Molecular of Cloning of Recombinant Dna
1st Edition
Description
Mobilization and Reassembly of Genetic Information documents the proceedings of the Miami Winter Symposium, sponsored by the Department of Biochemistry, University of Miami School of Medicine, Miami, Florida, January 1977. This volume is the 13th in the ""Miami Winter Symposia"" series. Topics for the Miami Winter Symposia focus on areas of biochemistry in which recent progress offers new insights into the molecular basis of biological phenomena.
The manuscripts presented by researchers at the symposium cover a wide range of topics including DNA cloning and plasmid biology; yeast DNA expression in Escherichia coli; characterization of tetracycline and ampicillin resistant plasmid cloning vehicles; eukaryotic genome organization; bacterial plasmids containing silk gene sequences; DNA cloning in bacteria for the study of immunoglobulin genes; DNA degradation by rat intestinal nucleases; recombination between bacterial plasmids leading to the formation of plasmid multimers; general methods for inserting specific DNA sequences in cloning vehicles; and cloning and characterization of yeast DNA.
Table of Contents
Speakers, Chairmen, and Discussants
Preface
The Eighth Feodor Lynen Lecture: Biochemical Pastimes ... and Future Times
DNA Cloning and Plasmid Biology
The Expression of Yeast DNA in Escherichia Coli
Characterization of Tetracycline and Ampicillin Resistant Plasmid Cloning Vehicles
Eucaryotic Genome Organization: Cloning and Beyond
Construction and Use of Safer Bacterial Host Strains for Recombinant DNA Research
The Nitrogen Fixation (nif) Operon of Klebsiella pneumoniae: Cloning nif Genes and the Isolation of nif Control Mutants
Applications of Bacteriophage λ in Recombinant DNA Research
Rapid Selection and Screening Methods for the Isolation of Particular Cloned Eukaryotic DNA Sequences
Bacterial Plasmids Containing Silk Gene Sequences
An Approach to the Study of Developmentally Regulated Genes
Use of an EK-2 Vector for the Cloning of DNA from Higher Organisms
DNA Cloning in Bacteria as a Tool for Study of Immunoglobulin Genes
Poster Session: Communications
DNA Degradation by Rat Intestinal Nucleases
Restriction Analysis and Cloning of DNA from the ILV Gene Cluster of E. coli K12
The Localization of the Eco R,-Sensitive Sites on the Chromosomes of Different Bacteria
Repression Control by Homologous and Heterologous Repression System of Different Bacterial Genera, and the Plasmids Obtained from Bacillus subtilis Group
Recombination Between Bacterial Plasmids Leading to the Formation of Plasmid Multimers
Plasmids Carrying the λ i434 cro and c11 Genes Express Specific DNA Binding Activity
The Filamentous Coliphage M13 as a Cloning Vehicle. Insertion of a Hind II Fragment of the Lac Regulatory Region in M13 RF In Vitro
General Methods for Inserting Specific DNA Sequences in Cloning Vehicles
Enzymatic Synthesis of Rabbit Globin Genes: Comparison of T4 DNA Polymerase and RNA-Directed DNA Polymerase
Organization of Bombyx Mori rDNA
Cloning and Characterization of Yeast DNA
Transformation Procedure to E. coli χ 1776 Strain
Restriction Endonucleases: Protection of Particular Recognition Sites with Antibiotics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 262
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323158725