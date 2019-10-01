Molecular Nutrition: Carbohydrates

Part One: General and Introductory Aspects

1. Carbohydrate metabolism: general aspects

2. Carbohydrate in the diet and insulin resistance

3. Interrelationships between lipoproteins and carbohydrate in the diet

4. Carbohydrate metabolism in relation to antioxidants

5. Refined dietary sugars (fructose and glucose) and disease

6. Replacing carbohydrate with protein and fat in the diet

7. Interrelations between glucose production and amino acids: a focus on BCAs

8. Carbohydrate diets and aging

9. Incomplete fructose absorption and its consequences

10. High-fructose diets and vascular complications

Part Two: Molecular Biology of the Cell

11. Glucose transporters and their cellular form, role and function

12. Glucose sensing mechanisms

13. The role of protein phosphorylation in glucose transporter pathways

14. The molecular biology of the carbohydrate responsive binding protein (ChREBP) and its role in conversion of dietary carbohydrate to storage fat

15. The supplement p-synephrine and its effects on carbohydrate metabolism via cylic AMP

16. Cardiological aspects of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor (PPAR) gamma activation and high glucose

17. Hepatic peroxisome proliferator-activated receptors (PPARs) gamma, -alpha and fructose

18. Dietary carbohydrate restriction and SIRT1

19. Glucose homeostasis and endocannabinoid system (ECS): implications for diet and nutrition

20. Anthocyanins and molecular mechanisms of glucose regulation

21. Molecular markers of oxidative stress induced by fructose and impact of nutritional protective components

Part Three: Genetic Machinery and Its Function

22. Genome-wide association studies (GWAS) and regulation of fasting blood glucose

23. Genotypes and abnormal carbohydrate metabolism risk

24. Polymorphisms of genes involved in glucose metabolism

25. Focused areas of single nucleotide polymorphisms research and glucose metabolism: the FNDC5 gene

26. The MED13 gene and glucose homeostasis

27. Glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and GIP receptor (GIPR) genes

28. Mutation in SLC2A1 gene and glucose transporters

29. APOA5 -1131 T > C polymorphism and glucose metabolism 30. Glucose metabolism and rRNA transcription

31. Gene expression and glucose metabolism in fat cells

32. Fructose-rich diets and gene expression of MMP-9

33. High-fructose diet and hypothalamic gene expression

34. High fructose consumption and DNA methylation