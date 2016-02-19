Molecular Biology of the Skin - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122034558, 9780323139304

Molecular Biology of the Skin

1st Edition

The Keratinocyte

Editors: Michael Darmon Miroslav Blumenberg
eBook ISBN: 9780323139304
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st June 1993
Page Count: 291
Description

Molecular Biology of the Skin: The Keratinocyte comprehensively reviews the major aspects of keratinocyte and epidermal differentiation, physiology, and pathology, primarily focusing on the molecular aspects. This exciting new resource discusses keratin genes, retinoic acid, and the use of transgenic animals in the study of dermatological pathology. The volume also highlights areas of genetic disease, new animal models to help in understanding dermatological disorders, and gene therapy using skin as a target. W.W. Franke, a pioneer in the study of the molecular biology of keratins, has written the foreword for the book.

Molecular Biology of the Skin: The Keratinocyte is intended for use by dermatologists and basic researchers in cell and developmental biology. It will also be valuable for surgeons and other clinicians as well as researchers in gene therapy, virology, and pharmacology.

Key Features

  • Reviews keratinocyte (and epidermal) differentiation. physiology, and pathology, focusing on the molecular aspects
  • -Discusses keratin genes, retinoic acid, and the use of transgenic animals in the study of dermatalogical pathology
  • -Highlights genetic disease, new animal models, and gene therapy

Table of Contents

M. Blumenberg, Molecular Biology of Human Keratin Genes. J. Schweizer, Murine Epidermal Keratins. B.A. Dale, R.B Presland, P. Fleckman, E. Kam, And K. Resing, Phenotypic Expression and Processing of Filaggrin in Epidermal Differentiation. U. Reichert, S. Michel, And R. Schmidt, The Cornified Envelope: A Key Structure of Terminally Differentiating Keraticonytes. D. Hohl and D. Roop, Loricrin. M. Darmon and M. Blumenberg, Retinoic Acid in Epithelial and Epidermal Differentiation. B.A. Bernard, Human Papillomavirus and Malignant Transformation. C. Cavard, A. Zider, And P. Briand, Transgenic Mouse Models for the Study of the Skin. J.M. Carroll, E.S. Fenjes, J.A. Garlick, And L.B. Taichman, Keraticonytes as a Target for Gene Therapy. Chapter References. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
291
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323139304

About the Editor

Michael Darmon

Affiliations and Expertise

Institut National de la Sante et de la Recherche Medicale, Université de Nice, Parc Valrose, France

Miroslav Blumenberg

Affiliations and Expertise

New York University, U.S.A.

Ratings and Reviews

