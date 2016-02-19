Molecular Pharmacology V2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123956415, 9780323157391

Molecular Pharmacology V2

1st Edition

The Model of Action of Biology Active Compounds

Editors: E.J. Ariens
eBook ISBN: 9780323157391
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 292
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Molecular Pharmacology: The Mode of Action of Biologically Active Compound, Volume II presents the mode of action of bioactive compounds on a molecular level, which concerns a wide variety of pharmacodynamic agents. This book discusses in detail the actions of odorants, the chemotherapeutics used in the fight against cancer, as well as the interactions of substrates and enzymes. Comprised of three parts, this volume starts with an overview of the mode of action of odorants and explores the anatomical and histochemical location of the receptors. This text then explains the molecular processes that are involved olfaction. Other chapters consider the different types of chemotherapeutics used against cancer, such as the antimetabolites and radiomimetics. The final chapter deals with the structure of chemical groups that constitute the receptors and the active sites on the enzymes. This book is a valuable resource for pharmacologists and clinical researchers interested in the study of bioactive compounds.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume I

Part II A Molecular Approach to Olfaction

I. Introduction

II. The Carrier

III. Material Contact or Radiation?

IV. The Structure of the Receptor Organ

V. Concentration of the Stimulant

VI. Electrophysiological Methods

VII. The Molecular Structure of the Stimulant

VIII. Other Approaches

IX. Related Subjects

X. Conclusions

References

Part III The Molecular Basis of Cancer Chemotherapy

I. Introduction

II. How is Cytotoxicity Brought About?

III. Chemotherapeutic Targets

IV. Selective Toxicity

V. Biological Alkylating Agents; Attempts at Improvement of Selective Toxicity

VI. Drug Resistance

References

Part IV Receptor Theory in Enzymology

Introduction

I. Mechanism of Enzyme Action

II. Substrate Inhibition

III. Noncompetitive Interaction

IV. Competitive Interaction

V. The Receptors

Conclusion

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
292
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323157391

About the Editor

E.J. Ariens

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.