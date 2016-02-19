Molecular Properties V4 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122456046, 9780323142205

Molecular Properties V4

1st Edition

Editors: Douglas Henderson
eBook ISBN: 9780323142205
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1970
Page Count: 854
Description

Physical Chemistry: An Advanced Treatise, Volume IV: Molecular Properties provides the aspects of the properties of single molecules and physical methods available for their determination.

This book discusses linear polyatomic molecules, quantum-mechanical theory of vibrations, spectra of organic molecules, production and detection of free radicals, and force constants and molecular structure. The Hund's coupling cases for diatomic molecules, methods of measuring dipole moments, NMR spectra, and ESR spectra of organic species are also elaborated. This publication likewise covers the applications of the Mössbauer effect, electric deflection experiments, and effects of intramolecular motions on diffraction patterns.

This volume is intended for graduate and physical chemistry students interested in molecular properties.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Foreword

Preface

Contents of Previous and Future Volumes

Chapter 1 / The Variety of Structures Which Interest Chemists

I. Introduction

II. The Dynamic Aspects of Molecular Structures

References

Chapter 2 / Rotation of Molecules

I. Introduction

II. Diatomic Molecules

III. Linear Polyatomic Molecules

IV. Symmetric Tops

V. The Asymmetric Top; IA < IB < Ic

VI. Internal Rotation

VII. Spectroscopic Determination of Molecular Structure

VIII. The Stark Effect

IX. Quadrupole Hyperfine Structure

X. Instrumentation

References

Chapter 3 / The Vibrations of Molecules

I. The Classical Theory of Molecular Vibrations

II. Introductory Group Theory

III. The Quantum-Mechanical Theory of Vibrations

IV. Vibrational Spectra of Polyatomic Molecules

References

Chapter 4 / Vibrational Spectra of Molecules

I. Introduction

II. Spectra of Inorganic Molecules

III. Spectra of Organic Molecules

IV. Conclusion

References

Chapter 5 / Spectra of Radicals

I. General Discussion

II. Production and Detection of Free Radicals

III. Gas-Phase Spectra

IV. Matrix-Isolation Spectra

References

Chapter 6 / The Molecular Force Field

I. Introduction

II. The General Force Field

III. Model Force Fields

IV. Force Constants and Molecular Structure

Appendix. Internal Coordinates and F- and G-Matrices of Some Molecules

References

Chapter 7 / Interactions among Electronic, Vibrational, and Rotational Motions

I. Introduction

II. Hund's Coupling Cases for Diatomic Molecules

III. The Renner and Jahn-Teller Effects

IV. Rotation-Vibration Interaction

V. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 8 / Electric Moments of Molecules

I. Introduction

II. Methods of Measuring Dipole Moments

III. Methods of Measuring Quadrupole Moments

IV. Interpretation of Electric Moments

References

Chapter 9 / Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy

I. Introduction

II. NMR Spectra

III. Screening Constants

IV. Nuclear Spin-Spin Coupling Constants

V. Line Shapes

VI. Double and Triple Resonances

VII. Paramagnetic Molecules

VIII. Electron-Nuclear Double Resonance

IX. Conclusions

References

Chapter 10 / ESR Spectra

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Methods

III. The Spin Hamiltonian

IV. Interpretation of Spectra

V. ESR Spectra of Organic Species

VI. ESR Spectra of Inorganic Species

VII. Miscellaneous Applications

References

Chapter 11/Nuclear Quadrupole Resonance Spectroscopy

I. Introduction

II. Theory

III. Experimental Equipment

IV. Interpretation

V. Results and Discussion

References

Chapter 12/Mössbauer Spectroscopy

I. The Mössbauer Effect

II. Experimental Techniques

III. Hyperfine Interactions

IV. Applications of the Mössbauer Effect

V. Mössbauer Spectra of Molecular Compounds

References

Chapter 13 / Molecular-Beam Spectroscopy

I. Introduction

II. Molecular-Beam Techniques

III. Applications of the Molecular-Beam Technique to Optical Spectroscopy

IV. General Principles of Molecular-Beam Spectroscopy

V. Behavior of Molecules in an Inhomogeneous Electric Field

VI. Electric Deflection Experiments

VII. The Electric Resonance Method

VIII. Focusing of Symmetrical-Top Molecules with an Electric Six-Pole Field

IX. Application of the Deflection and Resonance Methods to Chemical Problems

References

Chapter 14 / Diffraction of Electrons by Gases

I. Introduction: Amplitudes and Intensities of Scattered Radiation

II. The Scattering of Electrons by a Spherically Symmetrical Potential

III. Scattering by Rigid Molecules

IV. The Effects of Intramolecular Motions on Diffraction Patterns

V. Experimental Procedures for Obtaining Electron Diffraction Patterns

VI. The Deduction of Structures: The Radial Distribution Function and Least-Squares Analysis

VII. Selected Illustrative Examples

VIII. Studies of Mixtures and of Transient Species

IX. Brief Comments on Anticipated Developments

References

Author Index

Subject Index

