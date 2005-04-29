Molecular Medicine
3rd Edition
Genomics to Personalized Healthcare
Description
Molecular medicine is the application of gene or DNA based knowledge to the modern practice of medicine. This book provides contemporary insights into how the genetic revolution is influencing medical thinking and practice on a broad front including clinical medicine, innovative therapies and forensic medicine.
Key Features
- Extensively revised just after the completion of the Human Genome Project, it provides the latest in molecular medicine developments
- The only book in Molecular Medicine that has undergone 3 editions
- Current practice as well as future developments identified
- Extensive tables, well presented figures - resources for further understanding
Readership
Graduate students/postgraduates, clinicians in molecular biology and genetics
Table of Contents
- PREFACE
- Chapter 1: HISTORY OF MOLECULAR MEDICINE
- THE FOUNDATIONS: 1869–1980s
- Modern ERA: 1980s–2000s
- Human Genome Project: 1990–2000
- FUTURE
- Chapter 2: DNA, RNA, GENES AND CHROMOSOMES
- DNA
- RNA
- GENE STRUCTURE
- POLYMERASE CHAIN REACTION (PCR)
- CHROMOSOMES
- DNA MUTATIONS AND POLYMORPHISMS
- DNA TESTS
- FUTURE
- Chapter 3: MENDELIAN GENETIC TRAITS
- INTRODUCTION
- AUTOSOMAL DOMINANT DISORDERS
- AUTOSOMAL RECESSIVE DISORDERS
- X-LINKED DISORDERS
- FUTURE
- Chapter 4: COMPLEX GENETIC TRAITS
- INTRODUCTION
- MULTIFACTORIAL DISORDERS
- NOVEL MECHANISMS FOR DNA AND DISEASE
- ONCOGENESIS
- SOMATIC CELL GENETICS
- FUTURE
- Chapter 5: GENOMICS, PROTEOMICS AND BIOINFORMATICS
- INTRODUCTION
- GENOMICS
- PROTEOMICS
- BIOINFORMATICS
- FUTURE
- Chapter 6: GENETIC AND CELLULAR THERAPIES
- RECOMBINANT DNA–DERIVED DRUGS
- CELLULAR THERAPIES
- FUTURE
- Chapter 7: REPRODUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT
- REPRODUCTION
- DEVELOPMENT
- PRENATAL DIAGNOSIS
- NEWBORN SCREENING
- FUTURE
- Chapter 8: INFECTIOUS DISEASES
- DIAGNOSTICS
- PATHOGENESIS
- EPIDEMIOLOGY
- EMERGING INFECTIONS
- FUTURE
- Chapter 9: FORENSIC MEDICINE AND SCIENCE
- HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENTS
- REPETITIVE DNA
- FORENSIC ANALYSIS
- HUMAN RELATIONSHIPS
- TISSUE IDENTIFICATION
- TERRORISM
- FUTURE
- Chapter 10: ETHICAL, LEGAL AND SOCIAL IMPLICATIONS
- INTRODUCTION
- DNA TESTING
- RESEARCH
- GENETIC AND CELLULAR THERAPIES
- GOVERNMENT
- FUTURE
- APPENDIX: MOLECULAR TECHNOLOGY
- GLOSSARY
- ABBREVIATIONS
- INDEX
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 29th April 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080454382
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780126990577
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493302062
About the Author
R.J. Trent
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medical Molecular Genetics, Sydney Medical School, University of Sydney, Australia.
Reviews
"...represents an important contribution to the scientific audience as it separates the knowledge of molecular biology and defines it in molecular medicine terms. The book provides a different and unique perspective to the definition and implications of DNA in medicine. This is a high quality book with excellent art work that contributes significantly to the understanding of the text. As the field of molecular medicine expands, it is clear that textbooks such as this will continue to be needed." - DOODY'S - 3 Stars(2005) "The text, with its thorough multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary perspectives, provides an excellent resource for students and professionals working in microbiology, biochemisty, genetics, infectious diseases, molecular biology, and related fields." - CLINICAL INFECTIOUS DISEASES (January 2005) "The third edition is a compact primer of molecular medicine that should be very useful to the student or scientist...College and medical students, medical scientists and physicians, and scientists working in other fields who are interested in understanding the principles and methods of molecular medicine will find this a useful and compact introductory reference." - Marshall Lichtman, University of Rochester Medical Center (2005)