Molecular Nutrition

I General and Introductory Aspects

1. Vitamin E: An Overview

2. Requirements for Vitamins in Different Stages of the Life Cycle

3. Vitamin C: Metabolism, Epigenetic Roles, and Cancer

4. Riboflavin and Health: A Review

5. A Review of Vitamin B12

II Molecular Biology of the Cell

6. Vitamin D Receptor in Arterial Ageing

7. Tocotrienol Regulation of AMPK in Cancer

8. Niacin and Hyperlipidemia

9. Folate Transporters in Placentas

10. Linking B-vitamins, Choline, and Stroke

11. Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) and Mitochondrial Energy

12. Pantothenic Acid (Vitamin B5) - Immunoreactive Neurons

13. Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) and Alzheimer's Disease

14. Vitamin B1 and the Pyruvate Dehydrogenase Complex

15. Vitamin D and Diabetes Mellitus: Vitamin D Metabolism, Alterations of Vitamin D Endo-paracrine System and their Relation to Oxidative/Nitrosative Stress, Inflammation, and Cell survival

16. Grape Seed Extract and Pyridoxine (Vitamin B6)

17. Cobalamin (Vitamin B12) Malabsorption

18. Pyridoxine (Vitamin B6) and Selenium Interactions: Implications for Human Health

19. Linking Vitamin E and Nitric Oxide in Liver Disease

20. Use of Methylcobalamin (Vitamin B12) in Pain

21. New Properties of Vitamin B6 or Pyridoxine in Experimental Oxidative Stress in the Brain

22. Thiamine (B1), Oxidative Stress, and Ethanol

23. Vitamin E: Novel Metabolites and Treatments

24. Vitamin E Structure and Forms/Analytical Methods

25. Pyruvate Carboxylase (PC) and the Biotin Carboxylase Domain

26. Application of Vitamins

27. Vitamins in Chronic Kidney Disease

28. Inflammatory Bowel Disorders and Fat-soluble Vitamins

29. Vitamin E and Reproductive Health

30. Vitamin B12 and Diabetes

31. Biotin Status Screening

32. Prostate Cancer and Applications of Vitamin K

33. Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Use of Folate

34. Scenarios of Low Vitamin K Intakes

III Genetic Machinery and its Function

35. Transcriptional Control of Cells by Vitamin D

36. Transcriptome Analysis for Vitamin B3 (Niacin) and its Receptor GPR109A

37. Novel preventive mechanisms of vitamin B6 against inflammation, inflammasome, and chronic diseases

38. Vitamins and Epigenetics