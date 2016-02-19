Molecular Endocrinology
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction and General Endocrinology: Introduction. Classical Endocrinology. Non-Classical Endocrinology.
Receptors: Kinetics. Nuclear Receptors. Membrane Receptors. Receptor Regulation.
Transduction: G Proteins and Cyclic Nucleotides. Calcium, Calmodulin, and Phospholipids. Miscellaneous Second Messengers. Phosphorylation and Other Nontranscriptional Effects of Hormones.
Gene Regulation by Hormones: Hormonally Regulated Transcription Factors. Modifications and Conformations of DNA and Nuclear Proteins. Posttranscriptional Control.
Special Topics: Molecular Evolution of the Endocrine System. Pathogen-Endocrine System Interactions. Molecular Bases of Endocrinopathies. Subject Index.
Description
Aimed at graduate level courses, this textbook provides students with a solid background in the basics of molecular endocrinology. Molecular Endocrinology, Second Edition, summarizes the area and provides an in-depth discussion of the molecular aspects of hormone action, including hormone-receptor interactions, second messenger generation, gene induction, and post-transcriptional control. Thoroughly revised and updated, the Second Edition includes new information on growth factors, hematopoietic-immune factors, nonclassical hormones, receptors, transduction, transcriptional regulation, as well as other relevant topics. Incorporating an abundance of new information, this text retains the self-contained, focused, and easily readable style of the First Edition. Professionals in related fields will also find this book to be a helpful summary and general reference source.
Readership
Students in endocrinology at the first-year graduate level (some seniors) and researchers wanting concise, accessible coverage.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 601
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 19th September 1994
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483288215
Reviews
@qu:"This book fills an important gap with respect to the kind of information available in most endocrinology texts. It provides crucial information on molecular aspects of endocrinology not available in most endocrinology textbooks (for example the chapter on 'Receptor Regulation' is a sorely needed but usually ignored component of endocrine texts)." @source:--CLIFF H. SUMMERS, University of South Dakota
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Franklyn Bolander Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of South Carolina, Columbia, U.S.A.