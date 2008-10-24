Molecular Characterization and Analysis of Polymers, Volume 53
1st Edition
Table of Contents
SECTION I: Introduction
1 Introduction by John M. Chalmers and Robert J. Meier
2 Polymer Chemistry and Microstructure by Jacques Devaux and Sophie Demoustier-Champagne
3 Polymeric Materials: Composition, Uses and Applications by Jack P. Candlin
SECTION II: Polymer Chain Analysis
4 Chain Structure Characterization by Gregory Beaucage and Amit S. Kulkarni
5 Chain End Characterization by Tony Jackson and Duncan Robertson
6 Determination of molecular weights and their distributions by Simone Wiegand and Werner
Köhler
SECTION III: Polymer Morphology and Structure
7 Phase Structure and Morphology by Rufina G. Alamo
8 Characterization of Molecular Orientation by Michel Pézolet, Christian Pellerin and Thierry Lefèvre
9 Polymer Networks: Elastomers by James E. Mark and B. Erman
SECTION IV: Polymer Degradation
10 Polymer Degradation and Oxidation: An introduction by John M. Chalmers and Robert J. Meier
11 The role of oxidation in degradation of polymers; the relation of oxidation to the light emission from oxidized polymers by Jozef Rychlý and Lyda Matisova-Rychlá
12 ESR and ESR Imaging Methods for the Study of Oxidative Polymer Degradation by Shulamith Schlick and Krzysztof Kruczala
SECTION V: Polymer Product Analysis
13 Spatial imaging/heterogeneity by Peter Wilhelm and Boril Chernev
14 Additive analysis by John Sidwell
15 Failure, Defect and Contaminant Analysis by James D. Rancourt, Jennifer Brooks, Sue Mecham, Alan Sentnam, Brian Starr and Jason Todd
16 Surface Analysis by John M. Chalmers and Robert J. Meier
SECTION IV: Polymer and Polymer Product Development: Support Techniques
17 The Supporting Role of Molecular Modelling and Computational Chemistry in Polymer Analysis by John Kendrick
18 High
Description
Written by expert contributors from the academic and industrial sectors, this book presents traditional and modern approaches to polymer characterization and analysis. The emphasis is on pragmatics, problem solving and property determination; real-world applications provide a context for key concepts. The characterizations focus on organic polymer and polymer product microstructure and composition.
Key Features
- Approaches molecular characterization and analysis of polymers from the viewpoint of problem-solving and polymer property characterization, rather than from a technique championing approach
- Focuses on providing a means to ascertaining the optimum approach or technique(s) to solve a problem/measure a property, and thereby develop an analytical competence in the molecular characterization and analysis of real-world polymer products
- Provides background on polymer chemistry and microstructure, discussions of polymer chain, morphology, degradation, and product failure and additive analysis, and considers the supporting roles of modeling and high-throughput analysis
Readership
This book will be of particular interest to those engaged in polymer research and development and polymer product characterization and analysis. It will be of significant value to polymer groups and research institutions within academia, industrial laboratories and third-party contract organisations/laboratories involved in the molecular characterization and analysis of polymers and polymer products
