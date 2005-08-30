Molecular Sieves: From Basic Research to Industrial Applications, Volume 158
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 3rd International Zeolite Symposium (3rd FEZA) Prague, Czech Republic, August, 23-26, 2005
Description
Due to their unique porous properties, zeolites (also referred to as molecular sieves) are used in a variety of applications - major uses are in petrochemical cracking, ion-exchange (water softening and purification), and in the separation and removal of gases and solvents. Molecular Sieves: From Basic Research to Industrial Applications, Volume 158 A,B presents over 265 worldwide contributions on the latest developments in zeolitic research. Readers will find this book, which is divided into five sections: Synthesis, Characterization, Adsorption, Catalysis, and Novel applications, ideal for staying up to date on current research on porous materials.
Key Features
- Comprehensive overview of current research on porous materials
- Contains experimental as well as theoretical input, reflecting the increasing overlap between theory and experiment
- Contributions from the world's leading authorities
Readership
Institutional and university libraries, industrial research centres, consultants
Table of Contents
Synthesis of Microporous and Mesoporous Materials
Characterization of Porous Solids
Adsorption, Ion Exchange and Separation
Catalysis
Novel Applications and Miscellaneous
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2174
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 30th August 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080473512
About the Editor
Jiri Cejka
Affiliations and Expertise
J. Heyrovsky Institute of Physical Chemistry, Prague, Czech Republic