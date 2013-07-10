Molecular Biology
2nd Edition
Description
Molecular Biology, Second Edition, introduces the basic concepts of molecular biology while incorporating primary literature from today’s leading researchers. This new edition reflects the massive surge in our understanding of the molecular foundations of genetics, thanks to major scientific revolutions in genetics and computer technology. It explains how living organisms function at a molecular level and how DNA, RNA, and proteins interact to provide the cell with genetic information.
This volume goes far beyond the flowing text, annotation, and hyperlinking available in most ebooks. Unique features include interactive quizzes for enhanced student understanding and self-testing; narrated animations to clarify complex content; and study guides equipped with 62 full-text Cell Press journal articles, all in one downloadable package. Also new to this second edition are updated chapters on genomics and systems biology, proteomics, bacterial genetics, and molecular evolution and RNA. A fully revised art completes the updates made in this ebook.
This book will be of interest to undergraduate students taking a course in Molecular Biology, as well as upper-level students studying Cell Biology, Microbiology, Genetics, Biology, Pharmacology, Biotechnology, Biochemistry and Agriculture.
Key Features
- Winner of a 2013 Texty Award from the Text and Academic Authors Association
- Includes interactive elements for enhanced student understanding and self-testing; animations to clarify complex content; and study guides equipped with full-text Cell Press journal articles
- New to second edition: updated chapters on genomics and systems biology; proteomics; bacterial genetics; and molecular evolution and RNA
- Fully revised art
Readership
Table of Contents
Unit 1: Basic Chemical and Biological Principles
Ch1 Cells and Organisms
Ch2 Basic Genetics
Ch3 DNA, RNA, and Protein
Ch4 Genes, Genomes, and DNA
Ch5 Manipulation of Nucleic Acids
Unit 2: The Genome
Ch6 Polymerase Chain Reaction
Ch7 Cloning Genes for Analysis
Ch8 DNA Sequencing
Ch9 Genomics & Systems Biology
Unit 3: The Central Dogma of Molecular Biology
Ch10 Cell Division and DNA Replication
Ch11 Transcription of Genes
Ch12 Processing of RNA
Ch13 Protein Synthesis
Ch14 Protein Structure & Function
Ch15 Proteomics: Global Analysis of Proteins
Unit 4: Regulating Gene Expression
Ch16 Regulation of Transcription in Prokaryotes
Ch17 Regulation of Transcription in Eukaryotes
Ch18 Regulation at RNA Level
Ch19 Analysis of Gene Expression (Transcriptome)
Unit 5: Subcellular Life Forms
Ch20 Plasmids
Ch21 Viruses
Ch22 Mobile DNA
Unit 6: Changing the DNA Blueprint
Ch23 Mutations and Repair
Ch24 Recombination
Ch25 Bacterial Genetics
Ch26 Molecular Evolution
Details
- No. of pages:
- 928
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Cell 2013
- Published:
- 10th July 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Cell
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124105171
About the Author
David Clark
David P. Clark did his graduate work on bacterial antibiotic resistance to earn his Ph.D. from Bristol University, in the West of England. During this time, he visited the British Government's biological warfare facility at Porton Down and was privileged to walk inside the (disused) Black Death fermenter. He later crossed the Atlantic to work as a postdoctoral researcher at Yale University and then the University of Illinois. David Clark recently retired from teaching Molecular Biology and Bacterial Physiology at Southern Illinois University which he joined in 1981. His research into the Regulation of Alcohol Fermentation in E. coli was funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, from 1982 till 2007. From 1984-1991 he was also involved in a project to use genetically altered bacteria to remove contaminating sulfur from coal, jointly funded by the US Department of Energy and the Illinois Coal Development Board. In 1991 he received a Royal Society Guest Research Fellowship to work at Sheffield University, England while on sabbatical leave. He has supervised 11 master’s and 7 PhD students and published approximately 70 articles in scientific journals. He has written or co-authored several textbooks, starting with Molecular Biology Made Simple and Fun (with Lonnie Russell; (Cache River Press, First edition, 1997) which is now in its fourth edition. Other books are Molecular Biology and Biotechnology (both published by Elsevier) He recently wrote a popular science book, Germs, Genes, & Civilization: How Epidemics Shaped Who We Are Today (2010, Financial Times Press/Pearson). David is unmarried, but his life is supervised by two cats, Little George and Mr Ralph.
Affiliations and Expertise
Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, Illinois, USA
Nanette Pazdernik
Nanette J. Pazdernik, Ph.D. is a co-author of Biotechnology, 2nd edition and Molecular Biology, 2nd edition, with Dr. David Clark. The second edition of Molecular Biology won a Texty award from the Textbook and Academic Authors Association in 2013. She has also authored an on-line study guide to accompany the update edition of Molecular Biology. She has taught courses in General Biology, Genetics, as well as Anatomy and Physiology at Southwestern Illinois College, McKendree University, and Harris-Stowe University. She received her BA in Biology from Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin, in 1990 and her PhD in Molecular, Cellular, Developmental Biology and Genetics from the University of Minnesota in 1996. Her doctoral thesis studied how alterations in the structure of lactose permease affect its ability to transport sugar across the membrane of E. coli. Following her degrees, she investigated the IL-1 and TNF signal transduction pathways that control apoptosis and immunity at Indiana University School of Medicine. She has most recently studied the various molecules that maintain the stem cell fate in C. elegans at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, MO. She is married and the mother of three children, ages 15, 12, and 8, which always make her realize the role biology plays in personality and development!
Affiliations and Expertise
Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA
Reviews
"This comprehensive text gives students and researchers a sound and practical knowledge of molecular biology. Consisting of 28 lucidly written chapters, this book presents basic concepts, recent updates, methodological principles and applications in this central biology discipline. The authors have adopted an interesting pedagogic approach to ensure smooth delivery of the presented information. This involved the use of nicely-designed meaningful illustrations, highlighting key concepts in each chapter, and raising review and conceptual questions. There is also a novel feature of ‘Focus on Relevant Research’ sections relating pertinent research articles to key concepts in the text. These sections illustrate how the development of frontier research in molecular biology is based upon the proper understanding of its prime concepts. This second edition of the text is accompanied by an online study guide, which contains useful material including review questions, and references to relevant articles. I would highly recommend this informative, well-presented book to students and researchers seeking sound and practical updated knowledge in molecular biology." --Science Progress