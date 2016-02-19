Molecular Pharmacology V3 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123956408, 9780323147149

Molecular Pharmacology V3

1st Edition

The Model of Action of Biology Active Compounds

Editors: E.J. Ariens
eBook ISBN: 9780323147149
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 526
Description

Molecular Pharmacology: The Model of Action of Biologically Active Compounds, Volume 1 discusses the mode of action of bioactive compounds on a molecular level. This book reviews the processes that control the uptake of drugs, their diffusion through tissues, as well as their metabolism and excretion. Comprised of three sections, this volume starts with an overview of the different aspects of drug distribution and metabolism. This text then examines the totality of intermolecular processes or reactions between drug and receptor molecules, which is known as drug-receptor interaction. Other chapters explore the actions of various pharmacodynamic agents, including hormones and substances with selective toxicity, auxins, and odorants. This book discusses as well the ways in which the actions of drugs combine with the tissues and act upon themselves. The final chapter deals with the complicated types of relations between stimulus and effect. Pharmacologists and researchers will find this book useful.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Foreword

Some Introductory Remarks on the Conception of Receptors

Contents of Volume II

Part I A Molecular Approach to General Pharmacology

General Introduction

Section I.A Drug Transference: Distribution of Drugs in the Organism

Introduction

I.A.1. Passive Processes

I.A.2. Active Transport

Concluding Remarks

References

Section I.B Drug Transference: Drug Metabolism

Introduction

I.B.1. Dissimilation of Drug

I.B.2. Factors Influencing Drug Metabolism

I.B.3. General Aspects of Drug Metabolism

I.B.4. Inhibitors of Drug Metabolism

I.B.5. Assimilation of Drugs

I.B.6. Drugs Acting Indirectly

Concluding Remarks

References

Section II.A Drug-Receptor Interaction: Interaction of One or More Drugs with One Receptor System

Introduction

II.A.1. Structure and Action

II.A.2. Dose-Response Curves

II.A.3. Competitive Interaction

II.A.4. Affinity and Intrinsic Activity

II.A.5. Affinity and Intrinsic Activity in Relation to Chemical Structure

II.A.6. Stereoisomers

II.A.7. The Receptors

Concluding Remarks

References

Section II.B Drug-Receptor Interaction: Interaction of One or More Drugs with Different Receptor Systems

Introduction

II.B.l. Noncompetitive Interaction

II.B.2. Uncompetitive Interaction

II.B.3. Chemical Antagonism

II.B.4. Functional Interaction

II.B.5. Compounds with Multiple Actions

II.B.6. Specific and Nonspecific Drug Action

II.B.7. Chemical and Physical Properties of Drugs with Local Anesthetic Action

II.B.8. The pH and Drug Action

Concluding Remarks

References

Section III The Relation between Stimulus and Effect

Introduction

III.1. The All-or-None Response

III.2. Threshold Phenomena

III.3. Receptor Reserve

III.4. Mechanical Factors and Reserve in Receptors

III.5. The Sequence of Events after Interaction of a Drug with Its Specific Receptors

III.6. Integral Dose-Response Relations

Concluding Remarks

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
526
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323147149

About the Editor

E.J. Ariens

