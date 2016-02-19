Molecular Mechanisms of Protein Biosynthesis
Molecular Mechanisms of Protein Biosynthesis is a collection of papers dealing with cell-free systems at the molecular level, including transfer RNA; the initiation, elongation, and termination processes; ribosome structure and function; mRNA translation; and DNA-directed in vitro protein synthesis. A couple of papers review tRNA, aminoacyl-tRNA synthetases, and aspects of ribosome structure. One paper discusses affinity labeling in the study of binding and catalytic sites of large complex and heterogeneous systems such as the ribosome. The investigator should be aware of the chemically reactive or photoactivatible analogue reacting specifically with one or more ribosomal components. This reaction should be determined if it is dependent on the correct binding of the affinity label at the functional site. Another paper describes the series of reactions in protein synthesis as the process by which the ribosome moves relative to the messenger RNA. Other papers discuss messenger RNA and its translation, DNA-dependent cell-free protein synthesis, as well as the genetics of the translational apparatus. The collection will benefit microbiologists, biotechnologists, and academicians connected with the biological sciences.
Table of Contents
Twenty Years of Molecular Biology
1 tRNA and Aminoacyl-tRNA Synthetases
I. Introduction
II. The Aminoacylation Reaction
III. Structure and Specificity of Aminoacyl-tRNA Synthetases
IV. Structure of tRNA
V. Specificity of the Aminoacylation Reaction
VI. Specificity of Codon-Anticodon Interaction
VII. Elongation Factor Recognition of Aminoacyl-tRNA
VIII. tRNA-Ribosome Recognition
IX. tRNA Biosynthesis
X. Other Functions of tRNA
XI. Summary
2 Aspects of Ribosome Structure and Function
I. Introduction
II. Distribution of Ribosomal Components
III. Programming the Ribosome
IV. The tRNA Selection Mechanism
3 Primary Structure and Three-Dimensional Arrangement of Proteins within the Escherichia coli Ribosome
I. Primary Structure of Proteins
II. Ribosome Structure and Topography
4 Affinity Labeling of Ribosomes
I. Introduction
II. General Principles of Affinity Labeling
III. Applications to Ribosomes
IV. Survey of Affinity Labeling Results
V. Conclusion
5 Initiation of Messenger RNA Translation into Protein and Some Aspects of its Regulation
Introduction
Part I. Initiation of Protein Synthesis in Prokaryotes
I. Interaction of Initiation Factors with the Ribosomal Subunits
II. Interaction of Initiator fMet-tRNAf with Ribosomes and Initiation Factors
III. Interaction of Messenger RNA with Ribosomes and Initiation Factors
IV. Physiological Variations in Initiation of Protein Synthesis
Part II. Initiation of Protein Synthesis in the Cytoplasm of Eukaryotic Cells
V. Role of Met-tRNAf
VI. Selective Recognition of Met-tRNAf by Initiation Factors
VII. Binding of Met-tRNAf to 40 S Ribosomes
VIII. Formation of the 80 S Initiation Complex
IX. Specific Assays for Initiation of Eukaryotic mRNA Translation
X. Binding of Eukaryotic mRNA to Ribosomes
XI. Specificity of Eukaryotic mRNA Recognition
XII. Some Mechanisms of Control in Protein Synthesis Initiation
XIII. Inhibitors of Protein Synthesis Initiation in Eukaryotes
XIV. Mixed Prokaryotic-Eukaryotic Systems
XV. Mitochondrial and Chloroplast Protein Synthesis Initiation
6 Factors Involved in the Transfer of Aminoacyl-tRNA to the Ribosome
I. Prokaryotic Factors—General Comments
II. Purification and Properties of EF-Tu and EF-Ts
III. Interactions of EF-Tu and EF-Ts
IV. Other Functions of the Elongation Factors
V. Aminoacyl-tRNA Binding Cycle
VI. Eukaryote Elongation Factor 1
VII. Conclusions
7 Translocation
I. Introduction
II. Purification and Properties of Elongation Factor G
III. Reactions of EF-G
IV. Translocation
V. Elongation Factor 2
VI. Conclusions
8 Peptide Bond Formation
I. Introduction
II. The Elongation Epicycle
III. Peptidyl Transferase Assays
IV. Contributions to the Understanding of Transpeptidation by Antibiotics
V. Mechanism of Catalysis
VI. Structure of the Peptidyl Transferase
VII. Conclusion
9 Peptide Chain Termination
I. Introduction
II. Terminator Codons
III. Nonsense Suppression
IV. Soluble Release Factors
V. The Ribosomal Role
VI. RF Ribosomal Interaction
VII. Conclusion
10 Inhibitors of Protein Synthesis
I. Introduction
II. Classification of Inhibitors
III. Ribosome Structure and Function
IV. Localization of Antibiotic Action
V. Molecular Basis of Specificity and Activity of Inhibitors
VI. Comparison of Cell-Free Assays with Assays in Intact Cells
VII. Inhibitors of the Small Ribosome Subunit
VIII. Inhibitors of the Large Ribosomal Subunit
IX. Inhibitors of the Nonribosomal Factors
X. Miscellaneous Inhibitors
11 Messenger RNA and its Translation
I. Introduction
II. Identification of Messenger RNA
III. Synthesis, Structure, and Metabolism of mRNA
IV. Isolation of Messenger RNA
V. Translation of Exogenous mRNA
VI. Poly(A) and Messenger RNA Translation
VII. Messenger Ribonucleoprotein Particles
12 DNA-Dependent Cell-Free Protein Synthesis
I. Introduction
II. The Cell-Free Coupled Systems for RNA and Protein Synthesis
III. Studies on Regulation of Protein Synthesis
IV. Fidelity of the Coupled System
V. Conclusions
13 Genetics of the Translational Apparatus
I. Introduction
II. Methodology
III. Aminoacyl-tRNA Synthetases
IV. tRNA
V. Ribosomes
VI. Conclusion
Index
