Molecular Biology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780124105171

Molecular Biology

2nd Edition

Authors: David Clark Nanette Pazdernik
eBook ISBN: 9780124105171
Imprint: Academic Cell
Published Date: 10th July 2013
Page Count: 928
Description

Molecular Biology, Second Edition, introduces the basic concepts of molecular biology while incorporating primary literature from today’s leading researchers. This new edition reflects the massive surge in our understanding of the molecular foundations of genetics, thanks to major scientific revolutions in genetics and computer technology. It explains how living organisms function at a molecular level and how DNA, RNA, and proteins interact to provide the cell with genetic information.

This volume goes far beyond the flowing text, annotation, and hyperlinking available in most ebooks. Unique features include interactive quizzes for enhanced student understanding and self-testing; narrated animations to clarify complex content; and study guides equipped with 62 full-text Cell Press journal articles, all in one downloadable package. Also new to this second edition are updated chapters on genomics and systems biology, proteomics, bacterial genetics, and molecular evolution and RNA. A fully revised art completes the updates made in this ebook.

This book will be of interest to undergraduate students taking a course in Molecular Biology, as well as upper-level students studying Cell Biology, Microbiology, Genetics, Biology, Pharmacology, Biotechnology, Biochemistry and Agriculture.

Key Features

  • Winner of a 2013 Texty Award from the Text and Academic Authors Association
  • Includes interactive elements for enhanced student understanding and self-testing; animations to clarify complex content; and study guides equipped with full-text Cell Press journal articles
  • New to second edition: updated chapters on genomics and systems biology; proteomics; bacterial genetics; and molecular evolution and RNA
  • Fully revised art

Readership

Undergraduate students taking a course in Molecular Biology; upper-level students studying Cell Biology, Microbiology, Genetics, Biology, Pharmacology, Biotechnology, Biochemistry and Agriculture

Table of Contents

Unit 1: Basic Chemical and Biological Principles

Ch1 Cells and Organisms

Ch2 Basic Genetics

Ch3 DNA, RNA, and Protein

Ch4 Genes, Genomes, and DNA

Ch5 Manipulation of Nucleic Acids

Unit 2: The Genome

Ch6 Polymerase Chain Reaction

Ch7 Cloning Genes for Analysis

Ch8 DNA Sequencing

Ch9 Genomics & Systems Biology

Unit 3: The Central Dogma of Molecular Biology

Ch10 Cell Division and DNA Replication

Ch11 Transcription of Genes

Ch12 Processing of RNA

Ch13 Protein Synthesis

Ch14 Protein Structure & Function

Ch15 Proteomics: Global Analysis of Proteins

Unit 4: Regulating Gene Expression

Ch16 Regulation of Transcription in Prokaryotes

Ch17 Regulation of Transcription in Eukaryotes

Ch18 Regulation at RNA Level

Ch19 Analysis of Gene Expression (Transcriptome)

Unit 5: Subcellular Life Forms

Ch20 Plasmids

Ch21 Viruses

Ch22 Mobile DNA

Unit 6: Changing the DNA Blueprint

Ch23 Mutations and Repair

Ch24 Recombination

Ch25 Bacterial Genetics

Ch26 Molecular Evolution

Details

No. of pages:
928
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Cell 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Cell
eBook ISBN:
9780124105171

About the Author

David Clark

David Clark

David P. Clark did his graduate work on bacterial antibiotic resistance to earn his Ph.D. from Bristol University, in the West of England. During this time, he visited the British Government's biological warfare facility at Porton Down and was privileged to walk inside the (disused) Black Death fermenter. He later crossed the Atlantic to work as a postdoctoral researcher at Yale University and then the University of Illinois. David Clark recently retired from teaching Molecular Biology and Bacterial Physiology at Southern Illinois University which he joined in 1981. His research into the Regulation of Alcohol Fermentation in E. coli was funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, from 1982 till 2007. From 1984-1991 he was also involved in a project to use genetically altered bacteria to remove contaminating sulfur from coal, jointly funded by the US Department of Energy and the Illinois Coal Development Board. In 1991 he received a Royal Society Guest Research Fellowship to work at Sheffield University, England while on sabbatical leave. He has supervised 11 master’s and 7 PhD students and published approximately 70 articles in scientific journals. He has written or co-authored several textbooks, starting with Molecular Biology Made Simple and Fun (with Lonnie Russell; (Cache River Press, First edition, 1997) which is now in its fourth edition. Other books are Molecular Biology and Biotechnology (both published by Elsevier) He recently wrote a popular science book, Germs, Genes, & Civilization: How Epidemics Shaped Who We Are Today (2010, Financial Times Press/Pearson). David is unmarried, but his life is supervised by two cats, Little George and Mr Ralph.

Affiliations and Expertise

Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, Illinois, USA

Nanette Pazdernik

Nanette Pazdernik

Nanette J. Pazdernik, Ph.D. is a co-author of Biotechnology, 2nd edition and Molecular Biology, 2nd edition, with Dr. David Clark. The second edition of Molecular Biology won a Texty award from the Textbook and Academic Authors Association in 2013. She has also authored an on-line study guide to accompany the update edition of Molecular Biology. She has taught courses in General Biology, Genetics, as well as Anatomy and Physiology at Southwestern Illinois College, McKendree University, and Harris-Stowe University. She received her BA in Biology from Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin, in 1990 and her PhD in Molecular, Cellular, Developmental Biology and Genetics from the University of Minnesota in 1996. Her doctoral thesis studied how alterations in the structure of lactose permease affect its ability to transport sugar across the membrane of E. coli. Following her degrees, she investigated the IL-1 and TNF signal transduction pathways that control apoptosis and immunity at Indiana University School of Medicine. She has most recently studied the various molecules that maintain the stem cell fate in C. elegans at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, MO. She is married and the mother of three children, ages 15, 12, and 8, which always make her realize the role biology plays in personality and development!

Affiliations and Expertise

Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA

Reviews

"This comprehensive text gives students and researchers a sound and practical knowledge of molecular biology. Consisting of 28 lucidly written chapters, this book presents basic concepts, recent updates, methodological principles and applications in this central biology discipline. The authors have adopted an interesting pedagogic approach to ensure smooth delivery of the presented information. This involved the use of nicely-designed meaningful illustrations, highlighting key concepts in each chapter, and raising review and conceptual questions. There is also a novel feature of ‘Focus on Relevant Research’ sections relating pertinent research articles to key concepts in the text. These sections illustrate how the development of frontier research in molecular biology is based upon the proper understanding of its prime concepts. This second edition of the text is accompanied by an online study guide, which contains useful material including review questions, and references to relevant articles. I would highly recommend this informative, well-presented book to students and researchers seeking sound and practical updated knowledge in molecular biology." --Science Progress

Ratings and Reviews

