Molecular Mechanisms of Water Transport Across Biological Membranes, Volume 215
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Protein-Water Interactions The Lipid-Water Interface: Revelations by Osmotic Stress Water as It Applies to the Function of Enzymes Aquaglyceroporins: Channel Proteins with a Conserved Core, Multiple Functions, and Variable Surfaces Molecular Physiology of Aquaporins in Plants Osmotic Adaptation in Yeast--Control of the yeast Osmolyte System Adaptation of Kidney Medulla to Hypertonicity: Role of the Transcription Factor TonEBP Passive Water Transport in Biological Pores Cell Volume Homeostasis: Ionic and Nonionic Mechanisms Cotransporteres as Milecular Water Pumps General Models for Water Transport across Leaky Epithelia Paracellular Fluid Transport by Epithelia Osmoregulation and Contractile Vacuoles of Protozoa Molecular Mechanisms of Water Transport in the Eye
Description
International Review of Cytology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology--both plant and animal. Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research.
This volume looks at water movements from a wide range of levels. It examines how water interacts with the major components of the cell, including proteins and lipids. It discusses how water moves across cell membranes by diffusion, how it is chanelled across these membranes or, in certain cases, pumped across, and how water movements are controlled. This book demonstrates how water and ion movements are closely linked in order to provide a better understanding of their behavior.
Key Features
Essential Physical chemistry of water at biological interfaces Up-to-date reviews of water behavior in cells Water in integrated systems Current information on water channels across membranes
Readership
Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation, and evolution.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 442
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2002
- Published:
- 2nd April 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080918846
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123646194
About the Serial Volume Editors
Wilfred Stein Serial Volume Editor
Wilfred Stein is the author of three previous books on membrane transport, the first appearing almost fifty years ago. He has edited numerous books and written some 180 papers on various aspects of membrane transport and especially transport kinetics. These papers, especially those written together with his colleague William Lieb, defined many of the concepts used today in discussing movement across cell membranes. More recently he has turned to the study of the kinetics of drugs used in cancer therapy and in the treatment of malaria. He has taught biochemistry, biophysics and physiology at the University of Manchester and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and also at the Weizmann Institute in Israel. He is currently Emeritus Professor of Biophysics at the Hebrew University. He is married to a librarian and has four children and nine grandchildren.
Affiliations and Expertise
Silberman Institute of Life Sciences, Hebrew University, Jerusalem, Israel
Thomas Zeuthen Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The Panum Institute, Copenhagen, Denmark