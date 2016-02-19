Molecular of Cloning of Recombinant Dna

Mobilization and Reassembly of Genetic Information documents the proceedings of the Miami Winter Symposium, sponsored by the Department of Biochemistry, University of Miami School of Medicine, Miami, Florida, January 1977. This volume is the 13th in the ""Miami Winter Symposia"" series. Topics for the Miami Winter Symposia focus on areas of biochemistry in which recent progress offers new insights into the molecular basis of biological phenomena. The manuscripts presented by researchers at the symposium cover a wide range of topics including DNA cloning and plasmid biology; yeast DNA expression in Escherichia coli; characterization of tetracycline and ampicillin resistant plasmid cloning vehicles; eukaryotic genome organization; bacterial plasmids containing silk gene sequences; DNA cloning in bacteria for the study of immunoglobulin genes; DNA degradation by rat intestinal nucleases; recombination between bacterial plasmids leading to the formation of plasmid multimers; general methods for inserting specific DNA sequences in cloning vehicles; and cloning and characterization of yeast DNA.

Table of Contents



Speakers, Chairmen, and Discussants

Preface

The Eighth Feodor Lynen Lecture: Biochemical Pastimes ... and Future Times

DNA Cloning and Plasmid Biology

The Expression of Yeast DNA in Escherichia Coli

Characterization of Tetracycline and Ampicillin Resistant Plasmid Cloning Vehicles

Eucaryotic Genome Organization: Cloning and Beyond

Construction and Use of Safer Bacterial Host Strains for Recombinant DNA Research

The Nitrogen Fixation (nif) Operon of Klebsiella pneumoniae: Cloning nif Genes and the Isolation of nif Control Mutants

Applications of Bacteriophage λ in Recombinant DNA Research

Rapid Selection and Screening Methods for the Isolation of Particular Cloned Eukaryotic DNA Sequences

Bacterial Plasmids Containing Silk Gene Sequences

An Approach to the Study of Developmentally Regulated Genes

Use of an EK-2 Vector for the Cloning of DNA from Higher Organisms

DNA Cloning in Bacteria as a Tool for Study of Immunoglobulin Genes

Poster Session: Communications

DNA Degradation by Rat Intestinal Nucleases

Restriction Analysis and Cloning of DNA from the ILV Gene Cluster of E. coli K12

The Localization of the Eco R,-Sensitive Sites on the Chromosomes of Different Bacteria

Repression Control by Homologous and Heterologous Repression System of Different Bacterial Genera, and the Plasmids Obtained from Bacillus subtilis Group

Recombination Between Bacterial Plasmids Leading to the Formation of Plasmid Multimers

Plasmids Carrying the λ i434 cro and c11 Genes Express Specific DNA Binding Activity

The Filamentous Coliphage M13 as a Cloning Vehicle. Insertion of a Hind II Fragment of the Lac Regulatory Region in M13 RF In Vitro

General Methods for Inserting Specific DNA Sequences in Cloning Vehicles

Enzymatic Synthesis of Rabbit Globin Genes: Comparison of T4 DNA Polymerase and RNA-Directed DNA Polymerase

Organization of Bombyx Mori rDNA

Cloning and Characterization of Yeast DNA

Transformation Procedure to E. coli χ 1776 Strain

Restriction Endonucleases: Protection of Particular Recognition Sites with Antibiotics

