Molecular Properties V2

Molecular Properties, Volume II is a collection of papers that deals with the physical and chemical properties of iron-sulfur proteins, with emphasis on the theory and application of physicochemical techniques related to metalloproteins. One paper describes the chemical properties of simple iron-sulfur proteins focusing on chloroplast, bacterial-type ferredoxins, and the nature of the active site in the ferredoxins. Another paper notes that rubredoxin sequences can offer phylogenetic, evolutionary, or genetic data. The paper shows that rubredoxins from aerobic and anaerobic bacteria have originated from some common ancestor. One paper analyzes the chemical and physical properties of rubredoxin and the way they relate to the structure resulting from an X-ray diffraction. The investigator can use electron paramagnetic resonance (EPR), electron nuclear double resonance (ENDOR) spectroscopy, or nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) to determine the structural and functional features of simple and conjugated iron-sulfur proteins. He can also use a proton magnetic resonance (PMR) spectroscopy to study the structures and interactions of proteins in solution, such as ribonuclease, lysozyme, and the heme proteins (hemoglobins or myoglobins). Cellular biologists, micro-biologists, bio-chemists, and scientists involved in biological systems research will find this collection very informative.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume I
1. The Chemical Properties of Ferredoxins
I. Introduction
II. Chemical Characteristics of Ferredoxins
III. The Chemical Reactivity of Ferredoxins
IV. Reconstitution Studies with Ferredoxins
References
2. The Types, Distribution in Nature, Structure-Function, and Evolutionary Data of the Iron-Sulfur Proteins
I. Introduction
II. The Primary Structures of the Iron-Sulfur Proteins
III. A Consideration of the Individual Iron-Sulfur Proteins
IV. Algal and Plant Ferredoxins
V. Putidaredoxin
VI. Adrenodoxin and Testerodoxin
VII. High-Potential Iron Protein (HIPIP)
VIII. Euglena Iron-Sulfur Protein
IX. Azotobacter Iron-Sulfur Proteins, I, II, and III
X. Iron-Sulfur Protein from Complex III of Mitochondria
XI. Clostridium Pasteurianum Nitrogenase
XII. Bacillus Polymyxa Ferredoxin and the Bacteroid Iron-Sulfur Protein
XIII. Type II Iron-Sulfur Proteins, Flavodoxins, Immunochemistry, and Synthesis of Iron-Sulfur Proteins
XIV. Evolution
XV. Summary
XVI. Appendix: Distribution and Some Properties of Nonheme Iron Proteins
References
3. The Iron-Sulfur Complex in Rubredoxin
I. Introduction
II. Chemical Properties
III. Stereochemistry and Electronic Structure
IV. Summary and Conclusions
References
4. Crystal and Molecular Structure of Rubredoxin from Clostridium Pasteurianum
I. Theory
II. Experimental Procedure
III. Determination of the Structure
IV. Addendum
References
5. Probing Iron-Sulfur Proteins with EPR and ENDOR Spectroscopy
I. Introduction
II. The EPR Phenomenon
III. The Phenomenon of ENDOR
IV. The Physics of Iron in Proteins
V. Rubredoxins
VI. Two-Iron (Plant-Type) Ferredoxins
VII. Iron-Sulfur Proteins with Four Iron Atoms
VIII. Eight-Iron (Clostridial-Type) Ferredoxins
IX. EPR in More Complex Iron-Sulfur Proteins
References
6. Mössbauer Spectroscopy of Iron-Sulfur Proteins
I. The Mössbauer Spectroscopic Method
II. Mössbauer Data
References
7. NMR Spectroscopy of the Iron-Sulfur Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Paramagnetism and NMR
III. Rubredoxin
IV. Eight-Iron Ferredoxins
V. High-Potential Iron Protein
VI. A Synthetic Analogue of the Fe4S4 Clusters
VII. 13C NMR Studies of C. Acidi-Urici Ferredoxin
VIII. Two-Iron Ferredoxins
IX. Validity of the PMR Results
References
8. Current Insights into the Active Center of Spinach Ferredoxin and Other Iron-Sulfur Proteins
I. Exchange Interaction and Antiferromagnetic Coupling
II. Consequences of the Exchange Interaction
III. Physical Data
IV. Optical Spectra
V. Chemical Data
VI. The Structure of the Active Center
VII. The Relationship between the Structure of Spinach Ferredoxin and Other 2 Fe-S Proteins
VIII. The Properties of the 4 Fe-S Iron-Sulfur Proteins
IX. Properties of the 8 Fe-S* Iron-Sulfur Proteins
X. Conclusions
References
Author Index
Subject Index
