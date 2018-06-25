Molecular Pathology and the Dynamics of Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128146101, 9780128146118

Molecular Pathology and the Dynamics of Disease

1st Edition

Authors: Maika Mitchell
eBook ISBN: 9780128146118
Paperback ISBN: 9780128146101
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th June 2018
Page Count: 178
Description

Molecular Pathology and the Dynamics of Disease bridges the basic science of, and primary clinical literature on, human disease. Topics covered include several major disease areas, such as inflammation and host response, vascular disease, obesity, weight regulation and appetite, cancer biology, drug development, and gene- and cell-based therapeutics that are all presented in a way that emphasizes the interplay between clinical care and investigation. As new technologies and techniques are constantly changing and laboratory scientists plays a critical role in validating data used by clinicians in diagnosing patients, this book provides a timely guide that includes a clinical, research and theory perspective.

Key Features

  • Assimilates theoretical knowledge with practical lab work
  • Provides a needed clinical perspective, along with research and theory
  • Highlights the impact of basic science on the practice of medicine

Readership

Biomedical graduate students, allied health students, medical students studying pathology, human disease, and the translational aspects of basic science; residents and postdoctoral fellows in pathology, laboratory medicine, and internal medicine; practicing basic scientists and physician scientists

Table of Contents

1. Molecular Pathology Introduction and Research Review
2. Challenges in Molecular Pathology
3. Review of Clinical Human Medical Genetics
4. Molecular Medicine in Action
5. Mechanisms of Disease

About the Author

Maika Mitchell

Maika Mitchell

The lead scientist and principle author in numerous studies involving tumor immunology, Dr. Mitchell has current teaching experience in anatomy and physiology, including recognition for contributions to research development, revenue-focused product development and management of high-tech operations. She is a contributor to the NCBI SNP database for pediatirc and urological cancers.

Dr. Mitchell has been a research scientist for well over 17 years in the biomedical field, most recently as Senior Director of Research & Development in Greater New York conducting flow cytometry and molecular-based assays in conjunction with bioinformatics.

Affiliations and Expertise

ASCP, NSBE, AACC, CAP, NYSDOH, Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt, MSKCC, CLC bio, The Science Advisory Board, BioConference Live!, Touch Oncology, PRIMR, and Lean In Community

