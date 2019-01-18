Molecular Physiology and Biotechnology of Trees, Volume 89
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Genomics of forest trees
Nathaniel Robert Street
2. Resources for conifer functional genomics at the omics era
Rafael A. Cañas, M. Belen Pascual, Fernando N. de la Torre, Concepcion Avila and Francisco M. Cánovas
3. The ectomycorrhizal contribution to tree nutrition
Adeline Becquer, Carmen Guerrero-Galán, Janice L. Eibensteiner, Gabriella Houdinet, Heike Bücking, Sabine D. Zimmermann and Kevin Garcia
4. Nitrogen storage and cycling in trees
Gen Li and Gary D. Coleman
5. Embryology in conifers
Sara von Arnold, David Clapham and Malin Abrahamsson
6. Activity of the shoot apical and cambial meristems: Coordination and responses to environmental signals
Rita Teresa Teixeira, Xiaoyan Sheng and Amy M. Brunner
7. Digging in wood: New insights in the regulation of wood formation in tree species
Eduardo L.O.Camargo, Raphaël Ployet , Hua Cassan-Wang, Fabien Mounet and Jacqueline Grima-Pettenati
8. Cell wall pectins in tree growth and woody biomass utilization
Scott A. Harding and Chung-Jui Tsai
9. Applications of transgenic approaches in developing an understanding of drought tolerance in poplar
Edward G. Kirby and Juan-Jesús Molina-Rueda
10. Phytoremediation with trees
Luis Gomez, Angela Contreras, David Bolonio, Julia Quintana, Luis Onate-Sanchez and Irene Merino
Description
Molecular Physiology and Biotechnology of Trees, Volume 89 in the Advances in Botanical Research series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on such topics as the Activity of the shoot apical and cambial meristems: Coordination and responses to environmental signals, Conifer functional genomics, Nitrogen storage and cycling, Tree defense against pests and pathogens, The ectomycorrhizal contribution to tree nutrition, Phytoremediation with trees, Transcriptional regulation of wood formation, Transgenic poplars, the Genomics of forest trees, and much more.
Readership
High School teachers; University lecturers and professors; researchers (primarily in plant field); governmental (or supra governmental like European Commission) or International organization (like FAO, etc.) officers involved in food or environmental safety or in biotechnology regulation; science journalists; farmer organizations (like NFU in the UK)
About the Serial Volume Editors
Francisco Cánovas Serial Volume Editor
Francisco M Cánovas is a Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at Málaga University where he has been responsible of the Research Facilities and the Functional Genomics Unit. At the present time he is the head of the Molecular Biology Laboratory, coordinator of the PhD program in Molecular and Cellular Biology, and Director of a research group in Plant Molecular Biology and Biotechnology. His research interests are related to the Biochemistry, Molecular Biology, Genomics and Biotechnology of nitrogen metabolism.
