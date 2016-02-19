Molecular Dynamics in Biosystems: The Kinetics of Tracers in Intact Organisms focuses on the measurement of the transport and turnover of molecules in an intact biological organism, emphasizing the kinetics of tracers, which is the primary tool used for such studies. Organized into seven chapters, the book begins by elucidating the relationship between tracer and tracee. The text then tackles the biokinetics of distributed systems; the theory of multicompartment systems; and the rates of appearance of tracee in both steady and nonsteady state systems. Lastly, this book explains the study of blood flow and the tracers utilized that are called indicators. This material forms part of a course on biokinetics offered by the University of Toronto. It will serve both as a text to students and as a reference for those engaged in research.

Table of Contents



Foreword

Chapter I Introduction

Section 1. Nomenclature

2. Tracee, Tracer, Isotope and Isotope Effect

3. Units of Measurement

4. Physical versus Biological Decay of Radioisotopes

5. Some Scalar and Vector Point Functions

Chapter II The Relationship between Tracer and Tracee

Section 6. Indistinguishability of Tracer and Tracee

7. Chemical Reaction Kinetics

8. A Simple Model of Nth Order Disappearance

Chapter III The Biokinetics of Distributed Systems

Section 9. The Divergence Theorem (Gauss Theorem)

10. The Equation of Continuity

11. The Equation of Convective Diffusion

12. Linear Systems

13. Tracers and Linear Systems

14. An Analogue with Classical Mechanics

Chapter IV The Theory of Multicompartment Systems

Section 15. Compartments: An Introduction

16. Compartments: Solution of the Differential Equations

17. Compartments: Solution of the Inverse Problem

18. "Recipes" for Compartmental Calculations

19. A Critical Analysis of the Compartmental Approach

20. Dispersion: Physics versus Compartments

21. Curve Fitting: Exponentials and Power Functions

Chapter V Rates of Appearance in Steady State Systems

Section 22. Calculation of Rate of Appearance in Steady State Systems: (i) One Compartment Approximation

23. Calculation of Rate of Appearance in Steady State Systems: (ii) Two Compartment Approximation

24. Priming Infusions of Tracer in Distributed Systems

25. Steady State Rate of Appearance in Distributed Systems by the Tracer Infusion Method

26. Steady State Rate of Appearance in Distributed Systems by the Tracer Injection Method

27. Experimental Validation In Vivo of the Equations Governing Steady State Rate of Appearance

28. The Decline in Tracer Mass as a Monoexponential Process

29. Determining the Volume of a Distributed Metabolic System

Chapter VI Rates of Appearance in Unsteady State Systems

Section 30. Calculation of Rates of Appearance in Unsteady State Systems: One Compartment Approximations

31. Calculation of Rates of Appearance in Unsteady State Systems: Two Compartment Approximations

32. Rates of Appearance in Distributed, Unsteady State Systems

33. Looking to the Future

Chapter VII Indicators and Blood Flow

Section 34. Hydro- and Haemokinematics: Steady Flow

35. Modeling the Indicator-Dilution Curve: Correcting for Recirculation of Indicator

36. Removal of Catheter Distortions: Numerical Deconvolution

37. Indicator-Dilution Technique in Unsteady Flow

Appendix A Solving Differential Equations by the Method of Finite Elements

Appendix B Curve Fitting, Parameter Estimation, and Things Like That

Appendix C Introduction to Vector Algebra and Vector Calculus

Solutions to Selected Problem

Glossary

Author Index

Subject Index

