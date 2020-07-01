Molecular Dynamics Simulation

Molecular Dynamic Simulation for Engineering and Materials explains the fundamentals of MD simulation and explores recent developments in advanced modeling approaches based on the MD method. The improvements in efficiency and accuracy delivered by this new research are explained to help readers apply them to a wide range of tasks.

Details of the implementation of MD simulation are illustrated by presenting the applications of MD simulation in various aspects of materials study including mechanical, thermal, mass transportation, and absorption/desorption problems. Innovative methods of using MD to explore the mechanics of nano/micromaterials, and for the characterization of crystalline, amorphous and liquid materials are also presented.

The rich research experience of the authors in molecular dynamic simulation will ensure that readers are provided with both an in-depth understanding of this method and clear technical guidance.