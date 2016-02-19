Molecular Physics
2nd Edition
Methods of Experimental Physics
Methods of Experimental Physics, Volume 3, Part A: Molecular Physics, Second Edition discusses the origin of the molecular theory and its application to the determination of molecular structure. This three-chapter book addresses the molecular lasing system and the dynamics of active plasma.
Some of the topics covered in the book are the description of electronic states; general theory of infrared spectra; velocity of light determination; tunable devices for the generation of coherent submillimeter power; and analysis of electronic transition. Other chapters deal with the measurements of sound speeds and relaxation frequency by means of light scattering. These topics are followed by discussions of the historical introduction to spontaneous Raman scattering and the analysis of the Rayleigh Wing scattering. The last chapters describe the nuclear quadrupole hyperfine structure and the submillimeter stimulated emission devices.
The book can provide useful information to chemists, physicists, students, and researchers.
Contents of Volume 3, Part A
Contributors to Volume 3, Part A
Foreword
Contents of Volume 3, Part B
Contributors to Volume 3, Part B
1. Introduction
1.1. Introduction
1.2. Origins of the Molecular Theory
1.3. Molecular Physics
2. Molecular Spectroscopy
2.1. Microwave Spectroscopy
2.1.1. Introduction
2.1.2. The Rigid Rotor
2.1.3. Selection Rules and Relative Intensities
2.1.4. Rigid-Rotor Spectral Patterns
2.1.5. Vibration-Rotation Interactions
2.1.6. Centrifugal Distortion
2.1.7. Inversion and Ring Puckering
2.1.8. Internal Rotation
2.1.9. Determination of Molecular Structure
2.1.10. The Stark Effect
2.1.11. Nuclear Quadrupole Hyperfine Structure
2.1.12. Intensities and Line Widths
2.1.13. Saturation and Double Resonance
2.1.14. Experimental Techniques
2.2. Infrared
2.2.1. Introduction
2.2.2. General Theory of Infrared Spectra
2.2.3. Experimental Considerations
2.3. Electronic Spectroscopy 203
2.3.1. Introduction 203
2.3.2. Experimental Apparatus and Techniques
2.3.3. Description of Electronic States
2.3.4. Analysis of Electronic Transitions
2.4. Molecular Lasing Systems
2.4.1. Molecular Beam Masers
2.4.2. Submillimeter Lasers
2.4.3. Submillimeter Laser Mechanisms
2.4.4. Submillimeter Stimulated Emission Devices—Experimental Details
2.4.5. Dynamics of the Active Plasma
2.4.6. Velocity of Light Determinations
2.4.7. Spectroscopy with Submillimeter Lasers
2.4.8. Tunable Devices for the Generation of Coherent Submillimeter Power
2.4.9. Miscellaneous Submillimeter Lasers
Appendix
Addendum
3. Light Scattering
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Spontaneous Rayleigh and Brillouin Scattering
3.2.1. General Rayleigh Scattering
3.2.2. Brillouin Effect
3.2.3. Experimental Techniques
3.2.4. Measurements of Sound Speeds and Relaxation Frequency by Means of Light Scattering
3.3. Spontaneous Raman Scattering
3.3.1. Historical Introduction and General Resume of Theory
3.3.2. Experimental Techniques
3.3.3. Gases, Pure Rotation and Vibrational Raman Effect
3.4. Stimulated Scattering
3.4.1. Introduction
3.4.2. Experimental Techniques
3.5. Stimulated Brillouin Scattering
3.5.1. Introduction
3.5.2. Experimental Techniques
3.5.3. Results
3.6. Stimulated Raman Scattering
3.6.1. Introduction
3.6.2. Experimental Techniques
3.6.3. Results
3.7. Other Stimulated Effects
3.7.1. Optical Mixing
3.7.2. Rayleigh Wing Scattering
3.7.3. Stimulated Thermal Rayleigh Scattering
Author Index
Subject Index
Dudley Williams
Ohio State University