Molecular Biology of RGS Proteins - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123747594, 9780080911977

Molecular Biology of RGS Proteins, Volume 86

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Rory Fisher
eBook ISBN: 9780080911977
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123747594
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th August 2009
Page Count: 508
Table of Contents

  1. RGS proteins: the early days
    Henrik Dohlman

  2. The role of RGS proteins in addiction, depression and Parkinsons disease
    Vanna Zachariou

  3. Biology and functional regulation of RGS9 isoforms
    Kirill Martemyanov

  4. RGS protein function in C. elegans
    Michael Koelle

5.G Beta 5 in the visual system Jason Chen

  1. Roles of RGS proteins and RGS homology domains in signaling
    John Tesmer

7.Gb5-RGS protein complexes
Vladlen Slepak

  1. Multifunctional roles of RGS Proteins in cellular signaling
    John Hepler

  2. RGS protein control of lymphocyte function John Kehrl

  3. RGS-insensitive G proteins to study endogenous RGS protein function
    Richard Neubig

  4. Alternative splicing of RGS transcripts and nuclear RGS proteins
    Rory Fisher

Description

Molecular Biology of RGS Proteins, a volume of Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science, will include historical discussion of RGS proteins, the role of RGS proteins in addiction, depression and Parkinson's disease and the biology and functional regulation of RGS9 isoforms. This publication further discusses RGS proteins in cellular signaling, protein control in lymphocyte function, and alternative splicing of RGS transcripts and nuclear RGS proteins, offering the latest in research of RGS proteins.

Readership

Researchers, professors and graduate students in biochemistry, chemistry, molecular biology, biotechnology, and medicine will value this volume of Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science.

Details

No. of pages:
508
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080911977
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123747594

About the Serial Volume Editors

Rory Fisher

Rory Fisher Serial Volume Editor

Dr. Fisher is a 1983 graduate of Iowa State University (Ph.D.), who performed post-doctoral research at the University of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, before joining the faculty in Pharmacology at the University of Iowa in 1987. He was promoted to associate professor in 1993 and to professor in 2004. He has a secondary appointment in the Department of Internal Medicine and is a member of the Molecular and Cellular Biology interdisciplinary graduate program, the Holden Cancer Center, the Medical Scientist Training Program, and the Gene Therapy Center. His research focuses on the biology and signaling of RGS proteins and G proteins. He has served on numerous NIH study sections and his funding includes an R01 to study novel actions of RGS6 in tumor suppression and DNA damage signaling.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA, USA

