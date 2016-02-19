Molecular Pharmacology V3

Molecular Pharmacology: The Model of Action of Biologically Active Compounds, Volume 1 discusses the mode of action of bioactive compounds on a molecular level. This book reviews the processes that control the uptake of drugs, their diffusion through tissues, as well as their metabolism and excretion. Comprised of three sections, this volume starts with an overview of the different aspects of drug distribution and metabolism. This text then examines the totality of intermolecular processes or reactions between drug and receptor molecules, which is known as drug-receptor interaction. Other chapters explore the actions of various pharmacodynamic agents, including hormones and substances with selective toxicity, auxins, and odorants. This book discusses as well the ways in which the actions of drugs combine with the tissues and act upon themselves. The final chapter deals with the complicated types of relations between stimulus and effect. Pharmacologists and researchers will find this book useful.