Molecular Geometry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750622950, 9781483106038

Molecular Geometry

1st Edition

Authors: Alison Rodger Mark Rodger
eBook ISBN: 9781483106038
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 8th February 1995
Page Count: 202
Description

Molecular Geometry discusses topics relevant to the arrangement of atoms. The book is comprised of seven chapters that tackle several areas of molecular geometry. Chapter 1 reviews the definition and determination of molecular geometry, while Chapter 2 discusses the unified view of stereochemistry and stereochemical changes. Chapter 3 covers the geometry of molecules of second row atoms, and Chapter 4 deals with the main group elements beyond the second row. The book also talks about the complexes of transition metals and f-block elements, and then covers the organometallic compounds and transition metal clusters. The last chapter tackles the consequences of small, local variations in geometry. The text will be of great use to chemists who primarily deal with the properties of molecules and atoms.

Table of Contents


Preface

Periodic Table

1. Definition and Determination of Molecular Geometry

Introduction

1.1 What is Molecular Geometry

1.1.1 Isomerism

1.2 Factors Determining Molecular Geometry

1.3 Theoretical Models

1.3.1 Molecular Orbital and Valence Bond Theories

1.3.2 Steric-Plus-Electronic Methods

2. A Unified View of Stereo-chemistry and Stereo-chemical Changes

Introduction

2.1 Point Symmetry

2.1.1 Point Symmetry Operations

2.1.2 Point Symmetry Groups - Formalism

2.1.3 Chiral and Achiral Point Groups

2.1.4 Examples of Point Symmetries

2.2 Determination of Symmetry Adapted Functions

2.2.1 Molecular Orbitals and Molecular Orbital Energy Level Diagrams from Symmetry

2.2.2 Vibrations

2.2.3 Symmetries of Wave-functions

2.3 MLn Geometries and their Interconversion

2.3.1 MLn Symmetry, Geometry and Stability

2.3.2 Stereo-chemical Changes

2.3.3 The Classical Symmetry Selection Rule Procedure

3. The Geometry of Molecules of Second Row Atoms

Introduction

3.1 Geometries of MLn, n=2,3,4

3.2 Carbon Based Chemistry

3.2.1 Geometry about a C

3.2.2 Stereo-electronic Effects

3.3 Boranes

3.3.1 Bonding Schemes for Boranes

4. Main Group Elements Beyond the Second Row

Introduction

4.1 Halogen Compounds

4.2 The Middle of the p Block

4.3 The Left Hand Side

5. Complexes of Transition Metals and f-block Elements

Introduction

5.1 Transition Metal Complexes

5.1.1 A Survey of Transition Metal Complexes by Coordination Number

5.1.2 Determining Transition Metal Complex Geometries: An Overview

5.1.3 Crystal Field Theory (CFT)

5.1.4 Ligand Field Theory (LFT)

5.1.5 Steric versus Electronic Effects on Transition Metal Complex Geometry

5.2 Lanthanides and Actinides

6. Organometallic Compounds and Transition Metal Clusters

Introduction

6.1 Metal Carbonyls

6.2 Transition Metal Clusters

6.2.1 The Metal Polyhedron

6.2.2 Metal Polyhedron Plus Ligand Polyhedron

6.3 Some Examples

7. Macromolecules: Small Changes and Large Effects

Introduction

7.1 DNA

7.2 Proteins

7.3 The Final Word

Appendix 1 Rules for Multiplication of Point Symmetry Operations

Appendix 2 Generating Point Groups

Appendix 3 The Jahn-Teller Theorem

Index

No. of pages:
202
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483106038

About the Author

Alison Rodger

Mark Rodger

