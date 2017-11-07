Molecular Pathology
2nd Edition
The Molecular Basis of Human Disease
Description
As the molecular basis of human disease becomes better characterized, and the implications for understanding the molecular basis of disease becomes realized through improved diagnostics and treatment, Molecular Pathology, Second Edition stands out as the most comprehensive textbook where molecular mechanisms represent the focus. It is uniquely concerned with the molecular basis of major human diseases and disease processes, presented in the context of traditional pathology, with implications for translational molecular medicine.
The Second Edition of Molecular Pathology has been thoroughly updated to reflect seven years of exponential changes in the fields of genetics, molecular, and cell biology which molecular pathology translates in the practice of molecular medicine. The textbook is intended to serve as a multi-use textbook that would be appropriate as a classroom teaching tool for biomedical graduate students, medical students, allied health students, and others (such as advanced undergraduates). Further, this textbook will be valuable for pathology residents and other postdoctoral fellows that desire to advance their understanding of molecular mechanisms of disease beyond what they learned in medical/graduate school. In addition, this textbook is useful as a reference book for practicing basic scientists and physician scientists that perform disease-related basic science and translational research, who require a ready information resource on the molecular basis of various human diseases and disease states.
Key Features
- Explores the principles and practice of molecular pathology: molecular pathogenesis, molecular mechanisms of disease, and how the molecular pathogenesis of disease parallels the evolution of the disease
- Explains the practice of “molecular medicine” and the translational aspects of molecular pathology
- Teaches from the perspective of “integrative systems biology”
- Enhanced digital version included with purchase
Readership
Biomedical graduate students, allied health students, medical students studying pathology, human disease, and the translational aspects of basic science; residents and postdoctoral fellows in pathology, laboratory medicine, and internal medicine; practicing basic scientists and physician scientists
Table of Contents
1. Molecular Mechanisms of Cell Death
2. Acute and Chronic Inflammation Induces Disease Pathogenesis
3. Infection and Host Response
4. Neoplasia
5. Basic Concepts in Human Molecular Genetics
6. The Human Genome: Implications for the Understanding of Human Disease
7. The Human Transcriptome: Implications for the Understanding of Human Disease
8. The Human Epigenome: Implications for the Understanding of Human Disease
9. Clinical Proteomics and Molecular Pathology
10. Integrative Systems Biology: Implications for the Understanding of Human Disease
11. Pathology: The Clinical Description of Human Disease
12. Understanding Molecular Pathogenesis: Implications for Improved Treatment of Human Disease
13. Integration of Molecular and Cellular Pathogenesis: A Bioinformatics Approach
14. Molecular Basis of Cardiovascular Disease
15. Molecular Basis of Hemostatic and Thrombotic Diseases
16. Molecular Basis of Lymphoid and Myeloid Diseases
17. Molecular Basis of Diseases of Immunity
18. Molecular Basis of Pulmonary Disease
19. Molecular Basis of Diseases of the Gastrointestinal Tract
20. Molecular basis of Liver Disease
21. Molecular basis of diseases of the exocrine pancreas
22. Molecular Basis of Diseases of the Endocrine System
23. Molecular Basis of Gynecologic Diseases
24. Molecular Basis of Kidney Disease
25. Molecular Pathogenesis of Prostate Cancer
26. Molecular Biology of Breast Cancer
27. Molecular Basis of Skin Disease
28. Molecular Basis of Bone diseases
29. Molecular Basis of Diseases of the Nervous System
30. Molecular Diagnosis of Human Disease
31. Molecular Assessment of Human Disease in the Clinical Laboratory
32. Pharmacogenomics and Personalzed Medicine in the Treatment of Human Disease
Details
- No. of pages:
- 802
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 7th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128040706
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128027875
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128027615
About the Editor
William Coleman
William B. Coleman, PhD is Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine (Chapel Hill, NC), and Director of the UNC Program in Translational Medicine. In addition, he is affiliated with the Curriculum in Toxicology, the Cancer Biology Training Program, and is a member of the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Coleman is actively involved in teaching biomedical graduate students and is a four-time recipient of the Joe W. Grisham Award for Excellence in Graduate Student Teaching from the Molecular and Cellular Pathology graduate students at UNC-Chapel Hill. Dr. Coleman is active in the leadership of the American Society for Investigative Pathology, and is a member of the American Association for Cancer Research. He serves as an associate editor for The American Journal of Pathology, BMC Cancer, and PLoS One, and serves on the editorial boards of Clinica Chimica Acta, Experimental and Molecular Pathology, Archives of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Laboratory Investigation, and Current Pathobiology Reports, and has served as an ad hoc reviewer for 95 other journals. Dr. Coleman’s major research interests are in the molecular pathogenesis of human cancers, with a specific interest in breast cancer epigenetics, liver carcinogenesis, and lung cancer biology. His research has been funded by the NIH/NCI, The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, Friends for an Earlier Breast Cancer Test, and the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Coleman is the author of over 125 original research articles, reviews, and book chapters. In addition, Dr. Coleman has co-edited or co-authored eight books on topics related to molecular pathology, molecular diagnostics, and the molecular pathogenesis of human cancer. Affiliations and Expertise Professor, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Curriculum in Toxicology, UNC Program in Translational Medicine, UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, NC, USA
Gregory Tsongalis
Greg Tsongalis is the Director of the Laboratory for Clinical Genomics and Advanced Technology (CGAT) at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and Norris Cotton Cancer Center (NCCC) in Lebanon, NH and a Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the Audrey and Theodor Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth in Hanover, NH. He is a member of the NCCC Molecular Therapeutics Program and the gastrointestinal and breast cancer clinical oncology groups. In 2016 he became a member of Dartmouth College’s Program in Experimental and Molecular Medicine (PEMM), and he has served on the advisory board of the Health Care Genetics Professional Science Master’s Degree Program at the University of Connecticut (Storrs, CT). His area of expertise is in the development and implementation of clinical molecular diagnostic technologies. His research interests are in the pathogenesis of human cancers, personalized medicine and disruptive technologies. He has authored/edited twelve textbooks in the field of molecular pathology, published more than 200 peer reviewed manuscripts, and has been an invited speaker at both national and international meetings. He has served on numerous committees of the AACC, ASIP, FASEB and AMP where he is a past President. He is active in the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology, the Association for Molecular Pathology, the American Association for Clinical Chemistry, the American Association of Bioanalyts, and the American Society for Investigative Pathology. He serves on the editorial boards of 8 journals including Clinical Chemistry, Experimental and Molecular Pathology, and the Journal of Molecular Diagnostics. He also serves on numerous corporate scientific advisory boards.
