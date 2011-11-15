Molecular Pathology of Pituitary Adenomas - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124158306, 9780124158528

Molecular Pathology of Pituitary Adenomas

1st Edition

Authors: Cristiana Tanase Irina Ogrezeanu Corin Badiu
eBook ISBN: 9780124158528
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124158306
Paperback ISBN: 9780323165358
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th November 2011
Page Count: 130
Description

The pituitary gland is an important one since it controls several of the other hormone glands, such as the thyroid and adrenals. A pituitary adenoma is an abnormal growth or tumor in this gland, and they are the subject of very active clinical and pathological research.

This book examines the latest developments in this field and discusses the most important molecules implicated in apoptosis, angiogenesis and signal transduction. A good understanding of these processes is needed to identify the best therapies.

Key Features

  • Facilitates the understanding of the processes involved and how they are translated into therapy
  • Illustrations are used to explain the complex mechanisms involved

Readership

Pathologists, clinical endocrinologists, neurosurgeons, basic scientists

Table of Contents

1. Pituitary tumor classification: functionality, invasiveness, aggressiveness

Irina Ogrezeanu, Corin Badiu, Cristiana Tanase, Alina Neagoe

2. Immunohistochemistry and electron microscopy as evaluation criteria in tumour classification in the deciphering of pituitary adenomas

Corin Badiu, Irina Ogrezeanu, Cristiana Tanase

3. Proliferation

Cristiana Tanase and Radu Albulescu

4. Angiogenesis

Cristiana Tanase, Elena Codrici, Irina Radu, Simona Mihai

5. Apoptosis

Cristiana Tanase, Radu Albulescu

6. Signal transduction

Cristiana Tanase, Monica Neagu, Radu Albulescu, Linda Maria Cruceru, Adrian Popa

7. Stem cells markers in pituitary adenomas

Corin Badiu, Cristiana Tanase, Linda Maria Cruceru

8. microRNAs

Cristiana Tanase, Radu Albulescu, Lucian Albulescu

9. New generic tools for diagnosis: genomics, proteomics

Cristiana Tanase, Radu Albulescu, Ionela Daniela Popescu

10. Therapeutic approach: drug, surgical and radiotherapy

Cristiana Tanase, Irina Ogrezeanu

Details

No. of pages:
130
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780124158528
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124158306
Paperback ISBN:
9780323165358

About the Author

Cristiana Tanase

Cristiana Tanase

Affiliations and Expertise

Victor Babes National Institute of Pathology, Bucharest, Romania

Irina Ogrezeanu

Affiliations and Expertise

"D. Bagdasar" Hospital, Bucharest, Romania

Corin Badiu

Affiliations and Expertise

"C.Davila" University of Medicine and Pharmacy and Institute of Endocrinology, Bucharest, Romania

