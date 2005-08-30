Molecular Sieves: From Basic Research to Industrial Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444520821, 9780080473512

Molecular Sieves: From Basic Research to Industrial Applications, Volume 158

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 3rd International Zeolite Symposium (3rd FEZA) Prague, Czech Republic, August, 23-26, 2005

Editors: Jiri Cejka
eBook ISBN: 9780080473512
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 30th August 2005
Page Count: 2174
Description

Due to their unique porous properties, zeolites (also referred to as molecular sieves) are used in a variety of applications - major uses are in petrochemical cracking, ion-exchange (water softening and purification), and in the separation and removal of gases and solvents. Molecular Sieves: From Basic Research to Industrial Applications, Volume 158 A,B presents over 265 worldwide contributions on the latest developments in zeolitic research. Readers will find this book, which is divided into five sections: Synthesis, Characterization, Adsorption, Catalysis, and Novel applications, ideal for staying up to date on current research on porous materials.

  • Comprehensive overview of current research on porous materials
  • Contains experimental as well as theoretical input, reflecting the increasing overlap between theory and experiment
  • Contributions from the world's leading authorities

Institutional and university libraries, industrial research centres, consultants

Table of Contents

Synthesis of Microporous and Mesoporous Materials

Characterization of Porous Solids

Adsorption, Ion Exchange and Separation

Catalysis

Novel Applications and Miscellaneous

Jiri Cejka

J. Heyrovsky Institute of Physical Chemistry, Prague, Czech Republic

