Molecular Conformation and Dynamics of Macromolecules in Condensed Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444429933, 9780444597168

Molecular Conformation and Dynamics of Macromolecules in Condensed Systems, Volume 2

1st Edition

A Collection of Contributions Based on Lectures Presented at the 1st Toyota Conference, Inuyama City, Japan, 28 September - 1 October 1987

Editors: M. Nagasawa
eBook ISBN: 9780444597168
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st July 1988
Table of Contents

Introduction to the conference; some remarks on the conformation and dynamics of a single chain (W.H. Stockmayer). Polymer chain dynamics: the helical wormlike chain (H. Yamakawa). Molecular conformation and intrinsic viscosity of polyelectrolyte in the presence of added-salt (M. Nagasawa). Dynamic light scattering from polymer solutions (G.D. Patterson, G.C. Berry). Applicability of the scaling concepts to thermodynamic and viscoelastic properties of polymer solutions (I. Noda). Polymer self-diffusion and tracer diffusion in condensed systems (H. Yu). Polymer conformation in deformed systems. Observation by neutron scattering (G. Jannink, F. Boue). Dynamics of polymers in blends (M. Doi). Viscoelasticity and diffusion in entangled polymer melts (W.W. Graessley). Non-linear viscoelasticity and polymer chain entanglement (K. Osaki). Mechanical instability of swelling gels (T. Tanaka et al.). Dynamics of phase separation in binary polymer mixtures (Ch.C. Han). Kinetics of polymer/polymer interdiffusion (F. Brochard-Wyart). Morphology control through phase transitions in two-component polymer systems (T. Hashimoto et al.). Theory of block copolymer-homopolymer blends (J. Noolandi, T.A. Kavassalis). Some dynamical features of adsorbed polymers (P.G. de Gennes). Surface forces with adsorbed and grafted polymers (J. Klein). Layer thickness of macromolecules adsorbed on surfaces (A. Takahashi).

Description

Macromolecular materials possess some remarkable features arising from the fact that their molecules are made up of more or less flexible chains which can have various conformations. The study of molecular conformations and dynamics of macromolecules is important in polymer science and technology from both basic and practical viewpoints. In practice, these studies have concentrated on dilute solutions but more recently there has been a clear trend towards studying molecular properties in condensed systems in order to understand the entire macromolecular system based on a unified concept.

Based on lectures presented by an internationally recognized group of polymer scientists at a meeting held in Japan in October 1987 (plus two additional contributions), this volume summarises present knowledge of molecular conformations and dynamics of macromolecules from dilute solutions to various condensed systems. The book is not a random collection of papers of the usual conference proceedings type. Authors prepared their contributions in line with an overall plan for the work, were able to discuss the content with colleagues at the meeting, and finalised their text after the conference. It is thus a comprehensive, integrated overview of the field. Current developments in both theory and experiment are discussed in a well-balanced way. The behaviour of macromolecules at phase transition and interface is discussed in relation to their behaviour in bulk systems.

The book offers a particularly up-to-date and authoritative picture of the current state of the art, and will be of interest to all research and professional workers concerned with polymer science in universities, industry, and government institutions.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780444597168

Reviews

@from:Polymer Division Newsletter @qu:...the book represents a comprehensive and valuable addition to the library of any active researcher in the field of macromolecular chemical physics. @source:

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

M. Nagasawa Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Toyota Technological Institute, Nagoya, Japan

