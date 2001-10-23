Molecular Medical Microbiology, Three-Volume Set
1st Edition
Description
The molecular age has brought about dramatic changes in medical microbiology, and great leaps in our understanding of the mechanisms of infectious disease. Molecular Medical Microbiology is the first book to synthesise the many new developments in both molecular and clinical research in a single comprehensive resource.
This timely and authoritative 3-volume work is an invaluable reference source of medical bacteriology. Comprising over 100 chapters, organised into 17 major sections, the scope of this impressive work is wide-ranging. Written by experts in the field, chapters include cutting edge information, and clinical overviews for each major bacterial group, in addition to the latest updates on vaccine development, molecular technology and diagnostic technology.
Key Features
- The first comprehensive and accessible reference on Molecular Medical Microbiology
- Two color presentation throughout
- Full colour plate section
- Fully integrated and meticulously organised
- In depth discussion of individual pathogenic bacteria in a system-oriented approach
- Includes a clinical overview for each major bacterial group
- Presents the latest information on vaccine development, molecular technology and diagnostic technology
- Extensive indexing and cross-referencing throughout
- Over 100 chapters covering all major groups of bacteria
- Written by an international panel of authors expert in their respective disciplines
- Over 2300 pages in three volumes
Readership
Medical microbiologists in training and practice, infectious disease physicians involved in research. Postgraduate students and above interested in molecular microbiology, microbiology, infectious disease, virology, and biochemistry.
Table of Contents
1.Molecular Medical Microbiology - The Concept<BR id=""CRLF"">BACTERIAL STRUCTURE<BR id=""CRLF"">2.Bacterial Ultrastructure<BR id=""CRLF"">3.Bacterial Cell Walls - An Overview<BR id=""CRLF"">4.Capsular Polysaccharides<BR id=""CRLF"">5.Teichoic Acids Of Gram-Positive Bacteria<BR id=""CRLF"">6.Cell Wall Associated Proteins<BR id=""CRLF"">7.Lipopolysaccharide<BR id=""CRLF"">8.Peptidoglycan<BR id=""CRLF"">9.Flagella<BR id=""CRLF"">10.Fimbriae And Pili<BR id=""CRLF"">11.Spores And Sporulation And Germination<BR id=""CRLF"">BACTERIAL CELL FUNCTION<BR id=""CRLF"">12.Bacterial Growth, Cultivability And Viability<BR id=""CRLF"">13.Vital Energy For Bacterial Growth And Production<BR id=""CRLF"">14.Biosynthesis<BR id=""CRLF"">15.Bacterial Chromosomes And Their Replication<BR id=""CRLF"">16.Protein Synthesis<BR id=""CRLF"">17.Macromolecule Export<BR id=""CRLF"">GENETICS<BR id=""CRLF"">18.Bacterial Genomics In The Study Of Virulence<BR id=""CRLF"">19.Mechanisms Of Gene Exchange Between Bacteria<BR id=""CRLF"">20.The Mobility Of Genetic Material<BR id=""CRLF"">21.Co-Ordination Of Virulence<BR id=""CRLF"">22.Population Genetics Of Bacterial Pathogens<BR id=""CRLF"">23.A Phylogentic Perpsective On Molecular Epidemiology<BR id=""CRLF"">24.Genetic Manipulation<BR id=""CRLF"">25.Electrophoretic Typing<BR id=""CRLF"">26.Nucleic Acid Probes And The Polymerase Chain Reaction<BR id=""CRLF"">ANTIBACTERIAL AGENTS<BR id=""CRLF"">27.Endogenous Antimicrobial Molecules<BR id=""CRLF"">28.Antimicrobial Action: