Molecular Mechanisms that Orchestrate the Assembly of Antigen Receptor Loci, Volume 128
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One: Regulation and Evolution of the RAG Recombinase
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The RAG Recombinase
- 3 RAG1—A DNA Binding and Cleaving Enzyme
- 4 RAG2—A Regulatory Cofactor
- 5 RAG1—Noncleavage Functions
- 6 Recombination Centers
- 7 RAG Binding Genomewide
- 8 Aberrant V(D)J Recombination and Genome Stability
- 9 Functional Significance of Widespread RAG Binding
- 10 Evolution of RAG
- 11 Perspective
- Chapter Two: Chromatin Interactions in the Control of Immunoglobulin Heavy Chain Gene Assembly
- Abstract
- 1 General Features of Chromosome Organization
- 2 Organization of the IgH Locus
- 3 IgH Locus Activation
- 4 3′ IgH Domain
- 5 VH Region (5′ IgH Domain)
- 6 Interaction Between 5′ and 3′ IgH Domains
- 7 Overview and Future Directions
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter Three: Spatial Regulation of V–(D)J Recombination at Antigen Receptor Loci
- Abstract
- 1 Developmental Regulation of V(D)J Recombination
- 2 Reversible Contraction and Allelic Exclusion of the Igh Locus
- 3 Transcription Factors and Regulatory Elements Involved in Igh Locus Contraction
- 4 Long-Range Interactions Controlling VH–DJH Recombination in Pro-B Cells
- 5 Locus Contraction as a General Principle Controlling Recombination at Antigen Receptor Loci
- 6 Perspective
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Four: Long-Range Regulation of V(D)J Recombination
- Abstract
- 1 Overview of V(D)J Recombination
- 2 Linear Structure of the Antigen Receptor Loci
- 3 Nuclear Organization and Its Impact on Accessibility
- 4 cis-Acting Elements That Control Accessibility and Recombination
- 5 Allelic Exclusion
- 6 Future Directions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Five: Dynamic Control of Long-Range Genomic Interactions at the Immunoglobulin κ Light-Chain Locus
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Immunoglobulin κ Locus: Gene Segments and Regulatory Elements
- 3 Regulation of Igκ Locus Recombination During B Cell Development
- 4 Lineage-Specific TFs Involved in Igκ Locus Recombination
- 5 General Nuclear Factors Involved in Igκ Locus Topology
- 6 A General Model for Dynamic Control of Long-Range Interactions at the Igκ Locus
- 7 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Six: Regulation of Tcrb Gene Assembly by Genetic, Epigenetic, and Topological Mechanisms
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 RAG-Mediated Recombination of AgR Gene Segments
- 3 Tcrb Gene Assembly During Thymocyte Development
- 4 Accessibility Control of Tcrb Assembly
- 5 General Aspects of Genome Topology
- 6 Spatial Mechanisms Controlling Long-Range Tcrb Recombination
- 7 Sculpting the Preselection Tcrb Repertoire
- 8 Developmental Changes in Tcrb Chromatin and Topology
- 9 Future Directions and Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Seven: Chromatin Dynamics and the Development of the TCRα and TCRδ Repertoires
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Locus
- 3 Repertoire
- 4 Accessibility
- 5 Subnuclear Positioning
- 6 Locus Conformation
- 7 Summary and Future Directions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Eight: Long-Range Control of V(D)J Recombination & Allelic Exclusion: Modeling Views
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Ig and TCR Genes and Associated Regulatory Elements
- 3 V(D)J Recombination and Allelic Exclusion: General Features
- 4 V(D)J Recombination and Allelic Exclusion: Regulation
- 5 Mathematical Modeling of the Regulation of Allelic Exclusion
- 6 Conclusion and Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Index
- Contents of Previous Volumes
Description
Molecular Mechanisms That Orchestrate the Assembly of Antigen Receptor Loci, the latest volume in the Advances in Immunology series focuses on the generation of an effective immune response to invading pathogens
As B and T lymphocytes are characterized by the expression of antigen receptors that specifically recognize determinants expressed on pathogens, this volume discusses how antigen receptors are synthesized in B and T lymphocytes.
About the Serial Volume Editors
Cornelis Murre Serial Volume Editor
Cornelis Murre performed his graduate work as a joined program with the University of Leiden at Harvard Medical School. He was a postdoctoral fellow at the Whitehead Institute. He is a Searle Scholar and the recipient of the National Institutes of Health Merit Award. Currently he is a Distinguished Professor in the Biological Sciences at the University of California, San Diego.
Dr. Murre has focused his research on the regulation and function of helix-loop-helix (HLH) proteins in stem cells, lymphocyte development and homeostasis. Control of tissue-specific gene expression during B and T lymphocyte development, cell growth, cell death and aging are the prominent themes in his research. Specifically the Murre laboratory has shown that subset of HLH proteins, the "E proteins", contribute to B lineage- and T lineage- specific gene expression programs, regulate lymphocyte survival and cellular proliferation, activate the rearrangement of antigen receptor genes, and control progression through critical developmental checkpoints. In more recent studies they have constructed a global network consisting of transcriptional regulators, signaling and survival factors that we propose orchestrates B cell fate. Currently, his studies are focused on physical mechanisms that underpin the generation of antigen receptor diversity.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, San Diego, CA, USA