Molecular Cytology V2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121233716, 9780323147163

Molecular Cytology V2

1st Edition

Cell Interactions

Authors: Jean Brachet
eBook ISBN: 9780323147163
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1985
Page Count: 526
Description

Molecular Cytology, Volume 2: Cell Interactions deals with the morphology and biochemistry of the cell, with emphasis on the more dynamic aspects of cytology. It looks at gene transfer in somatic cells, nucleocytoplasmic interactions in oocytes and eggs, and cell differentiation, transformation, malignancy, aging, and death. Organized into four chapters, this volume begins with a discussion of nucleocytoplasmic interactions in somatic cells and unicellular organisms. The next chapter examines the experimental interventions at early stages in the egg cytoplasm with reference to Xenopus oocytes, as well as oogenesis, the structure and composition of the cytoplasm and the nucleus, fertilization of sea urchin eggs, and the nuclear determinants of early embryogenic development. Additionally, a chapter explains the mechanisms underlying cell senescence, arrest of cell growth, and cell death; the mechanisms of cell differentiation as the normal outcome of embryonic development; the morphological and biochemical changes that occur in cells when they become senescent; and the metastasis of cancer cells. The book concludes with a chapter that presents a few general ideas about biochemical cytology. This book is a valuable reference for cell biologists, biochemists, cytologists, advanced students, research workers, and laypersons interested in learning the fundamentals of descriptive cytology, biochemistry, embryology, genetics, and molecular biology.

Table of Contents


Preface

Contents of Volume 1

1. Nucleocytoplasmic Interactions in Somatic Cells and Unicellular Organisms: Gene Transfer in Somatic Cells

I. General Background

II. Work on Intact Cells

III. Enucleation Experiments

IV. Somatic Cells—Hybrids and Cybrids

V. Gene Transfer in Somatic Cells

VI. Summary and General Conclusions

References

2. Nucleocytoplasmic Interactions in Oocytes and Eggs

I. General Background

II. Xenopus Oogenesis

III. Maturation of Xenopus Oocytes

IV. Fertilization of Sea Urchin Eggs: Activation of Anucleate Fragments

V. Cleavage (Segmentation) of Fertilized Eggs

VI. Cytoplast Determinants (Germinal Localizations)

VII. Nuclear Determinants of Early Embryonic Development

References

3. Cell Differentiation, Cell Transformation, and Cell Aging

I. Cell Differentiation

II. Cell Transformation and Malignancy

III. Cell Aging and Death

References

4. Final Remarks

Text

References

Index






Details

No. of pages:
526
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323147163

About the Author

Jean Brachet

Ratings and Reviews

