Molecular Photonics for Optical Telecommunications: Materials, Physics and Device Technology, Volume 88
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter headings and selected papers: Preface. Device Physics and Technology. Stability and characterization of large area polymer light-emitting diodes over extended periods (R.E. Gill et al.). Ion beam applications in molecular and macromolecular physics (optics, electronics, optoelectronics) (A. Moliton et al.). Comparative assessment of electrical, photoassisted and all optical in-plane poling of polymer based electrooptic modulators (A. Donval et al.). Thermal assisted ion shrinkage (TAIS) of fluorinated polyimide for optical telecommunication devices (T. Trigaud et al.). Two peaks resonant model of energy absorption by irradiated linear polymers (A.I. Kupchishin). Luminescent Structures. Near-field electroluminescence probe of polymer light-emitting diodes (F. Charra et al.). Optical gain at room temperature in PPV-related materials (N. de La Rosa-Fox). Charge injection and trapping effects in DPOP-PPV polymer films (F. Michelotti et al.). A combined photoelectron spectroscopy and capacity-voltage investigation of the aluminum/oligothiophene interface (F. Baier et al.). Realization of red light-emitting diodes with a confinement layer (R. Antony et al.). Field-effect electroluminescence in a polymer channel (E. Gautier-Thianche et al.). Theoretical investigation of phenylene-based materials in their pristine and doped state (E. Zojer et al.). Photonics. Towards highly efficient nonlinear optical chromophores: molecular engineering of octupolar molecules (M. Blanchard-Desce et al.). Film thickness measurement and linear dichroism of organic thin films prepared by molecular beam deposition at oblique incidence (B. Müller et al.). Modified melamine resins for optical applications (J. Mahler, G. Rafler). Organic Solid State. Photogeneration of charge carriers in segmented arylamino-PPV derivatives (T.K. Däubler et al.). The effect of hole traps on the performance of single layer polymer light emitting diodes (D. Sainova et al.). Optical constants of highly oriented oligothiophene films and nanoparticles (H.-J. Egelhaaf et al.).
Description
Symposium M of the 1998 annual meeting of the European Materials Research Society has been devoted to Molecular Photonics for Optical Communications: Materials, Physics and Device Technology. It was held in Strasbourg from 15-19 June, building on the sizable success of the former symposium Molecular Electronics and Photonics, held during the last 1997 E-MRS meeting. A total of 42 oral and 36 poster presentations were delivered at this symposium. A most remarkable common feature to almost all papers presented concerned a very broad approach which was given to this particular field of Materials Science, starting at the borderlines between chemistry and physics, photonics and electronics, from their most fundamental aspects all the way to technology and device engineering considerations.
The manuscripts have been gathered in four main areas. First and foremost, we brought together the papers encompassing the growing area of Device Physics and Technology, to reflect the emphasis given during this symposium to the crucial application aspect of this theme of Materials Science. The second chapter presents the most recent advances achieved in the field of Luminescent Structures, which is one of the most active research areas in the field of (macro)molecular-based optoelectronics and lasing materials aiming at the realization of a polymer-based laser diode. The third chapter, demonstrates recent advances in the field of Photonic Structures, whereby the most recent achievements have been brought to the attention of the scientific community, particularly in the realms of photorefractive polymers and nonlinear integrated optics devices. Finally the fourth chapter presents a very basic understanding of Organic Solid State Properties, such as pertain to optically detected magnetic resonance or photo-conductivity studies.
Among the foremost conclusions to be drawn from the papers in both oral and poster sessions, the huge progress which has been accomplished towards the fabrication of real devices stands-out as a most noteworthy feature: this clearly signals to the organic community and hopefully much beyond, that molecular materials and associated devices have matured considerably in terms of fabrication technologies, stability and lifetime issues, as well as for the fundamental understanding of their properties.
Readership
For engineers and scientists specialising in the area of molecular electronics and photonics.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1999
- Published:
- 11th August 1999
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080913087
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080436166
About the Editors
F. Garnier Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
CNRS, Laboratoire des Matériaux Moléculaires, Thiais, France
J. Zyss Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
France Telecom/CNET, Bagneux and ENS Cachan, LPQM, Cachan, France