Molecular Chaperones in Human Disorders - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128155578, 9780128155585

Molecular Chaperones in Human Disorders, Volume 114

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Rossen Donev
eBook ISBN: 9780128155585
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128155578
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th January 2019
Page Count: 423
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
122.00
85.40
85.40
85.40
97.60
85.40
85.40
97.60
104.00
72.80
72.80
72.80
83.20
72.80
72.80
83.20
171.00
119.70
119.70
119.70
136.80
119.70
119.70
136.80
183.59
128.51
128.51
128.51
146.87
128.51
128.51
146.87
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
122.00
85.40
85.40
85.40
97.60
85.40
85.40
97.60
239.04
167.33
167.33
167.33
191.23
167.33
167.33
191.23
104.00
72.80
72.80
72.80
83.20
72.80
72.80
83.20
171.00
119.70
119.70
119.70
136.80
119.70
119.70
136.80
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Functional principles and regulation of molecular chaperones
Johannes Buchner
2. Chaperones and retinal disorders
Nikolai O. Artemyev
3. Protein misfolding and degradation in genetic diseases
Rasmus Hartmann-Petersen
4. Chaperone dysfunction in hereditary myopathic diseases
Andreas Roos
5. Diseases caused by functional disorder of molecular chaperones residing in the endoplasmic reticulum
Masafumi Sakono
6. Structural and functional insights on the roles of molecular chaperones in the mistargeting and aggregation phenotypes associated with primary hyperoxaluria type I
Angel Luis Pey
7. Inflammatory response and its relation to sphingolipid metabolism proteins: Targeting inflammation with molecular chaperones
Elif Ozkirimli
8. When safeguarding goes wrong: impact of oxidative stress on proteins homeostasis in health and neurodegenerative disorders
Dana Reichmann
9. Computational approach to unravel the misfolding mechanism of Glucosylceramidase mutations in Gaucher Disease
George Priya Doss P. C
10. Cytosolic quality control proteins, SGTA and the Bag6 complex, in disease
Rivka L. Isaacson

Description

Molecular Chaperones in Human Disorders, Volume 114 in the Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology series, provides an overview of current developments in mechanisms underlying DNA repair and their involvement in maintaining chromatin repair, the balance between chromosomal repair pathways, tumorigenesis, immune signaling and infection-induced inflammation. Chapters in this new release cover Functional principles and regulation of molecular chaperones, Chaperones and retinal disorders, Protein misfolding and degradation in genetic diseases, Chaperone dysfunction in hereditary myopathic diseases, Diseases caused by functional disorder of molecular chaperones residing in the endoplasmic reticulum, and many other timely topics.

Key Features

  • Describes advances in our understanding on DNA repair mechanisms and the involvement of their dysregulation in promoting diseases
  • Provides an ideal resource for a very wide audience of specialists, researchers and students
  • Contains timely chapters written by well-renown authorities in their field
  • Presents information that is well supported by a number of high quality illustrations, figures and tables

Readership

Protein chemists, biochemists, molecular biologists, cell biologists, immunologists, neuroscientists, structural biologists, medical doctors, pharmacologists, computational biochemists and other researchers working in this field. Medical, biology and pharmacology students specializing in this field

Details

No. of pages:
423
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128155585
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128155578

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Rossen Donev

Rossen Donev Serial Volume Editor

Rossen Donev received his PhD degree in 1999 from the Institute of Molecular Biology, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. He did postdoctoral training at Imperial Cancer Research Fund, UK (renamed after the merger with Cancer Research Campaign to Cancer Research UK, London Research Institute) and Cardiff University. In 2007 he was awarded a New Investigator Grant Award from the Medical Research Council (UK) to establish himself as an independent Principle Investigator. In 2010 Dr. Donev was appointed Senior Lecturer at Swansea University. In 2016 Dr. Donev joined MicroPharm Ltd (UK) where currently he is Head of Research. He has published more than 60 research papers, chaired scientific meetings and given invited plenary talks. Rossen Donev has consulted on projects related to development of treatments for neurodevelopmental disorders and cancer therapies. He serves as Editor-in-Chief of the Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology and on editorial board of several other journals. His research interests include signaling pathways involved in neuropsychiatric disorders and tumor escape from the immune system, and development of therapeutic strategies for their treatment. More recently he has focused on design of antibody-based oral treatment of pathological conditions of the gastrointestinal tract.

Affiliations and Expertise

Swansea University, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.