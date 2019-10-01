Molecular Nutrition: Carbohydrates
1st Edition
Description
Molecular Nutrition: Carbohydrates presents the nutritional and molecular aspects of carbohydrates. As part of the Molecular Nutrition includes sections covering carbohydrate metabolism, carbohydrates in the diet, insulin resistance, dietary sugars, cardiometabolic risk, lipoproteins, low-carbohydrate diets, antioxidants, refined dietary sugars, fats, glucose transporters, glucose sensing, the role of phosphorylation, carbohydrate responsive binding protein, cyclic AMP, peroxisome proliferator-activated receptors, SIRT1, insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and GIP receptor (GIPR) genes rRNA and transcription, and more. In addition, the book addresses emerging fields of molecular biology and presents important discoveries relating to diet and nutritional health.
Key Features
- Summarizes molecular nutrition in health as related to carbohydrates
- Addresses emerging fields of molecular biology and presents important discoveries relating to diet and nutritional health
- Includes key facts, a mini dictionary of terms and summary points
Readership
Researchers, professionals (including nutritionists, dieticians, health scientists, health care professionals, policy makers), educators, and students
Table of Contents
Part One: General and Introductory Aspects
1. Carbohydrate metabolism: general aspects
2. Carbohydrate in the diet and insulin resistance
3. Interrelationships between lipoproteins and carbohydrate in the diet
4. Carbohydrate metabolism in relation to antioxidants
5. Refined dietary sugars (fructose and glucose) and disease
6. Replacing carbohydrate with protein and fat in the diet
7. Interrelations between glucose production and amino acids: a focus on BCAs
8. Carbohydrate diets and aging
9. Incomplete fructose absorption and its consequences
10. High-fructose diets and vascular complications
Part Two: Molecular Biology of the Cell
11. Glucose transporters and their cellular form, role and function
12. Glucose sensing mechanisms
13. The role of protein phosphorylation in glucose transporter pathways
14. The molecular biology of the carbohydrate responsive binding protein (ChREBP) and its role in conversion of dietary carbohydrate to storage fat
15. The supplement p-synephrine and its effects on carbohydrate metabolism via cylic AMP
16. Cardiological aspects of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor (PPAR) gamma activation and high glucose
17. Hepatic peroxisome proliferator-activated receptors (PPARs) gamma, -alpha and fructose
18. Dietary carbohydrate restriction and SIRT1
19. Glucose homeostasis and endocannabinoid system (ECS): implications for diet and nutrition
20. Anthocyanins and molecular mechanisms of glucose regulation
21. Molecular markers of oxidative stress induced by fructose and impact of nutritional protective components
Part Three: Genetic Machinery and Its Function
22. Genome-wide association studies (GWAS) and regulation of fasting blood glucose
23. Genotypes and abnormal carbohydrate metabolism risk
24. Polymorphisms of genes involved in glucose metabolism
25. Focused areas of single nucleotide polymorphisms research and glucose metabolism: the FNDC5 gene
26. The MED13 gene and glucose homeostasis
27. Glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and GIP receptor (GIPR) genes
28. Mutation in SLC2A1 gene and glucose transporters
29. APOA5 -1131 T > C polymorphism and glucose metabolism 30. Glucose metabolism and rRNA transcription
31. Gene expression and glucose metabolism in fat cells
32. Fructose-rich diets and gene expression of MMP-9
33. High-fructose diet and hypothalamic gene expression
34. High fructose consumption and DNA methylation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128498866
About the Editor
Vinood Patel
Vinood B. Patel, BSc, PhD, FRSC, is currently a Reader in Clinical Biochemistry at the University of Westminster and honorary fellow at King’s College London (Diabetes and Nutritional Sciences Division and the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics). He presently directs studies on molecular and metabolic pathways involved in organ disease, particularly related to subcellular organelles and cell death. He directs research into the role of nutrients, antioxidants, phytochemicals, minerals, toxins and macronutrients. Other areas of interest are identifying new biomarkers that can be used for the diagnosis and prognosis of disease and understanding oxidative stress. Dr Patel graduated from the University of Portsmouth with a degree in Pharmacology and completed his PhD in protein metabolism from King’s College London in 1997. His postdoctoral work was carried out at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical School studying structural-functional alterations to mitochondrial ribosomes, where he developed novel techniques to characterize their biophysical properties. Dr Patel is a nationally and internationally recognized liver researcher and was involved in several NIH-funded biomedical grants. Dr Patel has edited more than 20 biomedical books in the area of nutrition, health and disease and has published over 150 articles In 2014, he was elected as a Fellow to the prestigious Royal Society of Chemistry for bridging the academic and intellectual gap between chemistry and biological function.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Westminster, UK