Molecular Genetic Mechanisms in Development and Aging discusses the mechanisms of aging at the level of the genome. This book explores the fundamental knowledge concerning the regulation and expression of gene, which is derived from investigations on microbial organisms.

Organized into nine chapters, this book starts with an overview of the molecular genetic basis for the processes of aging. This text then explores the highly complex multicellular members of the class Insecta, which provide the researcher with many distinct and unique advantages for aging studies. Other chapters discuss the mechanisms of genetic control and organization during the development and aging of eukaryotes, which pose some challenging problems in cellular and developmental biology. The final chapter deals with the limitations of previous studies, including the lack of comparability due to differences in techniques, the measuring of free amino acid titers in hemolyph only, and differing diet and environmental variations. Biologists and students interested in developmental and molecular genetics will find this book useful.