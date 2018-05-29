Molecular Pathology: An Update, An Issue of the Clinics in Laboratory Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323610728, 9780323610735

Molecular Pathology: An Update, An Issue of the Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, Volume 38-2

1st Edition

Authors: Martin Bluth
eBook ISBN: 9780323610735
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323610728
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 29th May 2018
Table of Contents

Preface: Looking Good in Your Genes: Maximizing One’s Personalized Molecular Fingerprint for Optimal Health

Introduction: Molecular Medicine in the Common Era: Applications and Impact of Molecular Pathology in Health and Disease

Molecular Pathology Techniques: Advances in 2018

Clinical Implication of MicroRNAs in Molecular Pathology: An Update for 2018

Diagnostic Molecular Microbiology: A 2018 Snapshot

Molecular Pathology in Transfusion Medicine: New Concepts and Applications

Molecular Diagnosis of Hematopoietic Neoplasms: 2018 Update

Molecular Diagnostics in Colorectal Carcinoma: Advances and Applications for 2018

Molecular Diagnostics in the Neoplasms of Small Intestine and Appendix: 2018 Update

Molecular Diagnostics in Esophageal and Gastric Neoplasms: 2018 Update

Molecular Diagnostics in the Neoplasms of the Pancreas, Liver, Gallbladder, and Extrahepatic Biliary Tract: 2018 Update

An Update Regarding the Molecular Genetics of Melanocytic Neoplasms and the Current Applications of Molecular Genetic Technologies in Their Diagnosis and Treatment

Breast Carcinoma: Updates in Molecular Profiling 2018

Gynecologic Cancers: Molecular Updates 2018

Description

This updated issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, edited by Martin H. Bluth, will focus on Molecular Pathology. Topics include, but are not limited to, The Impact of Molecular Pathology on the Practice of Pathology; Molecular pathology techniques; Clinical Implication of MicroRNAs in Molecular Pathology; Diagnostic Molecular Microbiology; Molecular Pathology in Transfusion Medicine; Molecular Diagnosis of Hematopoietic Neoplasms; Molecular Diagnostics in Colorectal Carcinoma; Molecular Diagnostics in the Neoplasms of Small Intestine and Appendix; Molecular Diagnostics in Esophageal and Gastric Neoplasms; Molecular Diagnostics in the Neoplasms of the Pancreas, Liver, Gall Bladder, and Extrahepatic Biliary Tract; Current Applications of Molecular Genetic Technologies to the Diagnosis and Treatment of Cutaneous Melanocytic Neoplasms; Breast Carcinoma; and Gynecologic Cancers.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323610735
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323610728

About the Authors

Martin Bluth Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Wayne State University School of Medicine

