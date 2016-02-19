Molecular Evolution: Computer Analysis of Protein and Nucleic Acid Sequences, Volume 183
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Databases:
C. Burks et al. , GenBank: Current Status and Future Directions.
P. Kahn and G. Cameron, EMBL Data Library.
W.C. Barker, D.G. George, and L.T. Hunt, Protein Sequence Database.
B. Keil, Cooperation between Databases and Scientific Community.
Searching Databases:
W.R. Pearson, Rapid and Sensitive Sequence Comparison with FASTP and FASTA.
R.F. Doolittle, Searching through Sequence Databases.
S. Henikoff, J.C. Wallace, and J.P. Brown, Finding Protein Similarities with Nucleotide Sequence Databases.
C.B. Lawrence, Use of Homology Domains in Sequence Similarity Detection.
M. Gribskov, R. L~aduthy, and D. Eisenberg, Profile Analysis.
Patterns in Nucleic Acid Sequences:
R. Staden, Finding Protein Coding Regions in Genomic Sequences.
J.C.W. Shepherd, Ancient Patterns in Nucleic Acid Sequences.
R. Staden, Searching for Patterns in Protein and Nucleic Acid Sequences.
G.D. Stormo, Consensus Patterns in DNA.
M.S. Waterman and R. Jones, Consensus Methods for DNA and Protein Sequence Alignment.
J.-M. Claverie, I. Sauvaget, and L. Bougueleret, k-Tuple Frequency Analysis: From Intron/Exon Discrimination to T-Cell Epitope Mapping.
P. Senapathy, M.B. Shapiro, and N.L. Harris, Splice Junctions, Branch Point Sites, and Exons: Sequence Statistics, Identification, and Applications to Genome Project.
Predicting RNA Secondary Structures:
J.A. Jaeger, D.H. Turner, and M. Zuker, Predicting Optimal and Suboptimal Secondary Structure for RNA.
H.M. Martinez, Detecting Pseudoknots and Other Local Base-Pairing Structures in RNA Sequences.
D. Gautheret, F. Major, and R. Cedergren, Computer Modeling and Display of RNA Secondary and Tertiary Structures.
Aligning Protein and Nucleic Acid Sequences:
D.G. George, W.C. Barker, and L.T. Hunt, Mutation Data Matrix and Its Uses.
P. Argos and M. Vingron, Sensitivity Comparison of Protein Amino Acid Sequences.
M. Murata, Three-Way Needleman-Wunsch Algorithm.
D.-F. Feng and R.F. Doolittle, Progressive Alignment and Phylogenetic Tree Construction of Protein Sequences.
S. Karlin, B.E. Blaisdell, and V. Brendel, Identification of Significant Sequence Patterns in Proteins.
G.J. Barton, Protein Multiple Sequence Alignment and Flexible Pattern Matching.
D. Sankoff, R. Cedergren, and Y. Abel, Genomic Divergence through Gene Rearrangement.
D.J. Bacon and W.F. Anderson, Multiple Sequence Comparison.
M. Vihinen, Simultaneous Comparison of Several Sequences.
W.R. Taylor, Hierarchical Method to Align Large Numbers of Biological Sequences.
J.F. Collins and A.F.W. Coulson, Significance of Protein Sequence Similarities.
G.M. Landau, U. Vishkin, and R. Nussinov, Fast Alignment of DNA and Protein Sequences.
Estimating Sequence Divergence:
M. Eigen and R. Winkler-Oswatitsch, Statistical Geometry on Sequence Space.
T. Gojobori, E.N. Moriyama, and M. Kimura, Statistical Methods for Estimating Sequence Divergence.
H. Kishino and M. Hasegawa, Converting Distance to Time: Application to Human Evolution.
C. Saccone, C. Lanave, G. Pesole, and G. Preparata, Influence of Base Composition on Quantitative Estimates of Gene Evolution.
N. Saitou, Maximum Likelihood Methods.
Phylogenetic Trees:
J. Czelusniak, M. Goodman, N.D. Moncrief, and S.M. Kehoe, Maximum Parsimony Approach to Construction of Evolutionary Trees from Aligned Homologous Sequences.
P.L. Williams and W.M. Fitch, Phylogeny Determination Using Dynamically Weighted Parsimony Method.
J. Hein, Unified Approach to Alignment and Phylogenies.
W.-H. Li and M. Gouy, Statistical Tests of Molecular Phylogenies.
R.F. Doolittle and D.-F. Feng, Nearest Neighbor Procedure for Relating Progressively Aligned Amino Acid Sequences.
M.S. Johnson, A. ~ajSali, and T.L. Blundell, Phylogenetic Relationships from Three-Dimensional Protein Structures. Each chapter includes references. Author Index. Subject Index.
Description
This volume addresses a variety of areas in which computers are used to manage and manipulate nucleic acid and protein sequence data. The manipulations include searching, aligning, and determining the significance of similarities, as well as the construction of phylogenetic trees that show the evolutionary history of related sequences. Ready-to-use methods for the "at-the-bench" scientist are presented.
Readership
Biochemists, molecular biologists, evolutionary biologists, geneticists, cell biologists, and biotechnologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 736
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 28th February 1990
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080883007
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121820848
Reviews
@from:Praise for the Volume @qu:"This contribution is really innovating in the domain of molecular biology and we can only congratulate the authors to have, all together, thrown such a coherent vision over these problems, since the book seems written from one and unique person, aspect which is very seldom." @source:--CELLULAR AND MOLECULAR BIOLOGY @from:Praise for the Series @qu:"The Methods in Enzymology series represents the gold-standard." @source:--NEUROSCIENCE @qu:"Incomparably useful." @source:--ANALYTICAL BIOCHEMISTRY @qu:"It is a true 'methods' series, including almost every detail from basic theory to sources of equipment and reagents, with timely documentation provided on each page." @source:--BIO/TECHNOLOGY @qu:"The series has been following the growing, changing and creation of new areas of science. It should be on the shelves of all libraries in the world as a whole collection." @source:--CHEMISTRY IN INDUSTRY @qu:"The appearance of another volume in that excellent series, Methods in Enzymology, is always a cause for appreciation for those who wish to successfully carry out a particular technique or prepare an enzyme or metabolic intermediate without the tiresome prospect of searching through unfamiliar literature and perhaps selecting an unproven method which is not easily reproduced." @source:--AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MICROBIOLOGY NEWS @qu:"If we had some way to find the work most often consulted in the laboratory, it could well be the multi-volume series Methods in Enzymology...a great work." @source:--ENZYMOLOGIA @qu:"A series that has established itself as a definitive reference for biochemists." @source:--JOURNAL OF CHROMATOGRAPHY
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Russell Doolittle Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for Molecular Genetics, University of California at San Diego, La Jolla, U.S.A.
About the Editor-in-Chiefs
John Abelson Editor-in-Chief
Affiliations and Expertise
California Institute of Technology, Division of Biology, Pasadena, U.S.A.
Melvin Simon Editor-in-Chief
Affiliations and Expertise
The Salk Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA