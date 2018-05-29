Molecular Pathology: An Update, An Issue of the Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, Volume 38-2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface: Looking Good in Your Genes: Maximizing One’s Personalized Molecular Fingerprint for Optimal Health
Introduction: Molecular Medicine in the Common Era: Applications and Impact of Molecular Pathology in Health and Disease
Molecular Pathology Techniques: Advances in 2018
Clinical Implication of MicroRNAs in Molecular Pathology: An Update for 2018
Diagnostic Molecular Microbiology: A 2018 Snapshot
Molecular Pathology in Transfusion Medicine: New Concepts and Applications
Molecular Diagnosis of Hematopoietic Neoplasms: 2018 Update
Molecular Diagnostics in Colorectal Carcinoma: Advances and Applications for 2018
Molecular Diagnostics in the Neoplasms of Small Intestine and Appendix: 2018 Update
Molecular Diagnostics in Esophageal and Gastric Neoplasms: 2018 Update
Molecular Diagnostics in the Neoplasms of the Pancreas, Liver, Gallbladder, and Extrahepatic Biliary Tract: 2018 Update
An Update Regarding the Molecular Genetics of Melanocytic Neoplasms and the Current Applications of Molecular Genetic Technologies in Their Diagnosis and Treatment
Breast Carcinoma: Updates in Molecular Profiling 2018
Gynecologic Cancers: Molecular Updates 2018
Description
This updated issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, edited by Martin H. Bluth, will focus on Molecular Pathology. Topics include, but are not limited to, The Impact of Molecular Pathology on the Practice of Pathology; Molecular pathology techniques; Clinical Implication of MicroRNAs in Molecular Pathology; Diagnostic Molecular Microbiology; Molecular Pathology in Transfusion Medicine; Molecular Diagnosis of Hematopoietic Neoplasms; Molecular Diagnostics in Colorectal Carcinoma; Molecular Diagnostics in the Neoplasms of Small Intestine and Appendix; Molecular Diagnostics in Esophageal and Gastric Neoplasms; Molecular Diagnostics in the Neoplasms of the Pancreas, Liver, Gall Bladder, and Extrahepatic Biliary Tract; Current Applications of Molecular Genetic Technologies to the Diagnosis and Treatment of Cutaneous Melanocytic Neoplasms; Breast Carcinoma; and Gynecologic Cancers.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 29th May 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323610735
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323610728
About the Authors
Martin Bluth Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Wayne State University School of Medicine