Molecular Medical Microbiology, Three-Volume Set

Dr. Yi-Wei Tang is currently the Chief of the Clinical Microbiology Service at the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, USA. He was a Lecturer and Clinical Fellow at the Mayo Clinic and Assistant Professor, Associate Professor to Professor at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. He has been engaged in medical and molecular microbiology translational researches, aimed at developing and evaluating new and advanced microbiological diagnostic testing procedures. Dr. Tang ranks among the top of the scientific field in clinical and molecular microbiology, as evidenced by his election as an Editor for the Journal of Clinical Microbiology, an Associate Editor for the Journal of Molecular Diagnostics, and a Fellow of the American Academy for Microbiology and of the Infectious Disease Society of America. Dr. Tang has been recognized for his extraordinary expertise in the molecular microbiology diagnosis and monitoring with 156 peer-reviewed articles and 68 book chapters in this field during the past 20 years. Dr. Tang is a chief editor of a Springer book “Advanced Techniques in Diagnostic Microbiology” and a co-editor of two ASM Press books “Molecular Microbiology: Diagnostic Principle and Practice” and “Diagnostic Microbiology in Immunocompromised Host”.