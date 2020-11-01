COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Molecular Imprinted Polymer Composites - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128199527

Molecular Imprinted Polymer Composites

1st Edition

Synthesis, Characterisation and Applications

Editors: Sooraj M.P. Archana Nair Beena Mathew Sabu Thomas
Paperback ISBN: 9780128199527
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 550
Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Fundamental aspects of molecular imprinting
3. Parameters that affect molecular imprinting
4. Syntheses techniques of molecularly imprinted polymer composites
5. Spectroscopic, Crystallographic and Thermal characterisation of molecularly imprinted polymer composite
6. Morphological characterisation of molecularly imprinted polymer composites
7. Molecularly imprinted polymer composites in biological analysis
8. Molecularly imprinted polymer composites in drug delivery
9. Molecularly imprinted polymer composites as sensors
10. Molecularly imprinted polymer composites in separation sciences
11. Molecularly imprinted polymer composites in chiral separation
12. Molecularly Imprinted Polymer Composites for Detecting Toxic Contaminants in Agricultural Products
13. Molecularly imprinted polymer composites in food analysis
14. Molecularly imprinted polymer composites in waste water treatment

Description

Molecular Imprinted Polymer Composites: Synthesis, Characterisation and Applications covers the design of composite materials containing nanostructures and molecular imprinted polymers that has materialized the ever-sought out vision of homogeneous molecular imprinted polymers. The inherent high surface-to-volume ratio of nanostructures has served well in increasing the surface area of conventional bulk polymers. In recent decades, molecularly imprinted polymer nanocomposite materials have attracted much attention for their potential applications in the fields of separation science, sensing, drug delivery, waste water treatment and catalysis, hence this book provides a much needed update on progress.

Key Features

  • Includes information on molecular imprinted polymer composites and their potential for commercialization
  • Discusses their synthesis, characterization and applications
  • Analyzes the effect of incorporation of different nanostructures on the thermodynamic, kinetic and adsorption behavior of imprinted sorbents

Readership

MIPs have shown their tremendous potential being very selective and robust polymeric material for detection of many valuable analytes in different areas. Hence, scientific community related to chemistry, materials, biology areas may be the right target

Details

No. of pages:
550
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2021
Published:
1st November 2020
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9780128199527

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Sooraj M.P.

Dr. Sooraj M.P. is a researcher in the Advanced Molecular Material Research Center, School of Chemical Sciences, Mahatma Ghandi University, Kerala India. His areas of research include: Material Characterization; Nanomaterials; Polymers; Nanostructured Materials; SEM Analysis; FTIR Analysis; TEM Image Analysis; Carbon Nanomaterials; Powder X-ray Diffraction and TGA.

Affiliations and Expertise

the Advanced Molecular Material Research Center, School of Chemical Sciences, Mahatma Ghandi University, Kerala India

Archana Nair

Dr. Archana S. Nair is a researcher in the School of Chemical Sciences, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India.

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Chemical Sciences, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India.

Beena Mathew

Dr. Beena Mathew received her M.Sc., Ph.D from Mahatma Gandhi University in Kottayam, India. She is currently an Associate Professor in physical sciences. In 2017 she was appointed as Director for the School of chemical Sciences at M.G. University. She had been a teacher and researcher at the same institute for more than twenty-four years. She has presented more than 100 papers in high-profile international journals and was a post-doctoral fellow at Kyushu University, Japan. Her research interests include: self-assembled supramolecular materials, green chemistry, molecular sensors, targeted drug delivery and solid-phase peptide synthesis.

Affiliations and Expertise

M.Sc., Ph.D from Mahatma Gandhi University in Kottayam, India. She is currently an Associate Professor in physical sciences

Sabu Thomas

Sabu Thomas is a Professor of Polymer Science & Engineering, in the School of Chemical Sciences in Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala, India. His areas of research are in polymer blends, fiber filled polymer composites, nanomaterials and polymer nanocomposites, ageing and degradation, pervaporation phenomena, sorption and diffusion, interpenetrating polymer systems, recyclability and reuse of waste plastics and rubbers, elastomer crosslinking, dual porous nanocomposite scaffolds for tissue engineering, polymer nanocomposites for electronic applications, water purification, and energy storage

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Polymer Science & Engineering, in the School of Chemical Sciences in Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala, India

