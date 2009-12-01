Molecular Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123814357

Molecular Biology

1st Edition

Academic Cell Update Edition

Authors: David Clark
eBook ISBN: 9780123814357
Imprint: Academic Cell
Published Date: 1st December 2009
Page Count: 590
Description

Molecular Biology: Academic Cell Update Edition Study Guide aims to help students get a better grasp of important concepts in Molecular Biology: Academic Cell Update. Each of the chapters in this study guide contains a summary that lets students see the bigger picture, that is, how all the techniques fit together in that chapter. A list of terms is presented in a concise format rather than spread throughout the textbook chapter to help the student remember these key terms in preparation for exams. Student can also assess their knowledge of these key terms using the Fill-in-the-Blank questions. The conceptual questions can be used for either class discussion or for independent student study. The answer key has a full explanation for the problem rather than a simple list of the answers.
This study guide attempts to help the students to think about molecular biology concepts in a scientific manner, focusing each chapter on a recent research article demonstrating the concepts in the chapter. Early on in the study guide, only one or two figures of a research article are chosen so students can focus their learning on the concepts in the chapter and not on information that will be presented later in the book. In the middle of this study guide, the entire article is explained in a figure by figure basis. Then, as the student becomes more and more familiar with molecular biology techniques and the scientific method, the relevant research section contains fewer details.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Chapter 1 Basic Genetics

Research Paper

The American Journal of Human Genetics (2009) Gain-of-Function Mutation of KIT Ligand on Melanin Synthesis Causes Familial Progressive Hyperpigmentation

Chapter 2 Cells and Organisms

Research Paper

Current Biology (2009) Two Distinct Repeat Sequences of Nup98 Nucleoporins Characterize Dual Nuclei in the Binucleated Ciliate Tetrahymena

Chapter 3 DNA, RNA, and Protein

Research Paper

Structure (2009) The Structure of the Scaffold Nucleoporin Nup120 Reveals a New and Unexpected Domain Architecture

Chapter 4 Genes, Genomes, and DNA

Research Paper

Trends in Microbiology (2008) Genomes and knowledge a questionable relationship?

Chapter 5 Cell Division and DNA Replication

Research Paper

Cell (2008) Acetylation of Histone H3 Lysine 56 Regulates Replication-Coupled Nucleosome Assembly

Chapter 6 Transcription of Genes

Research Paper

Current Biology (2008) 30 UTRs Are the Primary Regulators of Gene Expression in the C. elegans Germline

Chapter 7 Protein Structure and Function

Research Paper

Molecular Cell (2008) The Structure of Fcp1, an Essential RNA Polymerase II CTD Phosphatase

Chapter 8 Protein Synthesis

Research Paper

Molecular Cell (2008) Distinct eRF3 Requirements Suggest Alternate eRF1 Conformations Mediate Peptide Release during Eukaryotic Translation Termination

Chapter 9 Regulation of Transcription in Prokaryotes

Research Paper

Cell (2009) CarD Is an Essential Regulator of rRNA Transcription Required for Mycobacterium tuberculosis Persistence

Chapter 10 Regulation of Transcription in Eukaryotes

Research Paper

Current Biology (2009) High Temperature-Mediated Adaptations in Plant Architecture Require the bHLH Transcription Factor PIF4

Chapter 11 Regulation at the RNA level

Research Paper

Cell (2009) Ars2 Regulates Both miRNA- and siRNA-Dependent Silencing and Suppresses RNA Virus Infection in Drosophila

Chapter 12 Processing of RNA

Research Paper

Molecular Cell (2008) A Single SR-like Protein, Npl3, Promotes Pre-mRNA Splicing in Budding Yeast

Chapter 13 Mutations

Research Paper

Molecular Cell (2009) Large-Scale Expansions of Friedreichs Ataxia GAA Repeats in Yeast

Chapter 14 Recombination and Repair

Research Paper

Cell (2009) Recombination and Replication in DNA Repair of Heavily Irradiated Deinococcus radiodurans

Chapter 15 Mobile DNA

Research Paper

Molecular Cell (2009) Resetting the Site: Redirecting Integration of an Insertion Sequence in a Predictable Way

Chapter 16 Plasmids

Research Paper

Trends in Microbiology (2008) Commingling regulatory systems following acquisition of virulence plasmids by Bacillus anthracis

Chapter 17 Viruses

Research Paper

Molecular Cell (2009) Cellular MicroRNA and P Bodies Modulate Host-HIV-1 Interactions

Chapter 18 Bacterial Genetics

Research Paper

Trends in Microbiology (2008) Type III secretion systems in symbiotic adaptation of pathogenic and non-pathogenic bacteria

Chapter 19 Diversity of Lower Eukaryotes

Research Paper

Cell (2009) RAP1 Is Essential for Silencing Telomeric Variant Surface Glycoprotein Genes in Trypanosoma brucei

Chapter 20 Molecular Evolution

Research Paper

Cell (2008) A Complete Neandertal Mitochondrial Genome Sequence Determined by High-Throughput Sequencing

Chapter 21 Nucleic Acids: Isolation, Purification, Detection, and Hybridization

Research Paper

The American Journal of Human Genetics (2008) Mechanisms and Consequences of Small Supernumerary Marker Chromosomes: From Barbara McClintock to Modern Genetic-Counseling Issues

Chapter 22 Recombinant DNA Technology

Research Paper

Structure (2008) NotI Is Not Boring

Chapter 23 The Polymerase Chain Reaction

Research Paper

Immunity (2009) Identification of the Human Mature B Cell miRNome

Chapter 24 Genomics and DNA Sequencing

Research Paper

Trends in Microbiology (2008) Ecology and genomics of Bacillus subtilis

Chapter 25 Analysis of Gene Expression

Research Paper

Current Biology (2008) Global Survey of Genomic Imprinting by Transcriptome Sequencing

Chapter 26 The Global Analysis of Proteins

Research Paper

Cell (2009) Quantitative Proteomics Reveals the Function of Unconventional Ubiquitin Chains in Proteasomal Degradation

Answer Key

About the Author

David Clark

David Clark

David P. Clark did his graduate work on bacterial antibiotic resistance to earn his Ph.D. from Bristol University, in the West of England. During this time, he visited the British Government's biological warfare facility at Porton Down and was privileged to walk inside the (disused) Black Death fermenter. He later crossed the Atlantic to work as a postdoctoral researcher at Yale University and then the University of Illinois. David Clark recently retired from teaching Molecular Biology and Bacterial Physiology at Southern Illinois University which he joined in 1981. His research into the Regulation of Alcohol Fermentation in E. coli was funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, from 1982 till 2007. From 1984-1991 he was also involved in a project to use genetically altered bacteria to remove contaminating sulfur from coal, jointly funded by the US Department of Energy and the Illinois Coal Development Board. In 1991 he received a Royal Society Guest Research Fellowship to work at Sheffield University, England while on sabbatical leave. He has supervised 11 master’s and 7 PhD students and published approximately 70 articles in scientific journals. He has written or co-authored several textbooks, starting with Molecular Biology Made Simple and Fun (with Lonnie Russell; (Cache River Press, First edition, 1997) which is now in its fourth edition. Other books are Molecular Biology and Biotechnology (both published by Elsevier) He recently wrote a popular science book, Germs, Genes, & Civilization: How Epidemics Shaped Who We Are Today (2010, Financial Times Press/Pearson). David is unmarried, but his life is supervised by two cats, Little George and Mr Ralph.

Affiliations and Expertise

Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, Illinois, USA

