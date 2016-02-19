Molecular Biology of RNA Tumor Viruses deals with the molecular biology and biologic significance of RNA tumor viruses. Methods and procedures with broad application to diverse areas of molecular biology, including cell culture procedures, competition radioimmunoassays, molecular hybridization, oligonucleotide mapping, heteroduplex mapping, and restriction endonuclease techniques, are considered. This book is organized into 12 chapters and begins with a historical overview of tumor virology beginning with the early studies of Peyton Rous and leading up to the significant surge of activity during the later decade. The biology of endogenous retroviruses, their transmission both within and between species, and cellular regulatory factors influencing their expression are subsequently discussed. This book then addresses the nature and origin of transforming RNA viruses and gives a detailed review of knowledge concerning the genomic structure of type C viruses. Translational products encoded by the type C viral genome are examined in ensuing chapters, emphasizing the viral reverse transcriptase. Other mammalian retroviruses, including the mouse mammary tumor virus and type D isolates of primates, are also described. The book concludes by evaluating the possibility of direct etiologic involvement of either endogenous or exogenous RNA tumor viruses in human cancers. This book will be of value both to graduate students and to established investigators with specific interest in other aspects of molecular biology.

Chapter 1 Historical Background

I. Introduction

II. Avian Sarcoma Virus (ASV)

III. Chicken Leukosis Viruses

IV. Development of Inbred Strains of Mice

V. Mouse Mammary Tumor Virus (MMTV)

VI. Murine Leukemia Virus (MuLV)

VII. Murine Sarcoma Virus (MSV)

VIII. In Vitro Studies of MuLV and MSV

IX. Other Mammalian Sarcoma Viruses

X. Discovery of Reverse Transcriptase

XI. Properties of RNA Tumor Viruses

XII. Endogenous Nature of Retroviruses

XIII. MuLV in Wild Mice

XIV. Derivation of Highly Oncogenic Viruses by Recombination and "Rescue" of Endogenous Host Cellular Genes

XV. Evidence of RNA Tumor Viruses in Many Mammalian Species, Including Primates

XVI. The Viral-Oncogene and Protovirus Hypotheses

References

Chapter 2 Interspecies Transmission of Mammalian Retroviruses

I. Introduction

II. Transmission of Type C Virogenes between Distantly Related Species

III. Primate Evolutionary Relationships

IV. Phylogenetic Relationships of Mus Species

V. Possible Normal Functions of Type C Viruses

References

Chapter 3 The Endogenous Murine Type C Viruses

I. Introduction

II. Discovery of Murine Leukemia Viruses

III. The Complex Polymorphism of Endogenous Type C Viruses

IV. Endogenous Type C Virus Genes and Gene Products Found in Normal Mice

V. Genetic Control of Endogenous Murine Type C Viruses

VI. Other Host Regulatory Mechanisms for Endogenous Type C Viruses

VII. Biological Functions of Endogenous Type C Viruses

VIII. Conclusion

References

Chapter 4 Germ Line Integration and Mendelian Transmission of Exogenous Type C Viruses

I. Introduction

II. Transmission of Exogenous Murine Leukemia Virus (MuLV)

III. Expression and Somatic Amplification of Moloney-MuLV Sequences in BALB/Mo Mice

IV. Characterization of the Chromosomal Integration Sites of Murine Leukemia Viruses

V. Discussion and Conclusions

References

Chapter 5 Type C RNA Transforming Viruses

I. Introduction

II. Typical Sarcoma Virus Recombinants; Nucleotide Sequences and Evolutionary Origins

III. "Atypical" Sarcomagenic Virus Recombinants; Origins of Nucleotide Sequences

IV. Expression of Nucleotide Sequences Associated with Sarcoma Viruses in Normal Cells

V. Changes in Genetic Content of Sarcomagenic Viruses

VI. Product of the src Gene of Avian Sarcoma Virus

References

Chapter 6 Structural Analysis of Retrovirus Genomes

I. Structure of Nondefective Sarcoma Virus Genomes

II. Structure of Other Retrovirus Genomes

III. Conclusions

References

Chapter 7 Type C Virus Structural and Transformation-Specific Proteins

I. Introduction

II. gag-pol-Coded Virion Proteins

III. env-Coded Proteins

IV. Proteins Encoded by Type C Viruses with Transforming Activity

References

Chapter 8 Primary Structure Analysis of Retrovirus Proteins

I. Introduction

II. Amino Acid Sequences of Mammalian Type C Virus gag Gene Products

III. NH2-Terminal Sequences of Non-Type C Mammalian Retrovirus gag Gene Products

IV. Amino Acid Sequences of Avian Type C Virus gag Gene Products

V. env Gene Encoded Glycoproteins

References

Chapter 9 Retrovirus Reverse Transcriptase

I. Introduction

II. Purification of Reverse Transcriptase

III. Structural Properties of Reverse Transcriptase

IV. Enzymatic Activities

V. Polymerase Defective Mutants

VI. Biosynthesis of pol Gene Products

VII. DNA Synthesis in Vitro

VIII. Utilization of Reverse Transcriptase to Prepare Complementary DNA from mRNA

References

Chapter 10 Electron Microscopic Analysis of the Structure of RNA Tumor Virus Nucleic Acids

I. Secondary Structure of Viral RNA

II. Heteroduplex Studies

References

Chapter 11 Type B and Type D Retroviruses

I. Type B Retroviruses: Mouse Mammary Tumor Viruses (MMTVs)

II. Type D Retroviruses: Mason-Pfizer Monkey Virus, Langur Virus, and Squirrel Monkey Retrovirus

References

Chapter 12 Prospects for the Etiologic Involvement of RNA Tumor Viruses in Human Cancer

I. Plausibility of an Etiologic Role for RNA Tumor Viruses in Human Cancer

II. Methodologic Approaches to the Detection, Isolation, and Characterization of Candidate Human RNA Tumor Viruses

III. Evidence of Candidate RNA Viruses Associated with Human Neoplasms

IV. Outlook for the Future

References

