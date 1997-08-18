Molecular Genetics, Gene Transfer, and Therapy, Volume 40

W. Jean Dodds received her D.V.M. in 1964 from the Ontario Veterinary College. From 1965 to 1986 she worked for the New York State Health Department in Albany, where she conducted comparative studies of animals with inherited and acquired bleeding diseases. She also was a member of many national and international committees on hematology, animal models of human disease, veterinary medicine, and laboratory animal science. Dodds was a grantee of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NIH) and has over 150 research publications. She was formerly President of the Scientist’s Center for Animal Welfare; Chairman of the Committee of Veterinary Medical Sciences; and Vice-Chairman of the Institute of Laboratory Animal Resources, National Academy of Sciences. In 1974, Dodds was selected as Outstanding Woman Veterinarian of the Year by the AVMA, Denver, Colorado; in 1977, she received the Region I Award for Outstanding Service to the Veterinary Profession from the American Animal Hospital Association, Cherry Hill, New Jersey; Dodds received the Gaines Fido Award as Dogdom’s Woman of the Year in 1978 and 1990; and the Award of Merit in 1978 in Recognition of Special Contributions to the Veterinary Profession from the American Hospital Association, Salt Lake City, Utah. In 1984 she was awarded the Centennial Medal from the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine.Dodds moved to Southern California in 1986 to establish Hemopet, the first nonprofit national blood bank program for animals. In 1987 she was elected a distinguished Practitioner of the National Academy of Practice in Veterinary Medicine. Currently, Dodds is actively expanding Hemopet’s full-service, nonprofit animal blood bank program, which provides canine blood components, blood bank supplies, and related services throughout North America. Dodds is a member of numerous professional societies and she consults in clinical pathology and lectures nationwide to veterinarians and dog fanciers on hem