Molecular Diseases - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080231808, 9781483188553

Molecular Diseases

1st Edition

FEBS Federation of European Biochemical Societies: 12th Meeting, Dresden, 1978

Editors: G. Jacobasch S. Rapoport
eBook ISBN: 9781483188553
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 112
Description

Molecular Diseases, Volume 56 presents the interrelated problems of synthesis, assembly, and breakdown of the various organelles of the cell for which powerful methods have been developed. This book discusses the processing of virus-coded proteins.

Organized into nine chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the primary causes that can account for the hereditary defects of enzyme activity. This text then examines the basic methodological aspects of the assessment of protein turnover in a complex intact mammalian organism. Other chapters consider the method of desialylation of erythrocytes and their in vivo and in vitro behavior after this treatment. This book discusses as well the interrelationship between the peroxidatic enzymes and superoxide dismutase in the red cell. The final chapter deals with the use of liposomes as enzyme carriers in the treatment of lysosomal storage diseases.

This book is a valuable resource for biological and medical students in various fields.

Table of Contents


Preface

Molecular Basis of the Hereditary Defects of Enzyme Activity

Haemolytic Anaemia in Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency: Possibilities of Therapy

Membrane Desialylation and Elimination of Erythrocytes

Reactive Oxygen Metabolites and Haemolysis

Red Blood Cell Membrane Defects in β-Thalassemia and the Therapeutic Role of α-Tocopherol (Vitamin E)

Haemoglobin Precipitation and Red Cell Haemolysis

Reversion of HGPRT Deficiency of Skin Fibroblasts from Lesch-Nyhan Patients

Substitution Therapy in Lysosomal Storage Diseases

Introduction of Enzymes into Liver Cells by Means of Liposomes

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Editor

G. Jacobasch

S. Rapoport

