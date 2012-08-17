Molecular Medicine
4th Edition
Genomics to Personalized Healthcare
Description
Molecular Medicine is the application of genetic or DNA-based knowledge to the modern practice of medicine. Molecular Medicine, 4e, provides contemporary insights into how the genetic revolution is influencing medical thinking and practice. The new edition includes recent changes in personalized medicine, new growth in omics and direct-to-consumer DNA testing, while focusing on advances in the Human Genome project and implications of the advances in clinical medicine. Graduate students, researchers, clinicians and allied health professionals will appreciate the background history and clinical application of up-to-date molecular advances.
Key Features
- Extensively revised to incorporate the results of the Human Genome Project, it provides the latest developments in molecular medicine
- The only book in Molecular Medicine to reach its fourth edition
- Identifies current practice as well as future developments
- Presents extensive tables, well presented figures and resources for further understanding
Readership
Graduate students/postgraduates, clinicians in molecular biology and genetics
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments and Dedications
Preface
Chapter 1. Genes to Personalized Medicine
Introduction
Genome Anatomy
Human Genome Project
Genome Variation
Personalized Medicine
References
Chapter 2. Genes, Environment and Inheritance
Introduction
Mendelian Genetic Inheritance
Other Forms of Genetic Inheritance
Complex Genetic Inheritance
Epigenetic Inheritance
Somatic Cell Genetics
References
Chapter 3. DNA Genetic Testing
Introduction
DNA Variants
Detecting DNA Variants
Calculating Risk
DNA Genetic Tests
Evaluation
Challenges
References
Chapter 4. Omics
Introduction
DNA Sequencing
DNA Microarrays
Bioinformatics
Other Omics
Systems Biology
Overview
References
Chapter 5. Delivering Genetics and Genomics Direct-to-Consumer
Introduction
Pros and Cons
Ways Forward
References
Chapter 6. Public Health, Communicable Diseases and Global Health
Public Health
Communicable Diseases
Global Health
References
Chapter 7. Development, Aging and Cancer
Development
Aging
Oncogenesis
Germline Cancers
Somatic Cell Cancers
References
Chapter 8. Molecular and Cellular Therapies
Introduction
Recombinant DNA Products
Gene Transfer
Regenerative Medicine
Other Therapies
References
Chapter 9. Forensic Science and Medicine
Introduction
DNA Profiling
Bioterror
Future
References
Chapter 10. Ethical, Legal and Social Issues (ELSI)
Introduction
Consent
DNA Genetic Tests
Oversight
Challenges Ahead
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 346
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 17th August 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123814524
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123814517
About the Author
R.J. Trent
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medical Molecular Genetics, Sydney Medical School, University of Sydney, Australia.
Reviews
"Molecular Medicine, Genomics to Personalized Healthcare fills…the gap by highlighting how we got to our present state of knowledge in molecular genetics, some current applications in clinical care, as well as future research and treatment options." --Anticancer Research, Volume 33, Issue no. 5, May 2013
"Molecular Medicine, 4e, provides contemporary insights into how the genetic revolution is influencing medical thinking and practice. Graduate students, researchers, clinicians and allied health professionals will appreciate the background history and clinical application of up-to-date molecular advances." --Doody.com, 2013
"...represents an important contribution to the scientific audience as it separates the knowledge of molecular biology and defines it in molecular medicine terms. The book provides a different and unique perspective to the definition and implications of DNA in medicine. This is a high quality book with excellent art work that contributes significantly to the understanding of the text. As the field of molecular medicine expands, it is clear that textbooks such as this will continue to be needed." --DOODY'S - 3 Stars, 2005
"The text, with its thorough multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary perspectives, provides an excellent resource for students and professionals working in microbiology, biochemisty, genetics, infectious diseases, molecular biology, and related fields." --CLINICAL INFECTIOUS DISEASES, 2005
"The third edition is a compact primer of molecular medicine that should be very useful to the student or scientist...College and medical students, medical scientists and physicians, and scientists working in other fields who are interested in understanding the principles and methods of molecular medicine will find this a useful and compact introductory reference." --Marshall Lichtman, University of Rochester Medical Center, 2005