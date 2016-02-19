Molecular Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123956392, 9780323160377

Molecular Biology

1st Edition

Elementary Processes of Nerve Conduction and Muscle Contraction

Editors: David Nachmansohn
eBook ISBN: 9780323160377
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1960
Page Count: 194
Description

Molecular Biology: Elementary Processes of Nerve Conduction and Muscle Contraction focuses on the underlying elementary processes of muscular contraction and nerve impulse conduction. This book explores the fundamental concepts and notions in molecular biology. Organized into 11 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the double array model of striated muscle. This text then discusses the structural changes at the molecular level, which occur as a consequence or an accompaniment of the chemical reactions that occur during contraction. Other chapters explain the process by which molecular changes are summated to produce macroscopic shortenings. This book discusses as well the molecular complementarity and chemistry of acetylcholinesterase, which provides significant information for the understanding of nervous activity. The final chapter deals with the structure of guanidinium ion, which consists of three equivalent NH2 groups arranged with a planar trigonal symmetry around the central carbon atom. Physicists, chemists, and biologists will find this book useful.

Table of Contents


Participants in the Symposium on Molecular Biology

Introductory Remarks

The Aims of the Symposium

Chapter 1. The Structure of Striated Muscle

Chapter 2. The Heat Production of Muscle

Chapter 3. Chemical Reactions during Contraction and Relaxation

Chapter 4. Attempts toward a Formulation of Biological Use of Energy in Terms of Chemical Potentials

Chapter 5. Some Considerations of Structure and Function in Proteins

Chapter 6. Nature and Function of Mucopolysaccharides of Connective Tissue

Chapter 7. The Physical Chemistry of Nerve Action

Chapter 8. The Molecular Biology of Cell Membranes

Chapter 9. The Heat Production of Nerve

Chapter 10. Aspects of the Molecular Basis of Nervous Activity

Chapter 11. Physiological Effects of Sodium and Guanidinium Ions in the Light of Their Electronic Structure

Details

No. of pages:
194
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1960
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323160377

About the Editor

David Nachmansohn

