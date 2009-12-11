I. Introduction and Methodology

Quantivative PCR: an introduction

Signal Amplification Methods in Molecular Diagnostics

The Lab-on-a-Chip Approach for Molecular Diagnostics

Nucleic Extraction and Amplification

General Procedures



II. Quality Assurance, Regulatory, and Ethical Issues

Billing and Reimbursement for Molecular Diagnostics

Molecular Pathology and Infectious Diseases

Ethical Considerations in Molecular Diagnostics

Quality Control, Assurance, Identification and Standards



III. Genetic Disease

Molecular Testing for Cystic Fibrosis and CFTR-Related Conditions

Carrier Testing for Neurogenetic Diseases

Hemochromatosis

Standards and Recommendations for Molecular Diagnostic Testing for Huntington Disease, the Autosomal Dominant Spinocerebellar Ataxias, and Friedreich Ataxia



IV. Cancer

The Role of Micro-RNAs in Cancer

Molecular Diagnostics in the Evaluation of Cancer: Modern Concepts and Overview

Gene Expression Analysis for Tumor Profiling GEA for TP

Molecular Diagnostics of Hematopoetic Malignancies



V. Infectious Diseases

Viruses

Hepatic B and C Viruses

Molecular Diagnosis of Cytomegalovirus

Molecular Detection of Multiple Respiratory Viruses

Bacteria

Molecular Methods for Identification and Characterization of Acinetobacter species

Molecular Detection and Surveillance of Healthcare-Associated Infections

Molecular Detection Of Group B Streptococcus

Role of Molecular Techniques in the Epidemiologic Investigation Of Hospital-Acquired Infections

Human Papilloma Virus and its Role in Cervical Carcinoma



VI. Specialized Applications of Molecular Testing

Molecular HLA Typing Methods Used in Clinical Laboratories

Identification through DNA analysis in criminal and family relatedness investigations.

VII. Pharmacogenetics

Overview of Pharmacogenomics and Applications for the Modern Clinical Laboratory

UDP-Glucuronosyltransferase 1A1 and the Glucuronidation in Oncology Applications and Hyperbilirubinemia

Pharmacogenetics of P-450 Enzymes

Pharmacogenomics of Thiopurine Methyl Transferase (TPMT): Importance in Monitoring of Mercaptopurine/Azathioprine Therapy

