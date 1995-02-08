Molecular Geometry
1st Edition
Description
Molecular Geometry discusses topics relevant to the arrangement of atoms. The book is comprised of seven chapters that tackle several areas of molecular geometry. Chapter 1 reviews the definition and determination of molecular geometry, while Chapter 2 discusses the unified view of stereochemistry and stereochemical changes. Chapter 3 covers the geometry of molecules of second row atoms, and Chapter 4 deals with the main group elements beyond the second row. The book also talks about the complexes of transition metals and f-block elements, and then covers the organometallic compounds and transition metal clusters. The last chapter tackles the consequences of small, local variations in geometry. The text will be of great use to chemists who primarily deal with the properties of molecules and atoms.
Table of Contents
Preface
Periodic Table
1. Definition and Determination of Molecular Geometry
Introduction
1.1 What is Molecular Geometry
1.1.1 Isomerism
1.2 Factors Determining Molecular Geometry
1.3 Theoretical Models
1.3.1 Molecular Orbital and Valence Bond Theories
1.3.2 Steric-Plus-Electronic Methods
2. A Unified View of Stereo-chemistry and Stereo-chemical Changes
Introduction
2.1 Point Symmetry
2.1.1 Point Symmetry Operations
2.1.2 Point Symmetry Groups - Formalism
2.1.3 Chiral and Achiral Point Groups
2.1.4 Examples of Point Symmetries
2.2 Determination of Symmetry Adapted Functions
2.2.1 Molecular Orbitals and Molecular Orbital Energy Level Diagrams from Symmetry
2.2.2 Vibrations
2.2.3 Symmetries of Wave-functions
2.3 MLn Geometries and their Interconversion
2.3.1 MLn Symmetry, Geometry and Stability
2.3.2 Stereo-chemical Changes
2.3.3 The Classical Symmetry Selection Rule Procedure
3. The Geometry of Molecules of Second Row Atoms
Introduction
3.1 Geometries of MLn, n=2,3,4
3.2 Carbon Based Chemistry
3.2.1 Geometry about a C
3.2.2 Stereo-electronic Effects
3.3 Boranes
3.3.1 Bonding Schemes for Boranes
4. Main Group Elements Beyond the Second Row
Introduction
4.1 Halogen Compounds
4.2 The Middle of the p Block
4.3 The Left Hand Side
5. Complexes of Transition Metals and f-block Elements
Introduction
5.1 Transition Metal Complexes
5.1.1 A Survey of Transition Metal Complexes by Coordination Number
5.1.2 Determining Transition Metal Complex Geometries: An Overview
5.1.3 Crystal Field Theory (CFT)
5.1.4 Ligand Field Theory (LFT)
5.1.5 Steric versus Electronic Effects on Transition Metal Complex Geometry
5.2 Lanthanides and Actinides
6. Organometallic Compounds and Transition Metal Clusters
Introduction
6.1 Metal Carbonyls
6.2 Transition Metal Clusters
6.2.1 The Metal Polyhedron
6.2.2 Metal Polyhedron Plus Ligand Polyhedron
6.3 Some Examples
7. Macromolecules: Small Changes and Large Effects
Introduction
7.1 DNA
7.2 Proteins
7.3 The Final Word
Appendix 1 Rules for Multiplication of Point Symmetry Operations
Appendix 2 Generating Point Groups
Appendix 3 The Jahn-Teller Theorem
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 202
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1995
- Published:
- 8th February 1995
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483106038