Molecular Pharmacology V2

Molecular Pharmacology: The Mode of Action of Biologically Active Compound, Volume II presents the mode of action of bioactive compounds on a molecular level, which concerns a wide variety of pharmacodynamic agents. This book discusses in detail the actions of odorants, the chemotherapeutics used in the fight against cancer, as well as the interactions of substrates and enzymes. Comprised of three parts, this volume starts with an overview of the mode of action of odorants and explores the anatomical and histochemical location of the receptors. This text then explains the molecular processes that are involved olfaction. Other chapters consider the different types of chemotherapeutics used against cancer, such as the antimetabolites and radiomimetics. The final chapter deals with the structure of chemical groups that constitute the receptors and the active sites on the enzymes. This book is a valuable resource for pharmacologists and clinical researchers interested in the study of bioactive compounds.