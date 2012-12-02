Molecular Biology of the Male Reproductive System
1st Edition
Description
Written by experts in their respective fields, this book reviews the expanding knowledge concerning the mechanisms regulating male reproduction at the molecular and cellular levels. It covers the development of the testes and regulatory controls for spermatogenesis and steroidogenesis, and it considers aspects of Sertoli cell function. Areas of emphasis include communication between the various cell types involved in reproduction by hormone and growth factors and the mechanisms by which these factors regulate gene expression. A number of mammalian systems, including humans, are covered. The carefully selected authors provide a clear synopsis of the concepts in each area as well as the latest references, enabling the reader to investigate the topic further. This book is of interest to those seeking an understanding of the regulatory mechanisms in male reproduction and is written for the graduate and postgraduate levels.
Key Features
- Provides up-to-date reviews of the molecular and cellular biology of male reproduction
- Includes chapters on the developmental biology of the testes
- Links conventional hormonal control of testicular function with the evolving role of growth factors and proto-oncogenes
Table of Contents
Genetic Control of Testis Determination. Cell Biology of Testicular Development. Nuclear Morphogenesis During Spermiogenesis. Hormonal Control of Spermatogenesis. Patterns of Expression and Potential Functions of Proto-Oncogenes During Mammalian Spermatogenesis. Molecular Basis of Signalling Spermatozoa. Molecular Biology of Iron Transport in the Testis. Molecular Biology of Testicular Steroid Secretion. Hormonal Control Mechanisms of Leydig Cells. Growth Factors in the Control of Testicular Function. Vascular Controls in Testicular Physiology. Paracrine Mechanisms in Testicular Control.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 483
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
- Published:
- 2nd December 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080917641
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780122090301
About the Editor
David de Kretser
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Reproduction and Development, Monash University, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia