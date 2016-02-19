Molecular Endocrinology of Fish, Volume 13
1st Edition
Table of Contents
SECTION I: Brain Hormones
N.M. Sherwood, et al., Molecular Evolution of Growth Hormone-Releasing Hormone and Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone.
K. Lederis, et al., Corticotropin-Releasing Factors Acting on the Fish Pituitary: Experimental and Molecular Analysis.
A. Urano, et al., Expression of the Vasotocin/Isotocin Gene Family in Fish.
SECTION II: Pituitary Hormone
F. Xiong, et al. Control of Teleost Gonadotropin Gene Expression.
M. Ono and H. Kawauchi, The Somatolactin Gene.
T.T. Chen, et al., Structure and Evolution of Fish Growth Hormone and Insulinlike Growth Factor Genes.
SECTION III: Other Hormones
S.J. Chan and D.F. Steiner, Structure and Expression of Insulinlike Growth Factor Genes in Fish.
S.J. Dunguay and T.P. Mommsen, Molecular Aspects of Pancreatic Peptides.
G. F. Wagner, The Molecular Biology of the Corpuscles of Stannius and Regulation of Stanniocalcin Gene Expression.
SECTION IV: Hormone Regulation
S. Majumdar and H.P. Elsholtz, Comparative Aspects of Pituitary Development and Pit-1 Function.
Y.Le Dréan, et al., Structure and Regulation of Genes for Estrogen Receptors.
P. Prunet, et al., Prolactin Receptors.
Y. Nagahama, et al., Regulation of Oocyte Maturation in Fish.
Author Index. Systematic Index. Subject Index.
Description
Hormones have a manifold impact upon growth and metabolism. This book focuses upon the molecular biology of fish hormones and their regulation. Chapters dealing with gonadotropin, corticotropin, vasotocin, isotocin, somatolactin, and other hormones are written by an international team of fish physiologists and endocrinologists. In addition, there are chapters that survey a growing literature on the ways hormones are regulated both in terms of their actions and in terms of the gene transcription that leads to their formation. The first two sections of the book covers brain and pituitary hormones and the latter two sections are devoted to other hormones and their regulation. As more and more endocrinologists and physiologists seek to use hormones that are inexpensive, provide for more facile experimental replication, and are less subject to cumbersome regulation, they will turn to the sorts of fish models reviewed in this book.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 518
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 14th November 1994
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080585376
About the Series Editors
Nancy M. Sherwood Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
DEPARTMENT OF BIOLOGY, UNIVERSITY OF VICTORIA VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA
Choy Hew Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
DEPARTMENT OF BIOCHEMISTRY RESEARCH INSTITUTE, HOSPITAL FOR SICK CHILDREN, TORONTO, AND DEPARTMENTS OF CLINICAL BIOCHEMISTRY AND BIOCHEMISTRY UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA
Anthony Farrell Series Editor
Tony Farrell is a graduate of Bath University, where he was fortunate to study with Peter Lutz. His fortunes grew further when he moved in 1974 to Canada and the Zoology Department at the University of British Columbia to complete his Ph.D. degree under the superb tutelage of Dave Randall. In 2004, Tony returned to UBC when he accepted an endowed research chair in Sustainable Aquaculture.
In between these positions at UBC, Tony was employed at the University of Southern California (PDF), the University of New Brunswick (sessional lecturer), Mount Allison University (first real job) and Simon Fraser University (moving through the ranks to a full professor). In addition to highly controlled laboratory experiments on fish cardiorespiratory physiology, Tony is committed to working on animals in their own environment. Therefore, his research on fish physiology has taken him on an Alpha Helix expedition to the Amazon, the University of Gothenburg and the Kristineberg Marine Research Station in Sweden, the Portobello Marine Biological Station in New Zealand, the University of Christchurch and Massey University in New Zealand, the Bamfield Marine Science Station and the Huntsman Marine Station in Canada, the University of Aarhus in Denmark, the University of Adelaide Charles and Darwin University in Australia, and to the Danish Arctic Marine Station on Disco Island in Greenland. These travels have allowed him to work and with many superb collaborators word-wide, as well as study the physiology of over 70 different species of fish. Tony has received a number of awards for his scientific contributions: an honorary degree from the University of Gothenburg in Sweden; Awards of Excellence from the American Fisheries Society for Fish Physiology, Conservation and Management; the Fry Medal from the Canadian Society of Zoologists; and the Beverton Medal from the Fisheries Society of the British Isles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Zoology, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada
David Randall Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Zoology Department, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, BC, Canada and Department of Biology and Chemistry, City University of Hong Kong, China