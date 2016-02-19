In this era of accelerated discovery and prolific output, Molecular Genetics of Sex Determination keeps readers abreast of this fields fast-moving biology. Its chapters were completed by experts in eacharea only months before publication. The text is organized into two parts. First, it reviews the basic biology of sex determination and summarizes ground-breaking work in mouse, marsupial, and Drosophila systems. Second, it covers current human genetics, clinical studies, and the syndromes of abnormal sex differentiation.

With chapters by preeminent reproductive biologists, this is a capital work. Ohno's law is described by Ohno; the Lyon hypothesis, by Lyon; Sinclair tells how he cloned the testis-determining gene; and so on. Molecular Genetics of Sex Determination is authoritative, comprehensive, and current. It is prime reading for geneticists, developmental biologists, graduate students in these and related fields, clinical researchers, physicians, and medical students.