an exciting new work edited by Professors Martin Quack and Roberto Marquardt, contains comprehensive information on the current state-of-the-art experimental and theoretical methods and techniques used to unravel ultra-fast phenomena in atoms, molecules and condensed matter, along with future perspectives on the field.
Key Features
- Contains new insights into the dynamics and spectroscopy of electronic and nuclear motion
- Presents the most recent developments in the detection and interpretation of ultra-fast phenomena
- Includes a conversation on the importance of these phenomena for the understanding of chemical reaction kinetics and the variation of molecular structure
Readership
Undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral students and industry professionals working in the field of molecular spectroscopy and quantum dynamics
Table of Contents
1. Foundations of Time Dependent Quantum Dynamics of Molecules under Isolation and in Coherent Electromagnetic Fields
2. 2D Strong Field Spectroscopy to Elucidate Impulsive and Adiabatic Ultrafast Electronic Control Schemes in Molecules
3. Attosecond Molecular Dynamics and Spectroscopy
4. Electronic Decay Cascades in Environment
5. Approximate and Exact Methods for Time Dependent Molecular Quantum Dynamics
6. Atomic and Molecular Tunneling in Spectroscopy and Chemical Reactions
7. Femtosecond and Attosecond Dynamics of Nuclear and Electronic Motion in Small Molecules
8. The Theory of Electronic Wave Packets: From their Generation to their Observation
9. Exact Numerical Methods for Stationary State Quantum Dynamics of Polyatomic Molecules
10. Quantum Dynamics of Water Clusters
Details
- No. of pages:
- 380
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128172346
About the Editor
Roberto Marquardt
Laboratoire de Chimie Quantique, Institut de Chimie, Université de Strasbourg, Strasbourg Cedex, France
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratoire de Chimie Quantique, Institut de Chimie, Universite de Strasbourg, Strasbourg Cedex, France
Martin Quack
ETH Zürich, Laboratorium für Physikalische Chemie, Zürich
Affiliations and Expertise
ETH Zurich, Laboratorium fur Physikalische Chemie, Zurich