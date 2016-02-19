Molecular Genetic Mechanisms in Development and Aging - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125915502, 9780323158541

Molecular Genetic Mechanisms in Development and Aging

1st Edition

Editors: Morris Rockstein
eBook ISBN: 9780323158541
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 266
Description

Molecular Genetic Mechanisms in Development and Aging discusses the mechanisms of aging at the level of the genome. This book explores the fundamental knowledge concerning the regulation and expression of gene, which is derived from investigations on microbial organisms.
Organized into nine chapters, this book starts with an overview of the molecular genetic basis for the processes of aging. This text then explores the highly complex multicellular members of the class Insecta, which provide the researcher with many distinct and unique advantages for aging studies. Other chapters discuss the mechanisms of genetic control and organization during the development and aging of eukaryotes, which pose some challenging problems in cellular and developmental biology. The final chapter deals with the limitations of previous studies, including the lack of comparability due to differences in techniques, the measuring of free amino acid titers in hemolyph only, and differing diet and environmental variations. Biologists and students interested in developmental and molecular genetics will find this book useful.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

The Role of Molecular Genetic Mechanisms in the Aging Process

The Replication of Satellite DNA's during Drosophila Development

The Control of Cellular Growth and Death in the Development of an Insect

A DNA Replication Intermediate in Mosquito Development

Biochemical Changes in Nucleic Acids and Proteins during Ovarian Maturation and Egg Development

Senescence and the Regulation of Catalase Activity and the Effect of Hydrogen Peroxide on Nucleic Acids

Hormonal Regulation of Protein Synthesis in Insects

Amino Acid Pattern and Rate of Protein Synthesis in Aging Drosophila

The Occurrence, Incorporation, and Fate of Amino Acids during Development and Aging in the Yellow Fever Mosquito, Aedes aegypti (L.)

About the Editor

Morris Rockstein

