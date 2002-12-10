Molecular Medical Parasitology
1st Edition
Description
A valuable, new source, Molecular Medical Parasitology is the only text of its kind -- one that applies broad concepts and current scientific advances from both molecular biology and biochemistry to the study of parasitic organisms. An internationally renowned team of scientists and physicians places parasites in their broad biological contexts while still emphasizing the specifics that differentiate these organisms. Not only will researchers and faculty in parasitology find this an indispensable guide, physicians will benefit from the thorough coverage molecular biology and biochemistry's current influences on treatment and management of parasitic diseases.
Key Features
- Features the most up-to-date scientific methods behind the medical management of parasitic diseases
- Applies the most current synthesis of molecular biology and biochemistry to parasitic organisms
- Contains many informative figures and clear illustrations
Readership
Parasitologists, researchers and graduate students in parasitology, and physicians.
Table of Contents
Contents include:
- RNA editing and processing
- Genomics
- Post-transcriptional gene regulation
- Genetic approaches to analysis of virulence
- Protozoa and Helminth energy metabolism
- Trypanosomatid surface carbohydrates
- Plastids, mitochondria and hydrogenosomes
- Neurotransmitters
- Drug resistance in parasites
- Medical implications of molecular parasitology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 488
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 10th December 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080491912
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124733466
About the Editor
Joseph Marr
Dr. J. J. Marr has held positions in academic medicine and biochemistry; as Director of Divisions of Infectious Diseases; Vice Chairman, Department of Medicine; and Professor of Medicine, Biochemistry and Microbiology at Washington University, St. Louis University and the University of Colorado. Subsequently, he was Senior Vice Presidnt for Drug Discovery at Searle Pharmaceuticals, acted as a consultant to the National Institutes of Health and the World Health Organization, and now holds the position of Vice President for Research and Development/Chief Scientific Officer, Ribozyme Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Affiliations and Expertise
Biomed LLC, Estes Park, Colorado, U.S.A.
Tim Nilsen
Affiliations and Expertise
Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, U.S.A.
Richard Komuniecki
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Toledo, Ohio, U.S.A
Reviews
"This book will be a valuable addition to the bookshelves of persons interested in molecular parasitology. It will be most useful as a reference text for those in the field and as a primer for those new to parasitology. This volume provides a comprehensive single reference that will keep clinicians and nonparasitologists who are interested in infectious diseases well informed about this important area." --CID (2003)
"...this book forms an important resource for graduate and advanced studies on parasitology. ...a highly useful collection for health sciences scholars and libraries." --E-STREAMS (2003)