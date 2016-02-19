Molecular Dynamics in Biosystems
1st Edition
The Kinetics of Tracers in Intact Organisms
Molecular Dynamics in Biosystems: The Kinetics of Tracers in Intact Organisms focuses on the measurement of the transport and turnover of molecules in an intact biological organism, emphasizing the kinetics of tracers, which is the primary tool used for such studies. Organized into seven chapters, the book begins by elucidating the relationship between tracer and tracee. The text then tackles the biokinetics of distributed systems; the theory of multicompartment systems; and the rates of appearance of tracee in both steady and nonsteady state systems. Lastly, this book explains the study of blood flow and the tracers utilized that are called indicators. This material forms part of a course on biokinetics offered by the University of Toronto. It will serve both as a text to students and as a reference for those engaged in research.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Chapter I Introduction
Section 1. Nomenclature
2. Tracee, Tracer, Isotope and Isotope Effect
3. Units of Measurement
4. Physical versus Biological Decay of Radioisotopes
5. Some Scalar and Vector Point Functions
Chapter II The Relationship between Tracer and Tracee
Section 6. Indistinguishability of Tracer and Tracee
7. Chemical Reaction Kinetics
8. A Simple Model of Nth Order Disappearance
Chapter III The Biokinetics of Distributed Systems
Section 9. The Divergence Theorem (Gauss Theorem)
10. The Equation of Continuity
11. The Equation of Convective Diffusion
12. Linear Systems
13. Tracers and Linear Systems
14. An Analogue with Classical Mechanics
Chapter IV The Theory of Multicompartment Systems
Section 15. Compartments: An Introduction
16. Compartments: Solution of the Differential Equations
17. Compartments: Solution of the Inverse Problem
18. "Recipes" for Compartmental Calculations
19. A Critical Analysis of the Compartmental Approach
20. Dispersion: Physics versus Compartments
21. Curve Fitting: Exponentials and Power Functions
Chapter V Rates of Appearance in Steady State Systems
Section 22. Calculation of Rate of Appearance in Steady State Systems: (i) One Compartment Approximation
23. Calculation of Rate of Appearance in Steady State Systems: (ii) Two Compartment Approximation
24. Priming Infusions of Tracer in Distributed Systems
25. Steady State Rate of Appearance in Distributed Systems by the Tracer Infusion Method
26. Steady State Rate of Appearance in Distributed Systems by the Tracer Injection Method
27. Experimental Validation In Vivo of the Equations Governing Steady State Rate of Appearance
28. The Decline in Tracer Mass as a Monoexponential Process
29. Determining the Volume of a Distributed Metabolic System
Chapter VI Rates of Appearance in Unsteady State Systems
Section 30. Calculation of Rates of Appearance in Unsteady State Systems: One Compartment Approximations
31. Calculation of Rates of Appearance in Unsteady State Systems: Two Compartment Approximations
32. Rates of Appearance in Distributed, Unsteady State Systems
33. Looking to the Future
Chapter VII Indicators and Blood Flow
Section 34. Hydro- and Haemokinematics: Steady Flow
35. Modeling the Indicator-Dilution Curve: Correcting for Recirculation of Indicator
36. Removal of Catheter Distortions: Numerical Deconvolution
37. Indicator-Dilution Technique in Unsteady Flow
Appendix A Solving Differential Equations by the Method of Finite Elements
Appendix B Curve Fitting, Parameter Estimation, and Things Like That
Appendix C Introduction to Vector Algebra and Vector Calculus
Solutions to Selected Problem
Glossary
Author Index
Subject Index
