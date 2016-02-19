Molecular Diseases, Volume 56 presents the interrelated problems of synthesis, assembly, and breakdown of the various organelles of the cell for which powerful methods have been developed. This book discusses the processing of virus-coded proteins.

Organized into nine chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the primary causes that can account for the hereditary defects of enzyme activity. This text then examines the basic methodological aspects of the assessment of protein turnover in a complex intact mammalian organism. Other chapters consider the method of desialylation of erythrocytes and their in vivo and in vitro behavior after this treatment. This book discusses as well the interrelationship between the peroxidatic enzymes and superoxide dismutase in the red cell. The final chapter deals with the use of liposomes as enzyme carriers in the treatment of lysosomal storage diseases.

This book is a valuable resource for biological and medical students in various fields.