Molecular Epidemiology
1st Edition
Principles and Practices
Description
This book will serve as a primer for both laboratory and field scientists who are shaping the emerging field of molecular epidemiology. Molecular epidemiology utilizes the same paradigm as traditional epidemiology but uses biological markers to identify exposure, disease or susceptibility. Schulte and Perera present the epidemiologic methods pertinent to biological markers. The book is also designed to enumerate the considerations necessary for valid field research and provide a resource on the salient and subtle features of biological indicators.
Readership
Graduate students and researchers in epidemiology and molecular biology, cancer researchers, and medical residents.
Table of Contents
Contributors. Preface.
General Principles: A Conceptual and Historical Framework for Molecular Epidemiology, P.A. Schulte. Molecular Biology in Epidemiology, R. Hurst and J.Y. Rao. Validation, P.A. Schulte and F.P. Perera. Technical Variability in Laboratory Data, P. Vineis, P.A. Schulte, R.F. Vogt, Jr.. Biological Monitoring and Pharmacokinetics Modeling for the Assessment of Exposure, P.O. Droz. Design Considerations in Molecular Epidemiology, P.A. Schulte, N. Rothman, and D. Schottenfeld. Statistical Issues and Procedures, V.S. Hertzberg and E. Russek-Cohen. Biological Specimen Banks: A Resource for Molecular Epidemiologic Studies, D.M. Winn and E.W. Gunter. Interpretation and Communication of Results, P.A. Schulte. Use of Biomarkers in Risk Assessment. Practical Applications, D. Hattis and K. Silver.
Practical Applications: Carcinogenesis, F.P. Perera and R. Santella. Infectious Disease, L.H. Harrison and D.E. Griffin. Cardiovascular Disease, P.A. Schulte, N. Rothman, and M.A. Austin. Genetic Disease, M.J. Khoury and J.S. Dorman. Biologic Markers in the Epidemiology of Reproduction, G.K. Lemasters and P.A. Schulte. Immune Markers in Epidemiologic Field Studies, R.F. Vogt, Jr. and P.A. Schulte. Biomarkers of Pulmonary Disease, M.S. Tockman, P.K. Gupta, N.J. Pressman and J.L. Mulshine. Pulmonary Disease. Biologic Markers in the Genitourinary System, G.P. Hemstreet, III, R.E. Hurst and N.R. Asal. Neurologic Disease, J.D. Griffith and V.F. Garry. Practical Applications of Biomarkers in the Study of Environmental Liver Disease, C.H. Tamburro and J.L. Wong. Biomarkers of Musculoskeletal Disease, J.P. Mastin, G.M. Henningsen, and L.J. Fine. Epilogue, N. Rothman. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 588
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
- Published:
- 8th April 1993
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323138574
About the Editor
Paul Schulte
Dr. Schulte is an epidemiologist with interests in education, quantitative risk assessment, health communication, use of biological markers in epidemiologic research, intervention research, and genetics. In recent years, he has conducted extensive research on occupational cancer. He has focused on issues of dissemination of occupational safety and health information. Dr. Schulte is the editor of the textbook entitled, “Molecular Epidemiology: Principles and Practices.” He has served as guest editor of the Journal of Occupational Medicine and the American Journal of Industrial Medicine and was on the initial editorial board of Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers and Prevention. He also has served as a consultant to various organizations such as the International Agency for Research on Cancer, the National Academy of Sciences, the Medical Research Council of the United Kingdom, WHO, the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, and the Department of Energy.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, Robert A. Taft Laboratories, Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S.A.
Frederica Perera
Affiliations and Expertise
Columbia University, New York, U.S.A.