Molecular Modeling and Theory in Chemical Engineering, Volume 28
1st Edition
Description
In recent years chemical engineers have become increasingly involved in the design and synthesis of new materials and products as well as the development of biological processes and biomaterials. Such applications often demand that product properties be controlled with precision. Molecular modeling, simulating chemical and molecular structures or processes by computer, aids scientists in this endeavor. Volume 28 of Advances in Chemical Engineering presents discussions of theoretical and computational methods as well as their applications to specific technologies.
Readership
Academic and industrial researchers in chemical engineering.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 493
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2002
- Published:
- 10th December 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080488264
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120085286
Reviews
"By scanning the progression of topics from the earliest volumes to the present one, it is possible to gain a perspective on the growth and evolution of chemical engineering from artful practice to rigorous science. During these past two decades the field has become one of the premier applied sciences by virtue of its vigor and scope." @source:-—JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
James Wei Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Princeton University, New Jersey, U.S.A.
Morton Denn Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Berkeley, U.S.A.
John Seinfeld Author
Affiliations and Expertise
California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, U.S.A.
Arup Chakraborty Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Berkeley, California, U.S.A.
Jackie Ying Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, U.S.A.
Nicholas Peppas Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical and Biomedical Engineering, and Division of Pharmaceutics, The University of Texas at Austin, Austin, TX 78712-0231
George Stephanopoulos Author
Gregory Stephanopoulos is a Professor of Chemical Engineering at MIT. He received his B.S. from the National Technical University of Athens, his M.S. from the University of Florida and his Ph.D. from the University of Minnesota, all in Chemical Engineering. Upon graduation, he joined the Chemical Engineering Faculty of the California Institute of Technology, where he served as Assistant and Associate Professor until 1985. In 1985 he was appointed Professor of Chemical Engineering at MIT where he has been ever since.Stephanopoulos' work has appeared in more than 150 publications and 7 patents. He has been recognized with the Dreyfus Foundation Teacher Scholar Award (1982), Excellence in Teaching Award (1984), and Technical Achievement Award of the AIChE (1984). He has been a Presidential Young Investigator and the Chairman of the Food Pharmaceutical & Bioengineering Division of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (1992). In 1992 he was a Visiting Professor at the International Research Center for Biotechnology at Osaka University and was elected a Founding Fellow of the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering. In 1996 he chaired the first Conference on Metabolic Engineering and gave the inaugural Bayer Lecture on Biochemical Engineering at the University of California at Berkeley. He was honored with the FPBE Division Award at AIChE in 1997.
Affiliations and Expertise
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, U.S.A.