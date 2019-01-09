Molecular Chaperones in Human Disorders, Volume 114
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Functional principles and regulation of molecular chaperones
Johannes Buchner
2. Chaperones and retinal disorders
Nikolai O. Artemyev
3. Protein misfolding and degradation in genetic diseases
Rasmus Hartmann-Petersen
4. Chaperone dysfunction in hereditary myopathic diseases
Andreas Roos
5. Diseases caused by functional disorder of molecular chaperones residing in the endoplasmic reticulum
Masafumi Sakono
6. Structural and functional insights on the roles of molecular chaperones in the mistargeting and aggregation phenotypes associated with primary hyperoxaluria type I
Angel Luis Pey
7. Inflammatory response and its relation to sphingolipid metabolism proteins: Targeting inflammation with molecular chaperones
Elif Ozkirimli
8. When safeguarding goes wrong: impact of oxidative stress on proteins homeostasis in health and neurodegenerative disorders
Dana Reichmann
9. Computational approach to unravel the misfolding mechanism of Glucosylceramidase mutations in Gaucher Disease
George Priya Doss P. C
10. Cytosolic quality control proteins, SGTA and the Bag6 complex, in disease
Rivka L. Isaacson
Description
Molecular Chaperones in Human Disorders, Volume 114 in the Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology series, provides an overview of current developments in mechanisms underlying DNA repair and their involvement in maintaining chromatin repair, the balance between chromosomal repair pathways, tumorigenesis, immune signaling and infection-induced inflammation. Chapters in this new release cover Functional principles and regulation of molecular chaperones, Chaperones and retinal disorders, Protein misfolding and degradation in genetic diseases, Chaperone dysfunction in hereditary myopathic diseases, Diseases caused by functional disorder of molecular chaperones residing in the endoplasmic reticulum, and many other timely topics.
Key Features
- Describes advances in our understanding on DNA repair mechanisms and the involvement of their dysregulation in promoting diseases
- Provides an ideal resource for a very wide audience of specialists, researchers and students
- Contains timely chapters written by well-renown authorities in their field
- Presents information that is well supported by a number of high quality illustrations, figures and tables
Readership
Protein chemists, biochemists, molecular biologists, cell biologists, immunologists, neuroscientists, structural biologists, medical doctors, pharmacologists, computational biochemists and other researchers working in this field. Medical, biology and pharmacology students specializing in this field
Details
- No. of pages:
- 423
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 9th January 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128155585
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128155578
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Rossen Donev Serial Volume Editor
Rossen Donev received his PhD degree in 1999 from the Institute of Molecular Biology, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. He did postdoctoral training at Imperial Cancer Research Fund, UK (renamed after the merger with Cancer Research Campaign to Cancer Research UK, London Research Institute) and Cardiff University. In 2007 he was awarded a New Investigator Grant Award from the Medical Research Council (UK) to establish himself as an independent Principle Investigator. In 2010 Dr. Donev was appointed Senior Lecturer at Swansea University. In 2016 Dr. Donev joined MicroPharm Ltd (UK) where currently he is Head of Research. He has published more than 60 research papers, chaired scientific meetings and given invited plenary talks. Rossen Donev has consulted on projects related to development of treatments for neurodevelopmental disorders and cancer therapies. He serves as Editor-in-Chief of the Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology and on editorial board of several other journals. His research interests include signaling pathways involved in neuropsychiatric disorders and tumor escape from the immune system, and development of therapeutic strategies for their treatment. More recently he has focused on design of antibody-based oral treatment of pathological conditions of the gastrointestinal tract.
Affiliations and Expertise
Swansea University, UK