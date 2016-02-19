Molecular Endocrinology of Fish, Volume 13

SECTION I: Brain Hormones

N.M. Sherwood, et al., Molecular Evolution of Growth Hormone-Releasing Hormone and Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone.

K. Lederis, et al., Corticotropin-Releasing Factors Acting on the Fish Pituitary: Experimental and Molecular Analysis.

A. Urano, et al., Expression of the Vasotocin/Isotocin Gene Family in Fish.

SECTION II: Pituitary Hormone

F. Xiong, et al. Control of Teleost Gonadotropin Gene Expression.

M. Ono and H. Kawauchi, The Somatolactin Gene.

T.T. Chen, et al., Structure and Evolution of Fish Growth Hormone and Insulinlike Growth Factor Genes.

SECTION III: Other Hormones

S.J. Chan and D.F. Steiner, Structure and Expression of Insulinlike Growth Factor Genes in Fish.

S.J. Dunguay and T.P. Mommsen, Molecular Aspects of Pancreatic Peptides.

G. F. Wagner, The Molecular Biology of the Corpuscles of Stannius and Regulation of Stanniocalcin Gene Expression.

SECTION IV: Hormone Regulation

S. Majumdar and H.P. Elsholtz, Comparative Aspects of Pituitary Development and Pit-1 Function.

Y.Le Dréan, et al., Structure and Regulation of Genes for Estrogen Receptors.

P. Prunet, et al., Prolactin Receptors.

Y. Nagahama, et al., Regulation of Oocyte Maturation in Fish.

Author Index. Systematic Index. Subject Index.