Molecular Pharmacology V2
1st Edition
The Model of Action of Biology Active Compounds
Description
Molecular Pharmacology: The Mode of Action of Biologically Active Compound, Volume II presents the mode of action of bioactive compounds on a molecular level, which concerns a wide variety of pharmacodynamic agents. This book discusses in detail the actions of odorants, the chemotherapeutics used in the fight against cancer, as well as the interactions of substrates and enzymes. Comprised of three parts, this volume starts with an overview of the mode of action of odorants and explores the anatomical and histochemical location of the receptors. This text then explains the molecular processes that are involved olfaction. Other chapters consider the different types of chemotherapeutics used against cancer, such as the antimetabolites and radiomimetics. The final chapter deals with the structure of chemical groups that constitute the receptors and the active sites on the enzymes. This book is a valuable resource for pharmacologists and clinical researchers interested in the study of bioactive compounds.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume I
Part II A Molecular Approach to Olfaction
I. Introduction
II. The Carrier
III. Material Contact or Radiation?
IV. The Structure of the Receptor Organ
V. Concentration of the Stimulant
VI. Electrophysiological Methods
VII. The Molecular Structure of the Stimulant
VIII. Other Approaches
IX. Related Subjects
X. Conclusions
References
Part III The Molecular Basis of Cancer Chemotherapy
I. Introduction
II. How is Cytotoxicity Brought About?
III. Chemotherapeutic Targets
IV. Selective Toxicity
V. Biological Alkylating Agents; Attempts at Improvement of Selective Toxicity
VI. Drug Resistance
References
Part IV Receptor Theory in Enzymology
Introduction
I. Mechanism of Enzyme Action
II. Substrate Inhibition
III. Noncompetitive Interaction
IV. Competitive Interaction
V. The Receptors
Conclusion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
