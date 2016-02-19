Contributors. Preface.

General Principles: A Conceptual and Historical Framework for Molecular Epidemiology, P.A. Schulte. Molecular Biology in Epidemiology, R. Hurst and J.Y. Rao. Validation, P.A. Schulte and F.P. Perera. Technical Variability in Laboratory Data, P. Vineis, P.A. Schulte, R.F. Vogt, Jr.. Biological Monitoring and Pharmacokinetics Modeling for the Assessment of Exposure, P.O. Droz. Design Considerations in Molecular Epidemiology, P.A. Schulte, N. Rothman, and D. Schottenfeld. Statistical Issues and Procedures, V.S. Hertzberg and E. Russek-Cohen. Biological Specimen Banks: A Resource for Molecular Epidemiologic Studies, D.M. Winn and E.W. Gunter. Interpretation and Communication of Results, P.A. Schulte. Use of Biomarkers in Risk Assessment. Practical Applications, D. Hattis and K. Silver.

Practical Applications: Carcinogenesis, F.P. Perera and R. Santella. Infectious Disease, L.H. Harrison and D.E. Griffin. Cardiovascular Disease, P.A. Schulte, N. Rothman, and M.A. Austin. Genetic Disease, M.J. Khoury and J.S. Dorman. Biologic Markers in the Epidemiology of Reproduction, G.K. Lemasters and P.A. Schulte. Immune Markers in Epidemiologic Field Studies, R.F. Vogt, Jr. and P.A. Schulte. Biomarkers of Pulmonary Disease, M.S. Tockman, P.K. Gupta, N.J. Pressman and J.L. Mulshine. Pulmonary Disease. Biologic Markers in the Genitourinary System, G.P. Hemstreet, III, R.E. Hurst and N.R. Asal. Neurologic Disease, J.D. Griffith and V.F. Garry. Practical Applications of Biomarkers in the Study of Environmental Liver Disease, C.H. Tamburro and J.L. Wong. Biomarkers of Musculoskeletal Disease, J.P. Mastin, G.M. Henningsen, and L.J. Fine. Epilogue, N. Rothman. Index.