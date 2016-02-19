Molecular Conformation and Dynamics of Macromolecules in Condensed Systems, Volume 2

Macromolecular materials possess some remarkable features arising from the fact that their molecules are made up of more or less flexible chains which can have various conformations. The study of molecular conformations and dynamics of macromolecules is important in polymer science and technology from both basic and practical viewpoints. In practice, these studies have concentrated on dilute solutions but more recently there has been a clear trend towards studying molecular properties in condensed systems in order to understand the entire macromolecular system based on a unified concept.

Based on lectures presented by an internationally recognized group of polymer scientists at a meeting held in Japan in October 1987 (plus two additional contributions), this volume summarises present knowledge of molecular conformations and dynamics of macromolecules from dilute solutions to various condensed systems. The book is not a random collection of papers of the usual conference proceedings type. Authors prepared their contributions in line with an overall plan for the work, were able to discuss the content with colleagues at the meeting, and finalised their text after the conference. It is thus a comprehensive, integrated overview of the field. Current developments in both theory and experiment are discussed in a well-balanced way. The behaviour of macromolecules at phase transition and interface is discussed in relation to their behaviour in bulk systems.

The book offers a particularly up-to-date and authoritative picture of the current state of the art, and will be of interest to all research and professional workers concerned with polymer science in universities, industry, and government institutions.