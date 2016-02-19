Molecular Pharmacology V3
1st Edition
The Model of Action of Biology Active Compounds
Description
Molecular Pharmacology: The Model of Action of Biologically Active Compounds, Volume 1 discusses the mode of action of bioactive compounds on a molecular level. This book reviews the processes that control the uptake of drugs, their diffusion through tissues, as well as their metabolism and excretion. Comprised of three sections, this volume starts with an overview of the different aspects of drug distribution and metabolism. This text then examines the totality of intermolecular processes or reactions between drug and receptor molecules, which is known as drug-receptor interaction. Other chapters explore the actions of various pharmacodynamic agents, including hormones and substances with selective toxicity, auxins, and odorants. This book discusses as well the ways in which the actions of drugs combine with the tissues and act upon themselves. The final chapter deals with the complicated types of relations between stimulus and effect. Pharmacologists and researchers will find this book useful.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Foreword
Some Introductory Remarks on the Conception of Receptors
Contents of Volume II
Part I A Molecular Approach to General Pharmacology
General Introduction
Section I.A Drug Transference: Distribution of Drugs in the Organism
Introduction
I.A.1. Passive Processes
I.A.2. Active Transport
Concluding Remarks
References
Section I.B Drug Transference: Drug Metabolism
Introduction
I.B.1. Dissimilation of Drug
I.B.2. Factors Influencing Drug Metabolism
I.B.3. General Aspects of Drug Metabolism
I.B.4. Inhibitors of Drug Metabolism
I.B.5. Assimilation of Drugs
I.B.6. Drugs Acting Indirectly
Concluding Remarks
References
Section II.A Drug-Receptor Interaction: Interaction of One or More Drugs with One Receptor System
Introduction
II.A.1. Structure and Action
II.A.2. Dose-Response Curves
II.A.3. Competitive Interaction
II.A.4. Affinity and Intrinsic Activity
II.A.5. Affinity and Intrinsic Activity in Relation to Chemical Structure
II.A.6. Stereoisomers
II.A.7. The Receptors
Concluding Remarks
References
Section II.B Drug-Receptor Interaction: Interaction of One or More Drugs with Different Receptor Systems
Introduction
II.B.l. Noncompetitive Interaction
II.B.2. Uncompetitive Interaction
II.B.3. Chemical Antagonism
II.B.4. Functional Interaction
II.B.5. Compounds with Multiple Actions
II.B.6. Specific and Nonspecific Drug Action
II.B.7. Chemical and Physical Properties of Drugs with Local Anesthetic Action
II.B.8. The pH and Drug Action
Concluding Remarks
References
Section III The Relation between Stimulus and Effect
Introduction
III.1. The All-or-None Response
III.2. Threshold Phenomena
III.3. Receptor Reserve
III.4. Mechanical Factors and Reserve in Receptors
III.5. The Sequence of Events after Interaction of a Drug with Its Specific Receptors
III.6. Integral Dose-Response Relations
Concluding Remarks
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 526
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323147149