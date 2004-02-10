Molecular Endocrinology - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780121112325, 9780080497334

Molecular Endocrinology

3rd Edition

Authors: Franklyn Bolander
eBook ISBN: 9780080497334
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121112325
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th February 2004
Page Count: 632
Description

Molecular Endocrinology, Third Edition summarizes the area and provides an in-depth discussion of the molecular aspects of hormone action, including hormone-receptor interactions, second messenger generation, gene induction, and post-transcriptional control. Thoroughly revised and updated, the Third Edition includes new information on growth factors hematopoietic-immune factors, nonclassical hormones, receptors, transduction, transcriptional regulation, as well as other relevant topics. Incorporating an abundance of new information, this text retains the self-contained, focused, and easily readable style of the Second Edition.

  • Includes discussion of recently characterized hormones
  • Recent advances in understanding chromatin remodeling are highlighted in this edition
  • Incorporates over 80 tables and 140 figures to beautifully illustrate recent biomedical advances

Graduate level molecular endocrinology students, and researchers and professionals wanting concise, accessible coverage

Introduction to General Endocrinology
Receptors
Transduction
Gene Regulation by Hormones
Special Topics

No. of pages:
632
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080497334
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121112325

Franklyn Bolander

University of South Carolina, Columbia, U.S.A.

"For clinicians, this third edition of Molecular Endocrinology aids the comprehension of basic mechanisms that underlie clinical syndromes and diseases. For researchers, it provides a description of basic concepts that will benefit scientists from several fields, such as endocrinology, physiology and cell biology. This book will also constitute a valuable resource for medical and graduate students." --TRENDS in Endocrinology and Metabolism, Vol. 16 No. 5, July 2005

