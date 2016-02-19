Molecular Endocrinology

Introduction and General Endocrinology: Introduction. Classical Endocrinology. Non-Classical Endocrinology.

Receptors: Kinetics. Nuclear Receptors. Membrane Receptors. Receptor Regulation.

Transduction: G Proteins and Cyclic Nucleotides. Calcium, Calmodulin, and Phospholipids. Miscellaneous Second Messengers. Phosphorylation and Other Nontranscriptional Effects of Hormones.

Gene Regulation by Hormones: Hormonally Regulated Transcription Factors. Modifications and Conformations of DNA and Nuclear Proteins. Posttranscriptional Control.

Special Topics: Molecular Evolution of the Endocrine System. Pathogen-Endocrine System Interactions. Molecular Bases of Endocrinopathies. Subject Index.