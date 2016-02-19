Molecular Properties V4

Physical Chemistry: An Advanced Treatise, Volume IV: Molecular Properties provides the aspects of the properties of single molecules and physical methods available for their determination.

This book discusses linear polyatomic molecules, quantum-mechanical theory of vibrations, spectra of organic molecules, production and detection of free radicals, and force constants and molecular structure. The Hund's coupling cases for diatomic molecules, methods of measuring dipole moments, NMR spectra, and ESR spectra of organic species are also elaborated. This publication likewise covers the applications of the Mössbauer effect, electric deflection experiments, and effects of intramolecular motions on diffraction patterns.

This volume is intended for graduate and physical chemistry students interested in molecular properties.