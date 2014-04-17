Molecular Diagnostics and Treatment of Pancreatic Cancer describes the different emerging applications of systems biology and how it is shaping modern pancreatic cancer research. This book begins by introducing the current state of the art knowledge, trends in diagnostics, progress in disease model systems as well as new treatment and palliative care strategies in pancreatic cancer. Specific sections are dedicated to enlighten the readers to newer discoveries that have emerged from gene expression profiling, proteomics, metabolomics and systems level analyses of pancreatic cancer datasets. First of a kind and novel network strategies to understand oncogenic Kras signaling in pancreatic tumors are presented. The attempts to computationally model and prioritize microRNAs that cause pancreatic cancer resistance are also highlighted.

Addressing this important area, Molecular Diagnostics and Treatment of Pancreatic Cancer provides insights into important network evaluation methodologies related to pancreatic cancer related microRNAs targetome. There are dedicated chapters on critical aspects of the evolving yet controversial field of pancreatic cancer stems cells. The work concludes by discussing the applications of network sciences in pancreatic cancer drug discovery and clinical trial design.