Molecular Medicine - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780123814517, 9780123814524

Molecular Medicine

4th Edition

Genomics to Personalized Healthcare

Authors: R.J. Trent
eBook ISBN: 9780123814524
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123814517
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th August 2012
Page Count: 346
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
68.99
58.64
99.95
84.96
107.23
91.15
75.95
64.56
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
74.95
63.71
59.99
50.99
98.95
84.11
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Molecular Medicine is the application of genetic or DNA-based knowledge to the modern practice of medicine. Molecular Medicine, 4e, provides contemporary insights into how the genetic revolution is influencing medical thinking and practice. The new edition includes recent changes in personalized medicine, new growth in omics and direct-to-consumer DNA testing, while focusing on advances in the Human Genome project and implications of the advances in clinical medicine. Graduate students, researchers, clinicians and allied health professionals will appreciate the background history and clinical application of up-to-date molecular advances.  

Key Features

  • Extensively revised to incorporate the results of the Human Genome Project, it provides the latest developments in molecular medicine
  • The only book in Molecular Medicine to reach its fourth edition
  • Identifies current practice as well as future developments
  • Presents extensive tables, well presented figures and resources for further understanding

Readership

Graduate students/postgraduates, clinicians in molecular biology and genetics

Table of Contents

Acknowledgments and Dedications

Preface

Chapter 1. Genes to Personalized Medicine

Introduction

Genome Anatomy

Human Genome Project

Genome Variation

Personalized Medicine

References

Chapter 2. Genes, Environment and Inheritance

Introduction

Mendelian Genetic Inheritance

Other Forms of Genetic Inheritance

Complex Genetic Inheritance

Epigenetic Inheritance

Somatic Cell Genetics

References

Chapter 3. DNA Genetic Testing

Introduction

DNA Variants

Detecting DNA Variants

Calculating Risk

DNA Genetic Tests

Evaluation

Challenges

References

Chapter 4. Omics

Introduction

DNA Sequencing

DNA Microarrays

Bioinformatics

Other Omics

Systems Biology

Overview

References

Chapter 5. Delivering Genetics and Genomics Direct-to-Consumer

Introduction

Pros and Cons

Ways Forward

References

Chapter 6. Public Health, Communicable Diseases and Global Health

Public Health

Communicable Diseases

Global Health

References

Chapter 7. Development, Aging and Cancer

Development

Aging

Oncogenesis

Germline Cancers

Somatic Cell Cancers

References

Chapter 8. Molecular and Cellular Therapies

Introduction

Recombinant DNA Products

Gene Transfer

Regenerative Medicine

Other Therapies

References

Chapter 9. Forensic Science and Medicine

Introduction

DNA Profiling

Bioterror

Future

References

Chapter 10. Ethical, Legal and Social Issues (ELSI)

Introduction

Consent

DNA Genetic Tests

Oversight

Challenges Ahead

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
346
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123814524
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123814517

About the Author

R.J. Trent

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medical Molecular Genetics, Sydney Medical School, University of Sydney, Australia.

Reviews

"Molecular Medicine, Genomics to Personalized Healthcare fills…the gap by highlighting how we got to our present state of knowledge in molecular genetics, some current applications in clinical care, as well as future research and treatment options." --Anticancer Research, Volume 33, Issue no. 5, May 2013

"Molecular Medicine, 4e, provides contemporary insights into how the genetic revolution is influencing medical thinking and practice. Graduate students, researchers, clinicians and allied health professionals will appreciate the background history and clinical application of up-to-date molecular advances." --Doody.com, 2013

"...represents an important contribution to the scientific audience as it separates the knowledge of molecular biology and defines it in molecular medicine terms. The book provides a different and unique perspective to the definition and implications of DNA in medicine. This is a high quality book with excellent art work that contributes significantly to the understanding of the text. As the field of molecular medicine expands, it is clear that textbooks such as this will continue to be needed." --DOODY'S - 3 Stars, 2005

"The text, with its thorough multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary perspectives, provides an excellent resource for students and professionals working in microbiology, biochemisty, genetics, infectious diseases, molecular biology, and related fields." --CLINICAL INFECTIOUS DISEASES, 2005

"The third edition is a compact primer of molecular medicine that should be very useful to the student or scientist...College and medical students, medical scientists and physicians, and scientists working in other fields who are interested in understanding the principles and methods of molecular medicine will find this a useful and compact introductory reference." --Marshall Lichtman, University of Rochester Medical Center, 2005

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.