Molecular Properties V4
1st Edition
Description
Physical Chemistry: An Advanced Treatise, Volume IV: Molecular Properties provides the aspects of the properties of single molecules and physical methods available for their determination.
This book discusses linear polyatomic molecules, quantum-mechanical theory of vibrations, spectra of organic molecules, production and detection of free radicals, and force constants and molecular structure. The Hund's coupling cases for diatomic molecules, methods of measuring dipole moments, NMR spectra, and ESR spectra of organic species are also elaborated. This publication likewise covers the applications of the Mössbauer effect, electric deflection experiments, and effects of intramolecular motions on diffraction patterns.
This volume is intended for graduate and physical chemistry students interested in molecular properties.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 / The Variety of Structures Which Interest Chemists
I. Introduction
II. The Dynamic Aspects of Molecular Structures
References
Chapter 2 / Rotation of Molecules
I. Introduction
II. Diatomic Molecules
III. Linear Polyatomic Molecules
IV. Symmetric Tops
V. The Asymmetric Top; IA < IB < Ic
VI. Internal Rotation
VII. Spectroscopic Determination of Molecular Structure
VIII. The Stark Effect
IX. Quadrupole Hyperfine Structure
X. Instrumentation
References
Chapter 3 / The Vibrations of Molecules
I. The Classical Theory of Molecular Vibrations
II. Introductory Group Theory
III. The Quantum-Mechanical Theory of Vibrations
IV. Vibrational Spectra of Polyatomic Molecules
References
Chapter 4 / Vibrational Spectra of Molecules
I. Introduction
II. Spectra of Inorganic Molecules
III. Spectra of Organic Molecules
IV. Conclusion
References
Chapter 5 / Spectra of Radicals
I. General Discussion
II. Production and Detection of Free Radicals
III. Gas-Phase Spectra
IV. Matrix-Isolation Spectra
References
Chapter 6 / The Molecular Force Field
I. Introduction
II. The General Force Field
III. Model Force Fields
IV. Force Constants and Molecular Structure
Appendix. Internal Coordinates and F- and G-Matrices of Some Molecules
References
Chapter 7 / Interactions among Electronic, Vibrational, and Rotational Motions
I. Introduction
II. Hund's Coupling Cases for Diatomic Molecules
III. The Renner and Jahn-Teller Effects
IV. Rotation-Vibration Interaction
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 8 / Electric Moments of Molecules
I. Introduction
II. Methods of Measuring Dipole Moments
III. Methods of Measuring Quadrupole Moments
IV. Interpretation of Electric Moments
References
Chapter 9 / Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
I. Introduction
II. NMR Spectra
III. Screening Constants
IV. Nuclear Spin-Spin Coupling Constants
V. Line Shapes
VI. Double and Triple Resonances
VII. Paramagnetic Molecules
VIII. Electron-Nuclear Double Resonance
IX. Conclusions
References
Chapter 10 / ESR Spectra
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Methods
III. The Spin Hamiltonian
IV. Interpretation of Spectra
V. ESR Spectra of Organic Species
VI. ESR Spectra of Inorganic Species
VII. Miscellaneous Applications
References
Chapter 11/Nuclear Quadrupole Resonance Spectroscopy
I. Introduction
II. Theory
III. Experimental Equipment
IV. Interpretation
V. Results and Discussion
References
Chapter 12/Mössbauer Spectroscopy
I. The Mössbauer Effect
II. Experimental Techniques
III. Hyperfine Interactions
IV. Applications of the Mössbauer Effect
V. Mössbauer Spectra of Molecular Compounds
References
Chapter 13 / Molecular-Beam Spectroscopy
I. Introduction
II. Molecular-Beam Techniques
III. Applications of the Molecular-Beam Technique to Optical Spectroscopy
IV. General Principles of Molecular-Beam Spectroscopy
V. Behavior of Molecules in an Inhomogeneous Electric Field
VI. Electric Deflection Experiments
VII. The Electric Resonance Method
VIII. Focusing of Symmetrical-Top Molecules with an Electric Six-Pole Field
IX. Application of the Deflection and Resonance Methods to Chemical Problems
References
Chapter 14 / Diffraction of Electrons by Gases
I. Introduction: Amplitudes and Intensities of Scattered Radiation
II. The Scattering of Electrons by a Spherically Symmetrical Potential
III. Scattering by Rigid Molecules
IV. The Effects of Intramolecular Motions on Diffraction Patterns
V. Experimental Procedures for Obtaining Electron Diffraction Patterns
VI. The Deduction of Structures: The Radial Distribution Function and Least-Squares Analysis
VII. Selected Illustrative Examples
VIII. Studies of Mixtures and of Transient Species
IX. Brief Comments on Anticipated Developments
References
