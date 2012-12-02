Molecular Biology of the Male Reproductive System - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122090301, 9780080917641

Molecular Biology of the Male Reproductive System

1st Edition

Editors: David de Kretser
eBook ISBN: 9780080917641
Hardcover ISBN: 9780122090301
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 483
Description

Written by experts in their respective fields, this book reviews the expanding knowledge concerning the mechanisms regulating male reproduction at the molecular and cellular levels. It covers the development of the testes and regulatory controls for spermatogenesis and steroidogenesis, and it considers aspects of Sertoli cell function. Areas of emphasis include communication between the various cell types involved in reproduction by hormone and growth factors and the mechanisms by which these factors regulate gene expression. A number of mammalian systems, including humans, are covered. The carefully selected authors provide a clear synopsis of the concepts in each area as well as the latest references, enabling the reader to investigate the topic further. This book is of interest to those seeking an understanding of the regulatory mechanisms in male reproduction and is written for the graduate and postgraduate levels.

Key Features

  • Provides up-to-date reviews of the molecular and cellular biology of male reproduction
  • Includes chapters on the developmental biology of the testes
  • Links conventional hormonal control of testicular function with the evolving role of growth factors and proto-oncogenes

Table of Contents

Genetic Control of Testis Determination. Cell Biology of Testicular Development. Nuclear Morphogenesis During Spermiogenesis. Hormonal Control of Spermatogenesis. Patterns of Expression and Potential Functions of Proto-Oncogenes During Mammalian Spermatogenesis. Molecular Basis of Signalling Spermatozoa. Molecular Biology of Iron Transport in the Testis. Molecular Biology of Testicular Steroid Secretion. Hormonal Control Mechanisms of Leydig Cells. Growth Factors in the Control of Testicular Function. Vascular Controls in Testicular Physiology. Paracrine Mechanisms in Testicular Control.

Details

483
English
© Academic Press 1993
Academic Press
9780080917641
9780122090301

About the Editor

David de Kretser

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Reproduction and Development, Monash University, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