The Principles<BR id=""CRLF"">29.Antibiotics That Act On The Cell Wall And Membrane<BR id=""CRLF"">30.Antibiotics That Act On Nucleic Acids And Protein Biosynthesis<BR id=""CRLF"">31.Mechanisms Of Antimicrobial Resistance<BR id=""CRLF"">32.Design Of Antibacterial Agents<BR id=""CRLF"">MECHANISMS OF PATHOGENESIS AND PREVENTION<BR id=""CRLF"">33.Adhesion And Colonisation<BR id=""CRLF"">34.Invasion<BR id=""CRLF"">35.Microbial Growth And Nutrition In The Host<BR id=""CRLF"">36.The Generation Of Inflammatory Responses<BR id=""CRLF"">37.Strategies For Survival Of Extracellular Pathogens<BR id=""CRLF"">38.Strategies For Survival Of Intracellular Pathogens<BR id=""CRLF"">39.Mimicry<BR id=""CRLF"">40.Interactions With The Compromised Host<BR id=""CRLF"">41.Vaccine Development<BR id=""CRLF"">DISSEMINATING BACTERIAL INFECTIONS<BR id=""CRLF"">42.Disseminating Infections: A Clinical Overview<BR id=""CRLF"">43.Staphylococcus Aureus<BR id=""CRLF"">44.Coagulase Negative Staphylococci And Their Role In Infection<BR id=""CRLF"">45.Streptococcus Pyogenes<BR id=""CRLF"">46.Streptococci Of Group B<BR id=""CRLF"">47.Streptococci Of Groups C And G<BR id=""CRLF"">48.The Enterococci<BR id=""CRLF"">49.Actinomyces And Nocardia<BR id=""CRLF"">50.Pseudomonas<BR id=""CRLF"">51.Burkholderia Mallei And Burkholderia Pseudomallei<BR id=""CRLF"">52.Pasteurella<BR id=""CRLF"">53.Acinetobacter<BR id=""CRLF"">54.The Pathogenesis Of Infective Endocarditis<BR id=""CRLF"">55.Indwelling Device Infections<BR id=""CRLF"">LOCALISED INFECTIONS<BR id=""CRLF"">56.Localised Skin And Mucosal Infections: A Clinical Overview<BR id=""CRLF"">57.The Cutaneous Propionibacterium<BR id=""CRLF"">58.Erysipelothrix Rhusiopathiae<BR id=""CRLF"">59.Oral Bacterial Infections<BR id=""CRLF"">TOXIN-ASSOCIATED DISEASES<BR id=""CRLF"">60.Toxin Induced Gastrointestinal Disease: A Clinical Overview<BR id=""CRLF"">61.The Staphylococcal Enterotoxins<BR id=""CRLF"">62.Clostridium Perfringens: Enterotoxaemic Diseases<BR id=""CRLF"">63.Clostridium Botulinum<BR id=""CRLF"">64.Clostridium Difficile<BR id=""CRLF"">65.The Bacillus Cereus Group<BR id=""CRLF"">66.Vibrio Cholerae<BR id=""CRLF"">67.Aeromonas And Pleisiomonas<BR id=""CRLF"">SUPERFICIAL GASTRO-INTESTINAL INFECTIONS<BR id=""CRLF"">68.Superficial Gastro-Intestinal Infections: A Clinical Overview<BR id=""CRLF"">69.Shigella<BR id=""CRLF"">70.Vibrio Parahaemolyticus And Vibrio Vulnificus<BR id=""CRLF"">71.Campylobacter<BR id=""CRLF"">72.Helicobacter Pylori<BR id=""CRLF"">SYSTEMIC GASTRO-INTESTINAL INFECTIONS<BR id=""CRLF"">73.Systemic Gastro-Intestinal Infection: A Clinical Overview<BR id=""CRLF"">74.Salmonella Typhi And Paratyphi<BR id=""CRLF"">75.Non-Typhoidal Salmonella Infection<BR id=""CRLF"">76.Yersinia Enterocolitica<BR id=""CRLF"">77.Listeria Monocytogenes<BR id=""CRLF"">78.Brucella<BR id=""CRLF"">79.Diarrhoeagenic Escherichia Coli<BR id=""CRLF"">URINARY TRACT INFECTIONS<BR id=""CRLF"">80.Uriniary Tract Infections: A Clinical Overview<BR id=""CRLF"">81.Escherichia Coli In Urinary Tract Infections<BR id=""CRLF"">82.Proteus<BR id=""CRLF"">RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS<BR id=""CRLF"">83.Respiratory Tract Infections: A Clinical Overview<BR id=""CRLF"">84.Corynebacterium Diphtheriae<BR id=""CRLF"">85.Bordetella Pertussis<BR id=""CRLF"">86.Streptococcus Pneumoniae<BR id=""CRLF"">87.Klebsiella Pneumonia<BR id=""CRLF"">88.Legionella<BR id=""CRLF"">89.Moraxella (Branhamella) Catarrhalis<BR id=""CRLF"">90.Mycoplasma Pneumoniae And Other Mycoplasmas<BR id=""CRLF"">91.Coxiella Burnetii<BR id=""CRLF"">92.Chlamydia<BR id=""CRLF"">MYCOBACTERIAL INFECTIONS<BR id=""CRLF"">93.Mycobacterium Tuberculosis<BR id=""CRLF"">94.Mycobacterium Leprae<BR id=""CRLF"">95.The Mycobacterium Avium-Intracellulare Complex<BR id=""CRLF"">SEXUALLY TRANSMITTED INFECTIONS<BR id=""CRLF"">96.Sexually Transmitted And Genital Infections: A Clinical Overview<BR id=""CRLF"">97.Neisseria Gonorrhoeae<BR id=""CRLF"">98.Treponema Pallidum<BR id=""CRLF"">99.Haemophilus Ducreyi<BR id=""CRLF"">ANAEROBIC INFECTIONS<BR id=""CRLF"">100.Anaerobic Infections: A Clinical Overview<BR id=""CRLF"">101.Clostridium Perfringens: Wound Infections<BR id=""CRLF"">102.Clostridium Tetani<BR id=""CRLF"">103.Bacterioides<BR id=""CRLF"">CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM INFECTIONS<BR id=""CRLF"">104.Central Nervous System Infections A Clinical Overview<BR id=""CRLF"">105.Neisseria Meningitidis<BR id=""CRLF"">106.Haemophilus Influenzae<BR id=""CRLF"">107.Infections Of The Eye: A Clinical Overview<BR id=""CRLF"">ANIMAL AND ECOPARASITIC SOURCE INFECTIONS<BR id=""CRLF"">108.Bacillus Anthracis And Other Bacillus Species<BR id=""CRLF"">109.Yersinia Pestis<BR id=""CRLF"">110.Borrelia Burgdorferi<BR id=""CRLF"">111.Borrelia Recurrentis<BR id=""CRLF"">112.Bartonella Spp.<BR id=""CRLF"">113.Leptospirosis<BR id=""CRLF"">114.Francisella<BR id=""CRLF"">115.Rickettsia<BR id=""CRLF"">116.Ehrlichia<BR id=""CRLF"">117.Uncultured Pathogens<BR id=""CRLF"">
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2223
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2002
- Published:
- 23rd October 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080536880
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780126775303
About the Editor-in-Chief
Yi-Wei Tang
Dr. Yi-Wei Tang is currently the Chief of the Clinical Microbiology Service at the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, USA. He was a Lecturer and Clinical Fellow at the Mayo Clinic and Assistant Professor, Associate Professor to Professor at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. He has been engaged in medical and molecular microbiology translational researches, aimed at developing and evaluating new and advanced microbiological diagnostic testing procedures. Dr. Tang ranks among the top of the scientific field in clinical and molecular microbiology, as evidenced by his election as an Editor for the Journal of Clinical Microbiology, an Associate Editor for the Journal of Molecular Diagnostics, and a Fellow of the American Academy for Microbiology and of the Infectious Disease Society of America. Dr. Tang has been recognized for his extraordinary expertise in the molecular microbiology diagnosis and monitoring with 156 peer-reviewed articles and 68 book chapters in this field during the past 20 years. Dr. Tang is a chief editor of a Springer book “Advanced Techniques in Diagnostic Microbiology” and a co-editor of two ASM Press books “Molecular Microbiology: Diagnostic Principle and Practice” and “Diagnostic Microbiology in Immunocompromised Host”.
Affiliations and Expertise
Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY, USA
Reviews
"2002 Commended Title Award in the Basic and Clinical Sciences Category." —BRITISH MEDICAL ASSOCIATION MEDICAL BOOK COMPETITION (2002)