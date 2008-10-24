Molecular Characterization and Analysis of Polymers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444530561, 9780080932040

Molecular Characterization and Analysis of Polymers, Volume 53

1st Edition

Editors: John Chalmers Robert Meier
eBook ISBN: 9780080932040
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444530561
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 24th October 2008
Page Count: 776
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
245.00
171.50
171.50
171.50
196.00
171.50
171.50
196.00
338.18
253.63
236.73
253.63
270.54
253.63
253.63
270.54
270.00
202.50
189.00
202.50
216.00
202.50
202.50
216.00
355.00
266.25
248.50
266.25
284.00
266.25
266.25
284.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
205.00
143.50
143.50
143.50
164.00
143.50
143.50
164.00
397.27
297.95
278.09
297.95
317.82
297.95
297.95
317.82
335.00
251.25
234.50
251.25
268.00
251.25
251.25
268.00
255.00
191.25
178.50
191.25
204.00
191.25
191.25
204.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

SECTION I: Introduction
1 Introduction by John M. Chalmers and Robert J. Meier
2 Polymer Chemistry and Microstructure by Jacques Devaux and Sophie Demoustier-Champagne
3 Polymeric Materials: Composition, Uses and Applications by Jack P. Candlin

SECTION II: Polymer Chain Analysis
4 Chain Structure Characterization by Gregory Beaucage and Amit S. Kulkarni
5 Chain End Characterization by Tony Jackson and Duncan Robertson
6 Determination of molecular weights and their distributions by Simone Wiegand and Werner
Köhler

SECTION III: Polymer Morphology and Structure
7 Phase Structure and Morphology by Rufina G. Alamo
8 Characterization of Molecular Orientation by Michel Pézolet, Christian Pellerin and Thierry Lefèvre
9 Polymer Networks: Elastomers by James E. Mark and B. Erman

SECTION IV: Polymer Degradation
10 Polymer Degradation and Oxidation: An introduction by John M. Chalmers and Robert J. Meier
11 The role of oxidation in degradation of polymers; the relation of oxidation to the light emission from oxidized polymers by Jozef Rychlý and Lyda Matisova-Rychlá
12 ESR and ESR Imaging Methods for the Study of Oxidative Polymer Degradation by Shulamith Schlick and Krzysztof Kruczala

SECTION V: Polymer Product Analysis
13 Spatial imaging/heterogeneity by Peter Wilhelm and Boril Chernev
14 Additive analysis by John Sidwell
15 Failure, Defect and Contaminant Analysis by James D. Rancourt, Jennifer Brooks, Sue Mecham, Alan Sentnam, Brian Starr and Jason Todd
16 Surface Analysis by John M. Chalmers and Robert J. Meier

SECTION IV: Polymer and Polymer Product Development: Support Techniques
17 The Supporting Role of Molecular Modelling and Computational Chemistry in Polymer Analysis by John Kendrick
18 High

Description

Written by expert contributors from the academic and industrial sectors, this book presents traditional and modern approaches to polymer characterization and analysis. The emphasis is on pragmatics, problem solving and property determination; real-world applications provide a context for key concepts. The characterizations focus on organic polymer and polymer product microstructure and composition.

Key Features

  • Approaches molecular characterization and analysis of polymers from the viewpoint of problem-solving and polymer property characterization, rather than from a technique championing approach
  • Focuses on providing a means to ascertaining the optimum approach or technique(s) to solve a problem/measure a property, and thereby develop an analytical competence in the molecular characterization and analysis of real-world polymer products
  • Provides background on polymer chemistry and microstructure, discussions of polymer chain, morphology, degradation, and product failure and additive analysis, and considers the supporting roles of modeling and high-throughput analysis

Readership

This book will be of particular interest to those engaged in polymer research and development and polymer product characterization and analysis. It will be of significant value to polymer groups and research institutions within academia, industrial laboratories and third-party contract organisations/laboratories involved in the molecular characterization and analysis of polymers and polymer products

Details

No. of pages:
776
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080932040
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444530561

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

John Chalmers Editor

Robert Meier Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.