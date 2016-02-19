Molecular Cytology V2
1st Edition
Cell Interactions
Description
Molecular Cytology, Volume 2: Cell Interactions deals with the morphology and biochemistry of the cell, with emphasis on the more dynamic aspects of cytology. It looks at gene transfer in somatic cells, nucleocytoplasmic interactions in oocytes and eggs, and cell differentiation, transformation, malignancy, aging, and death. Organized into four chapters, this volume begins with a discussion of nucleocytoplasmic interactions in somatic cells and unicellular organisms. The next chapter examines the experimental interventions at early stages in the egg cytoplasm with reference to Xenopus oocytes, as well as oogenesis, the structure and composition of the cytoplasm and the nucleus, fertilization of sea urchin eggs, and the nuclear determinants of early embryogenic development. Additionally, a chapter explains the mechanisms underlying cell senescence, arrest of cell growth, and cell death; the mechanisms of cell differentiation as the normal outcome of embryonic development; the morphological and biochemical changes that occur in cells when they become senescent; and the metastasis of cancer cells. The book concludes with a chapter that presents a few general ideas about biochemical cytology. This book is a valuable reference for cell biologists, biochemists, cytologists, advanced students, research workers, and laypersons interested in learning the fundamentals of descriptive cytology, biochemistry, embryology, genetics, and molecular biology.
Table of Contents
Preface
Contents of Volume 1
1. Nucleocytoplasmic Interactions in Somatic Cells and Unicellular Organisms: Gene Transfer in Somatic Cells
I. General Background
II. Work on Intact Cells
III. Enucleation Experiments
IV. Somatic Cells—Hybrids and Cybrids
V. Gene Transfer in Somatic Cells
VI. Summary and General Conclusions
References
2. Nucleocytoplasmic Interactions in Oocytes and Eggs
I. General Background
II. Xenopus Oogenesis
III. Maturation of Xenopus Oocytes
IV. Fertilization of Sea Urchin Eggs: Activation of Anucleate Fragments
V. Cleavage (Segmentation) of Fertilized Eggs
VI. Cytoplast Determinants (Germinal Localizations)
VII. Nuclear Determinants of Early Embryonic Development
References
3. Cell Differentiation, Cell Transformation, and Cell Aging
I. Cell Differentiation
II. Cell Transformation and Malignancy
III. Cell Aging and Death
References
4. Final Remarks
Text
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 526
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1985
- Published:
- 28th January 1985
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323147163