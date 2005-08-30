Due to their unique porous properties, zeolites (also referred to as molecular sieves) are used in a variety of applications - major uses are in petrochemical cracking, ion-exchange (water softening and purification), and in the separation and removal of gases and solvents. Molecular Sieves: From Basic Research to Industrial Applications, Volume 158 A,B presents over 265 worldwide contributions on the latest developments in zeolitic research. Readers will find this book, which is divided into five sections: Synthesis, Characterization, Adsorption, Catalysis, and Novel applications, ideal for staying up to date on current research on porous materials.