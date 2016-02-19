Molecular Genetics of Sex Determination
1st Edition
Description
In this era of accelerated discovery and prolific output, Molecular Genetics of Sex Determination keeps readers abreast of this fields fast-moving biology. Its chapters were completed by experts in eacharea only months before publication. The text is organized into two parts. First, it reviews the basic biology of sex determination and summarizes ground-breaking work in mouse, marsupial, and Drosophila systems. Second, it covers current human genetics, clinical studies, and the syndromes of abnormal sex differentiation.
With chapters by preeminent reproductive biologists, this is a capital work. Ohno's law is described by Ohno; the Lyon hypothesis, by Lyon; Sinclair tells how he cloned the testis-determining gene; and so on. Molecular Genetics of Sex Determination is authoritative, comprehensive, and current. It is prime reading for geneticists, developmental biologists, graduate students in these and related fields, clinical researchers, physicians, and medical students.
Key Features
- Reviews the genetics of sex determination in 19 up-to-date chapters
- Features research on sex chromosomes and sex-determining genes
- Includes abnormalities of sex determination and clinical genetics
- Written by scientists who pioneered work in this field
Readership
Researchers and graduate students in genetics, molecular biology, developmental biology, neurobiology, endocrinology, reproductive biology, clinical medicine, obstetrics, gynecology, pediatrics, and medical genetics
Table of Contents
Part I:
S.S. Wachtel and T.R. Tiersch, The Search for the Male Determining Gene.
A. Sinclair, The Cloning of SRY.
J. Gubbay and R. Lovell-Badge, The Mouse Y Chromosome.
A. McLaren, XX Sex Reversal in the Mouse.
C.M. Nagamine, XY Sex Reversal in the Mouse.
S. Ohno, Conservation of the X-Linkage Group in Toto by all Eutherian Mammals.
M.F. Lyon, X-Chromosome Inactivation.
G.K. Hampikian, D.W. Cooper, J.A. Marshall Graves, Sex Determination in Marsupials and Monotremes.
C. Cronmiller and H.K. Salz, The Feminine Mystique: The Initiation of Sex Determination in Drosophila.
Part II:
U. Muller, The Human Y Chromosome.
N.A. Affara and M.A. Ferguson-Smith, DNA Sequence Homology between the Human Sex Chromosomes.
S.S. Wachtel, XX Sex Reversal in the Human.
S.S. Wachtel and J.L. Simpson, XY Sex Reversal in the Human.
K.Neeley and R.G. Rosenfeld, Phenotypic Correlations of X Chromosome Loss.
L. Pinsky, M. Trifiro, L.K. Beitel, and M. Kaufman, Molecular Genetics of Androgen Insensitivity Syndromes in Man.
M. Zachmann, Male Pseudohermaphroditism.
M.I. New and C. Crawford, Molecular Genetics of Steroid 21-Hydroxylase Deficiency.
N. Josso, S. Imbeaud, J.-Y. Picard, and R.L. Cate, The Gene for Anti-Mullerian Hormone.
M.L. Gustafson and P.K. Donahoe, Mullerian Inhibiting Substance: Critical Roles in Sexual Differentiation.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 518
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 18th November 1993
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483295589
About the Editor
Stephen Wachtel
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tennessee, Memphis, U.S.A.
Reviews
"Many of the individual contributions to this book are excellent stand-alone reviews, and the book as a whole constitutes a valuable source of information on sex determination, the X and Y chromosomes, and sexual development-bothnormal and abnormal-in humans and mice. I found the rather personal chapter by Hampikian et al. on marsupials to be particularly useful in conjunction with the Drosophila chapter; together they provide a sense of the commonalities and differences that determine sexual dimorphism in each of these groups relative to each other and to the eutherian mouse-human group." --SCIENCE
"This book contains all you ever wanted to know about mammalian sex determination but were afraid to ask!... In all honesty, this is really a very good book which will provide an invaluable source of reference." --HEREDITY