Molecular Biology: Academic Cell Update Edition Study Guide aims to help students get a better grasp of important concepts in Molecular Biology: Academic Cell Update. Each of the chapters in this study guide contains a summary that lets students see the bigger picture, that is, how all the techniques fit together in that chapter. A list of terms is presented in a concise format rather than spread throughout the textbook chapter to help the student remember these key terms in preparation for exams. Student can also assess their knowledge of these key terms using the Fill-in-the-Blank questions. The conceptual questions can be used for either class discussion or for independent student study. The answer key has a full explanation for the problem rather than a simple list of the answers.

This study guide attempts to help the students to think about molecular biology concepts in a scientific manner, focusing each chapter on a recent research article demonstrating the concepts in the chapter. Early on in the study guide, only one or two figures of a research article are chosen so students can focus their learning on the concepts in the chapter and not on information that will be presented later in the book. In the middle of this study guide, the entire article is explained in a figure by figure basis. Then, as the student becomes more and more familiar with molecular biology techniques and the scientific method, the relevant research section contains fewer details.