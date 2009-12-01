Molecular Biology
1st Edition
Academic Cell Update Edition
Description
Molecular Biology: Academic Cell Update Edition Study Guide aims to help students get a better grasp of important concepts in Molecular Biology: Academic Cell Update. Each of the chapters in this study guide contains a summary that lets students see the bigger picture, that is, how all the techniques fit together in that chapter. A list of terms is presented in a concise format rather than spread throughout the textbook chapter to help the student remember these key terms in preparation for exams. Student can also assess their knowledge of these key terms using the Fill-in-the-Blank questions. The conceptual questions can be used for either class discussion or for independent student study. The answer key has a full explanation for the problem rather than a simple list of the answers.
This study guide attempts to help the students to think about molecular biology concepts in a scientific manner, focusing each chapter on a recent research article demonstrating the concepts in the chapter. Early on in the study guide, only one or two figures of a research article are chosen so students can focus their learning on the concepts in the chapter and not on information that will be presented later in the book. In the middle of this study guide, the entire article is explained in a figure by figure basis. Then, as the student becomes more and more familiar with molecular biology techniques and the scientific method, the relevant research section contains fewer details.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Chapter 1 Basic Genetics
Research Paper
The American Journal of Human Genetics (2009) Gain-of-Function Mutation of KIT Ligand on Melanin Synthesis Causes Familial Progressive Hyperpigmentation
Chapter 2 Cells and Organisms
Research Paper
Current Biology (2009) Two Distinct Repeat Sequences of Nup98 Nucleoporins Characterize Dual Nuclei in the Binucleated Ciliate Tetrahymena
Chapter 3 DNA, RNA, and Protein
Research Paper
Structure (2009) The Structure of the Scaffold Nucleoporin Nup120 Reveals a New and Unexpected Domain Architecture
Chapter 4 Genes, Genomes, and DNA
Research Paper
Trends in Microbiology (2008) Genomes and knowledge a questionable relationship?
Chapter 5 Cell Division and DNA Replication
Research Paper
Cell (2008) Acetylation of Histone H3 Lysine 56 Regulates Replication-Coupled Nucleosome Assembly
Chapter 6 Transcription of Genes
Research Paper
Current Biology (2008) 30 UTRs Are the Primary Regulators of Gene Expression in the C. elegans Germline
Chapter 7 Protein Structure and Function
Research Paper
Molecular Cell (2008) The Structure of Fcp1, an Essential RNA Polymerase II CTD Phosphatase
Chapter 8 Protein Synthesis
Research Paper
Molecular Cell (2008) Distinct eRF3 Requirements Suggest Alternate eRF1 Conformations Mediate Peptide Release during Eukaryotic Translation Termination
Chapter 9 Regulation of Transcription in Prokaryotes
Research Paper
Cell (2009) CarD Is an Essential Regulator of rRNA Transcription Required for Mycobacterium tuberculosis Persistence
Chapter 10 Regulation of Transcription in Eukaryotes
Research Paper
Current Biology (2009) High Temperature-Mediated Adaptations in Plant Architecture Require the bHLH Transcription Factor PIF4
Chapter 11 Regulation at the RNA level
Research Paper
Cell (2009) Ars2 Regulates Both miRNA- and siRNA-Dependent Silencing and Suppresses RNA Virus Infection in Drosophila
Chapter 12 Processing of RNA
Research Paper
Molecular Cell (2008) A Single SR-like Protein, Npl3, Promotes Pre-mRNA Splicing in Budding Yeast
Chapter 13 Mutations
Research Paper
Molecular Cell (2009) Large-Scale Expansions of Friedreichs Ataxia GAA Repeats in Yeast
Chapter 14 Recombination and Repair
Research Paper
Cell (2009) Recombination and Replication in DNA Repair of Heavily Irradiated Deinococcus radiodurans
Chapter 15 Mobile DNA
Research Paper
Molecular Cell (2009) Resetting the Site: Redirecting Integration of an Insertion Sequence in a Predictable Way
Chapter 16 Plasmids
Research Paper
Trends in Microbiology (2008) Commingling regulatory systems following acquisition of virulence plasmids by Bacillus anthracis
Chapter 17 Viruses
Research Paper
Molecular Cell (2009) Cellular MicroRNA and P Bodies Modulate Host-HIV-1 Interactions
Chapter 18 Bacterial Genetics
Research Paper
Trends in Microbiology (2008) Type III secretion systems in symbiotic adaptation of pathogenic and non-pathogenic bacteria
Chapter 19 Diversity of Lower Eukaryotes
Research Paper
Cell (2009) RAP1 Is Essential for Silencing Telomeric Variant Surface Glycoprotein Genes in Trypanosoma brucei
Chapter 20 Molecular Evolution
Research Paper
Cell (2008) A Complete Neandertal Mitochondrial Genome Sequence Determined by High-Throughput Sequencing
Chapter 21 Nucleic Acids: Isolation, Purification, Detection, and Hybridization
Research Paper
The American Journal of Human Genetics (2008) Mechanisms and Consequences of Small Supernumerary Marker Chromosomes: From Barbara McClintock to Modern Genetic-Counseling Issues
Chapter 22 Recombinant DNA Technology
Research Paper
Structure (2008) NotI Is Not Boring
Chapter 23 The Polymerase Chain Reaction
Research Paper
Immunity (2009) Identification of the Human Mature B Cell miRNome
Chapter 24 Genomics and DNA Sequencing
Research Paper
Trends in Microbiology (2008) Ecology and genomics of Bacillus subtilis
Chapter 25 Analysis of Gene Expression
Research Paper
Current Biology (2008) Global Survey of Genomic Imprinting by Transcriptome Sequencing
Chapter 26 The Global Analysis of Proteins
Research Paper
Cell (2009) Quantitative Proteomics Reveals the Function of Unconventional Ubiquitin Chains in Proteasomal Degradation
Answer Key
Details
- No. of pages:
- 590
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Cell 2010
- Published:
- 1st December 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Cell
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123814357
About the Author
David Clark
David P. Clark did his graduate work on bacterial antibiotic resistance to earn his Ph.D. from Bristol University, in the West of England. During this time, he visited the British Government's biological warfare facility at Porton Down and was privileged to walk inside the (disused) Black Death fermenter. He later crossed the Atlantic to work as a postdoctoral researcher at Yale University and then the University of Illinois. David Clark recently retired from teaching Molecular Biology and Bacterial Physiology at Southern Illinois University which he joined in 1981. His research into the Regulation of Alcohol Fermentation in E. coli was funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, from 1982 till 2007. From 1984-1991 he was also involved in a project to use genetically altered bacteria to remove contaminating sulfur from coal, jointly funded by the US Department of Energy and the Illinois Coal Development Board. In 1991 he received a Royal Society Guest Research Fellowship to work at Sheffield University, England while on sabbatical leave. He has supervised 11 master’s and 7 PhD students and published approximately 70 articles in scientific journals. He has written or co-authored several textbooks, starting with Molecular Biology Made Simple and Fun (with Lonnie Russell; (Cache River Press, First edition, 1997) which is now in its fourth edition. Other books are Molecular Biology and Biotechnology (both published by Elsevier) He recently wrote a popular science book, Germs, Genes, & Civilization: How Epidemics Shaped Who We Are Today (2010, Financial Times Press/Pearson). David is unmarried, but his life is supervised by two cats, Little George and Mr Ralph.
Affiliations and Expertise
Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, Illinois, USA