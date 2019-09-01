Molecular Nutrition
1st Edition
Vitamins
Description
Molecular Nutrition: Vitamins presents the nutritional and molecular aspects of vitamins with a specific focus on vitamins A, B1 (thiamine), B2 (riboflavin), B# (niacin), B5 (pantothenic acid), B6, (pyridoxine), B7 (biotin), B9 (folate), B12 (colbamin), C, D, E, and K. As part of the Molecular Nutrition series, this book discusses introductory aspects and general coverage of vitamins and nutrition, the molecular biology of the cell, including signaling, transporters, oxidative stress, receptors, uptake, immunity, proliferation, endoplasmic reticulum, differentiation, carcinogenesis and apoptosis. Final sections cover genetic machinery and its function, transcriptional processes, homeostasis genes, cancer, gene expression, mutations, and more.
Emerging fields of molecular biology and important discoveries related to diet and nutritional health are also covered, rounding out the book.
Key Features
- Summarizes molecular nutrition in health as related to vitamins
- Includes material on signaling, transporters, oxidative stress, receptors, uptake, immunity, proliferation, endoplasmic reticulum, differentiation, carcinogenesis and apoptosis
- Presents transcriptional processes, homeostasis genes, cancer, gene expression, mutations, the sodium-dependent multivitamin transporter, p53, p21, microRNAs, one carbon metabolism, nucleic acids, DNA methylation and polymorphisms
- Addresses emerging fields of molecular biology and presents important discoveries related to diet and nutritional health
- Covers Vitamins A, B, C, D, E, and K
- Discusses their impact on health relating to cancer, diabetes, arthritis, and aging
- Includes key facts, a mini dictionary of terms, and summary points
Readership
Researchers, professionals (including nutritionists, dieticians, health scientists, health care professionals, policy makers), educators, and students
Table of Contents
I General and Introductory Aspects
1. Vitamin E: An Overview
2. Requirements for Vitamins in Different Stages of the Life Cycle
3. Vitamin C: Metabolism, Epigenetic Roles, and Cancer
4. Riboflavin and Health: A Review
5. A Review of Vitamin B12
II Molecular Biology of the Cell
6. Vitamin D Receptor in Arterial Ageing
7. Tocotrienol Regulation of AMPK in Cancer
8. Niacin and Hyperlipidemia
9. Folate Transporters in Placentas
10. Linking B-vitamins, Choline, and Stroke
11. Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) and Mitochondrial Energy
12. Pantothenic Acid (Vitamin B5) - Immunoreactive Neurons
13. Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) and Alzheimer's Disease
14. Vitamin B1 and the Pyruvate Dehydrogenase Complex
15. Vitamin D and Diabetes Mellitus: Vitamin D Metabolism, Alterations of Vitamin D Endo-paracrine System and their Relation to Oxidative/Nitrosative Stress, Inflammation, and Cell survival
16. Grape Seed Extract and Pyridoxine (Vitamin B6)
17. Cobalamin (Vitamin B12) Malabsorption
18. Pyridoxine (Vitamin B6) and Selenium Interactions: Implications for Human Health
19. Linking Vitamin E and Nitric Oxide in Liver Disease
20. Use of Methylcobalamin (Vitamin B12) in Pain
21. New Properties of Vitamin B6 or Pyridoxine in Experimental Oxidative Stress in the Brain
22. Thiamine (B1), Oxidative Stress, and Ethanol
23. Vitamin E: Novel Metabolites and Treatments
24. Vitamin E Structure and Forms/Analytical Methods
25. Pyruvate Carboxylase (PC) and the Biotin Carboxylase Domain
26. Application of Vitamins
27. Vitamins in Chronic Kidney Disease
28. Inflammatory Bowel Disorders and Fat-soluble Vitamins
29. Vitamin E and Reproductive Health
30. Vitamin B12 and Diabetes
31. Biotin Status Screening
32. Prostate Cancer and Applications of Vitamin K
33. Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Use of Folate
34. Scenarios of Low Vitamin K Intakes
III Genetic Machinery and its Function
35. Transcriptional Control of Cells by Vitamin D
36. Transcriptome Analysis for Vitamin B3 (Niacin) and its Receptor GPR109A
37. Novel preventive mechanisms of vitamin B6 against inflammation, inflammasome, and chronic diseases
38. Vitamins and Epigenetics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 700
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128119075
About the Editor
Vinood Patel
Vinood B. Patel, BSc, PhD, FRSC, is currently a Reader in Clinical Biochemistry at the University of Westminster and honorary fellow at King’s College London (Diabetes and Nutritional Sciences Division and the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics). He presently directs studies on molecular and metabolic pathways involved in organ disease, particularly related to subcellular organelles and cell death. He directs research into the role of nutrients, antioxidants, phytochemicals, minerals, toxins and macronutrients. Other areas of interest are identifying new biomarkers that can be used for the diagnosis and prognosis of disease and understanding oxidative stress. Dr Patel graduated from the University of Portsmouth with a degree in Pharmacology and completed his PhD in protein metabolism from King’s College London in 1997. His postdoctoral work was carried out at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical School studying structural-functional alterations to mitochondrial ribosomes, where he developed novel techniques to characterize their biophysical properties. Dr Patel is a nationally and internationally recognized liver researcher and was involved in several NIH-funded biomedical grants. Dr Patel has edited more than 20 biomedical books in the area of nutrition, health and disease and has published over 150 articles In 2014, he was elected as a Fellow to the prestigious Royal Society of Chemistry for bridging the academic and intellectual gap between chemistry and biological function.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Westminster, UK