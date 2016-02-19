Molecular Genetic Mechanisms in Development and Aging
Molecular Genetic Mechanisms in Development and Aging discusses the mechanisms of aging at the level of the genome. This book explores the fundamental knowledge concerning the regulation and expression of gene, which is derived from investigations on microbial organisms.
Organized into nine chapters, this book starts with an overview of the molecular genetic basis for the processes of aging. This text then explores the highly complex multicellular members of the class Insecta, which provide the researcher with many distinct and unique advantages for aging studies. Other chapters discuss the mechanisms of genetic control and organization during the development and aging of eukaryotes, which pose some challenging problems in cellular and developmental biology. The final chapter deals with the limitations of previous studies, including the lack of comparability due to differences in techniques, the measuring of free amino acid titers in hemolyph only, and differing diet and environmental variations. Biologists and students interested in developmental and molecular genetics will find this book useful.
The Role of Molecular Genetic Mechanisms in the Aging Process
The Replication of Satellite DNA's during Drosophila Development
The Control of Cellular Growth and Death in the Development of an Insect
A DNA Replication Intermediate in Mosquito Development
Biochemical Changes in Nucleic Acids and Proteins during Ovarian Maturation and Egg Development
Senescence and the Regulation of Catalase Activity and the Effect of Hydrogen Peroxide on Nucleic Acids
Hormonal Regulation of Protein Synthesis in Insects
Amino Acid Pattern and Rate of Protein Synthesis in Aging Drosophila
The Occurrence, Incorporation, and Fate of Amino Acids during Development and Aging in the Yellow Fever Mosquito, Aedes aegypti (L.)
